Kyrene School District has made face coverings optional for kids who are on campus but outside buildings.
The district’s change in a policy that has been in place since the school year began came about a week after an Ahwatukee mom posted about how her son had nearly fainted playing soccer during recess while wearing a mask.
Nicole Koester’s account of her 9-year-old son Nicolas’ experience at Kyrene de los Cerritos Leadership Academy was published by AFN May 19 – the same day Kyrene announced its new policy.
But in the story, district spokeswoman Erin Helm noted that Kyrene officials advised parents they were reviewing the policy and that it was “unrelated to any single student, staff member or school.”
Koester was elated and grateful nonetheless.
“I’m grateful for the change and appreciate the leadership and quick response from the superintendent,” she told AFN. “She’s been fantastic.”
Koester said her social media account of her son’s episode prompted personal calls from Cerritos Principal Amy Gingell and Kyrene Superintendent Laura Toenjes.
Despite the change, students and all staff and visitors will still be required to wear masks for the rest of Kyrene’s school year, which ends June 8.
The unusually late end of the 2020-21 year is the result of the district’s late start. Officials had delayed the first day of school until mid-August as COVID-19 cases were rising dramatically.
The district’s statement last week said, “Kyrene has determined face coverings will be optional outside, effective tomorrow (May 20), so long as students maintain social distance, to the extent possible. This will be the practice for outside moving forward, barring any state or federal mandate regarding face coverings outside.”
Helm had told AFN several days earlier that Kyrene’s mask and other COVID-19-related policies are “based on the most current guidance provided by the CDC and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health” and that “Kyrene’s practices continue to evolve as that guidance is updated.”
The district cited that guidance again May 19, saying it consulted with Maricopa County health officials “to seek clarity around evolving CDC recommendations,” referring to the Centers for Disease Control.
“Face coverings continue to be required for students inside all Kyrene schools, buses and facilities for the remainder of the school year and through the summer,” the district added.
That means masks will be the order of the day for approximately 1,000 students who are expected to attend a free expanded summer program for students identified as needing additional help in math and English Language Arts.
The announcement noted that all Kyrene schools have been allowing all along students to take mask breaks.
The optional mask rule will remain in effect outdoors “barring any state or federal mandate regarding face coverings outside,” the district said.
“In alignment with guidance for students, face coverings are optional for staff outside, so long as employees can maintain social distance, to the extent possible,” it added, explaining “Kyrene employees work in environments that serve children who are not yet fully vaccinated or not yet eligible for vaccination.”
The district said it continues to review “guidance issued last week to determine what impact it may have on in-person attendance at Governing Board meetings. Further information will be forthcoming in a separate communication.”
The district also said it “anticipates updated guidance for the 2021-22 school year will be released in the coming weeks.”
Both Tempe Union and Kyrene have been among the most conservative in the region when it comes to mask policies.
They are optional in all major East Valley districts but mandatory in Scottsdale Unified. Some districts already have declared their policy for next year, including Chandler Unified, where the administration said masks will not be mandatory.
