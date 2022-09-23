Pecos Senior Center now in full operation, sets open house

More than two years after the city shut down programs because of the pandemic, Pecos Community Center in Ahwatukee last week fully restored all its activities for senior citizens.
Though some programs returned last year, all social, educational, recreational and health and wellness activities were full restored last week in time to celebrate National Senior Center Month, said senior programs Supervisor Lillian De La Cruz.
To reintroduce Ahwatukee seniors to the full range of programs at the center, 17010 S. 48th St., the center is holding an open house Friday, Sept. 23, with a variety of activities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The open house will include coffee and pastries at 9 a.m., a yoga demonstration at 9:30 a.m., iconic songs of the 1950s and 60s at 10 a.m., line dancing demo at 11:15 a.m., followed by lunch and bingo.
“We would like the community to come experience life at Pecos and enter into a world of social variety, recreation, education, health and wellness activities,” De La Cruz said, noting that the open house will provide only a sampling of the regular and special activities offered to seniors.
The center also provides caseworker assistance and more information about Phoenix’s senior center offerings is available at phoenix.gov/seniocenters.
Lunch is now served daily and people interested in having lunch at the open house must call 602-534-5366 by tomorrow, Sept. 22. Normally, morning snack and lunch reservations must be made at least three days in advance and De La Cruz said the center is now making available a choice of two different meals.
Lunch is $2.50 for center members and $5 for non-members. The annual cost of senior center membership is $20 for Phoenix residents and $40 for non-city residents.
Transportation is available by calling the above number and De La Cruz noted that the center also offers virtual programming. To access virtual programing, go to cityofphoenix.webex.com/meet/pecos.cc.hsd.
When centers were partially reopened for senior programming in June 2021, or example, capacity was cut in half so that seniors had to choose between morning or afternoon sessions.
Attendees had to wear masks, get their temperature checked before entering the building and maintain social distancing when they’re inside.
The city has installed touchless light switches, social distancing markers on the floors, automatic-flush toilets and placed plexiglass barriers at customer service counters.
Fresh air intake volume has been increased at all community and recreation centers to circulate a higher concentration of fresh air into the buildings. MERV13 air filters have been installed at all centers.
