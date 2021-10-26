Since he took his position at Phoenix Municipal Court, Presiding Judge B. Don Taylor III recalled, he had in his mind the idea of bringing the court to city neighborhoods and curb the hassles of going downtown multiple times for traffic tickets.
And while that idea turned out to be too expensive to implement, the pandemic has shown a way for Taylor to achieve his dream.
Testifying before a City Council subcommittee last week, Taylor and Presiding Hearing Officer Alisha Villa explained the success of a pilot program that allows people to handle traffic tickets online.
“The traditional scheduling module for the court was not designed for the convenience of the parties,” Villa said, walking the Public Safety and Justice Subcommittee through the numerous times someone had to trek downtown for a traffic summons.
“Most individuals were under the impression that they had to appear in court in order to indicate to us how they wanted to take care of their charges,” she said. “That resulted in hundreds of people coming to our courthouse every day, even for the simple task of asking for an extension for driving class or a new court date, for a new arraignment date, or for a hearing…. They would come, they would go through security. They would be sent up to a courtroom and they would wait to see a judge and then indicate how they wanted to take care of their case.”
Villa said she has witnessed the toll those hassles took on defendants who may have been cited for driving without up-to-date documents or committing a moving violation.
“Many people are unable to appear in court because they’re unable to take time off of work. We have many people who are out-of-state residents who receive citations when they’re here,” she said. “We also have students who are unable to miss school. So there’s a lot of different factors that can go into the reasons why people cannot appear personally in court.”
On June 15, however, the court began piloting remote contested hearings, making it possible “to fully address a traffic ticket – including contesting the ticket at a hearing before a judge – without ever traveling to the courthouse,” according to a memo Taylor provided Council.
Court staff designed simple procedures for the hearings and easy-to-follow instructions in both English and Spanish and interpreters were provided as needed.
While the program has started small, “the vision is to be the first large court in Arizona to hold remote video appearances for contested civil traffic hearings at scale,” Taylor wrote.
He predicted that if the pilot program continues as successfully as it has, “we anticipate making remote hearings available to all appropriate civil traffic cases in the first quarter of 2022” – although defendants could still request an in-person hearing.
Taylor also suggested that other types of court matters might lend themselves to online hearings, including those involving requests for protection-from-abuse orders.
Along with the online capability, Villa said the court “eliminated unnecessary settings” such as in-person arraignments.
Court directives were updated so defendants understand they can use the mail or even their phone to handle some aspects of the judicial process.
And if they want to speak to a judge, they can schedule an online appearance to save themselves a trip downtown.
“It’s very important that everyone understand that people are not forced to do a video hearing,” Villa stressed. “If they are not comfortable with appearing by video, if they are not technologically savvy or if perhaps they do not have access to the technology or to internet…then by all means they will still be able to have an in-person hearing.”
Taylor and Villa both stressed that the new approach does nothing for court personnel. The hearings take just as long online as they do in-person and the same amount of paperwork is required.
“This is more efficient for the public,” Villa said. “It is a reasonable alternative for those people who are unable to physically appear in court. People don’t have to take time off of work or they don’t have to take as much time off of work in order to attend their hearings. They don’t have to deal with child care. They don’t have to come downtown, find parking, go through security etc. They can actually hold a hearing from the comfort of their home or their office.”
The court even has an “online baliff” who can help defendants resolve any tech problems. That’s been so successful, Villa said, that only one defendant since the pilot began has had a problem that could not be resolved.
Council members were impressed by the program and praised Taylor and Villa for thinking about public convenience.
“It doesn’t save any time or money for the court,” Councilman Jim Waring noted. “This is really more a constituent-user-driven benefit.”
Vice Mayor Carlos Garcia asked court officials to consider residents who don’t have devices or internet service and work with other city departments, such as the library system, to make spaces available in public facilities where people could get online.
Taylor said he’d look into that, but added that many of the defendants use their cellphones to join hearings.
And that’s why Villa said she has one standing rule for those folks.
“I don’t allow people to appear if they’re driving,” she said. “I do tell them to make sure that they pull over. I don’t want anyone getting into an accident while they’re on their video hearing.”
