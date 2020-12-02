Two master’s degrees and 26 years in education never prepared Laura Toenjes for what she’s gone through the last nine months.
Pandemics will do that to anyone.
And when she takes over as Kyrene School District’s new superintendent Jan. 1, she’ll need the on-the-job training she’s been getting since March as the architect of the district’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
That’s because along with all the other tasks and duties awaiting anyone in her position – like building new relationships in the community, including with the newest two of her five bosses – the pandemic is handing Toenjes a host of challenges that most of her predecessors in the job probably could never have imagined.
Those challenges include the pandemic’s deepening impact on district finances, continuing Kyrene’s successful ability to withstand the virus’ withering effect on staff retention and – most important of all – ensuring a quality education for more than 16,700 children who may or may not see the inside of a classroom again in 2020-21.
Toenjes is bracing for a wild ride after the Governing Board Nov. 24 unanimously approved a 30-month contract and officially named her to replace Superintendent Dr. Jan Vesely, who is retiring at the end of the month.
Toenjes is determined to approach those challenges with a lemonade-from-lemons philosophy.
“I am very much trying to look for the opportunities or the positive in what’s happening to us at the moment,” she said, though she readily admits the pandemic has tested her fortitude on that score.
“I’m not going to lie,” she told AFN in an interview. “It’s been hard. It’s been exhausting.”
Looking back on the spring break that, because of COVID-19, never ended until Kyrene’s “rolling return” to classrooms began in mid-September, Toenjes added:
“It was pretty exhausting and sometimes disheartening, to be honest. I mean, we would think we’d have something figured out. We were super excited and then the state would give us some other guidance or there was other information out there. It was hard for us as a leadership team and really hard for me.”
She recalled how the district’s leadership team grappled with a strategy for dealing with the pandemic’s relentless curve balls.
“We’d be super excited and then literally we’d be pivoting again within 24 hours and we’d be pulling them back to a meeting. And so, for me that was hard because I felt a little ineffective, if you will, when I was used to being really effective with our school leaders and helping them. I just felt like I couldn’t provide that level of support that they needed. But again, we have a very collaborative team.
“I think one of the things we did that was most important is we kept them in the process all along the way. Our school leaders and our district leaders have been very involved in all the decisions we’re making and we were getting their feedback on how what decision to make impacts them. I think that’s why we’ve been able to get through it like we have.”
A Gilbert native who lives in Chandler, Toenjes is the mother of two adult sons – one a wildfire firefighter and the other a U.S. Marine.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, a master’s degree in elementary education and a dual master’s degree in administration/supervision and curriculum/instruction.
Before becoming Kyrene’s assistant superintendent in 2016, shortly after Vesely became superintendent, Toenjes was a classroom teacher, a principal and held positions in the Office of Maricopa County School Superintendent and state Department of Education.
Vesely, with whom Toenjes worked in two different agencies, including Tucson’s Sunnyside Unified School District – both educators’ last stop before Kyrene – praised her successor in a release.
“I have had the great pleasure of working with Laura Toenjes in two school districts and have seen firsthand that she is a gifted and accomplished educational leader,” said Vesely. “Laura cares deeply for the students and staff of Kyrene School District and it is with great pride that I see her step into this well-deserved role.”
Toenjes said Vesely has helped lay the groundwork for her new role, augmenting the familiarity she herself has developed in the last four years with district personnel and the community at large.
“I am very fortunate in that one of her strengths is building the capacity of those around her,” Toenjes said. “She has put us in situations that we’ve stepped into that would be things she would normally do and has given us opportunities.”
One significant legacy Vesely has left involves stability among the district’s staff, particularly among Kyrene’s teaching staff.
After approving Toenjes’ contract Nov. 24, the board heard a brief but encouraging report on Kyrene’s teacher retention – one of public education’s greatest problems both in Arizona and the nation.
That report showed:
• For the coming school year, 92 percent of Kyrene’s teaching staff – 887 out of 969 teachers – are returning. A 2019 report – the most recent available – found that 16 percent of all teachers nationwide leave their districts.
• When the current school year began, Arizona had more than 1,700 unfilled teaching positions – over a quarter of all teaching positions in the state’s public school districts and charter schools. Kyrene has two unfilled positions.
• Only a few months ago, 554 teachers across the state obtained a release from their contracts and another 56 simply quit. In Kyrene, 29 teachers sought a release from their contracts and one just walked away.
Despite the glowing results of Vesely’s work, Toenjes said, “Obviously we’re not going to have big buckets of teachers applying that we’ve always had and we’re going to have to be very strategic” in future recruitment.
A more immediate problem – which is becoming more dire in many districts, especially in Maricopa County – is finding enough substitute teachers. Scottsdale Unified two days ago closed five schools because it had no substitutes.
But even with its highest teacher-retention rate in five years, Kyrene faces enormous pandemic-driven challenges when it comes to meeting students’ academic and social-emotional needs.
As COVID-19 surges in the district and across Arizona, it’s impossible to tell when – or even if – students will return to classrooms in the 2020-21 school year, especially amid fears of virus super-spreader holiday celebrations that started last weekend.
That possibility is never far from Toenjes’ thoughts.
“I feel like we almost have to have two strategic plans – that short-term plan of how we continue to manage through this pandemic without losing sight of all the other things that we have going on, that we don’t want to let go of, and stay focused on.”
She said she knows the district’s strategic plan intimately and is happy she won’t have to worry about developing a new one immediately since it lasts two more years.
“Once I get to have opportunity to hear from some of the stakeholders,” she said, her job will be to “really hone in on those key initiatives that are in our plan, that we can’t let go of even while we’re in the pandemic.”
“I’m very hopeful that we get to start next school year not in a pandemic situation,” she added, but warned, “We don’t know that.”
That means “at least getting through this school year and kind of monitoring and watching and if it looks like it’s going to go on longer, then getting our plan ready for next year as quickly as we can.”
But she admitted that two concerns “weigh heavily on me” when it comes to the students.
“Obviously, they’re not able to get into the same level of content that they would get in person when it comes to the standards and what we’re able to do in a normal school year with kids,” Toenjes said. “So trying to make sure that there’s not so many gaps, that at least students are not too far behind – that for me weighs heavy…because the further kids start to get behind, the longer that goes on, that creates long-term issues.
“And the social-emotional piece weighs really heavy on me. I’ve watched just my own nieces and nephews and what isolation in some ways can do.”
“Even if we get them back next year,” she said, “they’re going to be coming back with some things that we’ve probably never dealt with.”
She is encouraged by the district’s success with its SPARKS program at Manitas Elementary in Tempe because students there have remained engaged in their studies remotely. So, she and staff will look at how to incorporate elements of that program throughout the district.
Then there is the chronic problem facing all Arizona superintendents and governing boards, one that has been worsened by the pandemic – namely, money.
While most of the pronouncements from the incoming Legislature recently have dwelled on trying to reverse the Trump defeat in Arizona, there is a growing problem of the disparity between districts’ reimbursement for in-class students versus those learning online.
Asked about the prospects of lawmakers focusing on this issue, Toenjes replied, “I’m very concerned.”
“They did offer some support in the enrollment stability grants. I think it’s going to be critical. I don’t think this is just a one-year solution. I think we’re going to have to really advocate as school leaders for them to do that again next year because the enrollment impact has been significant across the state and our six percent of decline in enrollment pretty much mirrors what the state is seeing.”
The enrollment issue is particularly severe among kindergarteners. Arizona is seeing as much as a 10 percent decline in kindergarten enrollment this school year as many parents simply opted to keep their children at home over fears of COVID-19.
“I think that the state is going to have to again step in and help districts,” Toenjes said, adding that as a onetime teacher of kindergarten and Pre-K students, she is confident that Kyrene will be able to identify and fill the developmental gaps in what they’ve missed once they start first grade.
“Teachers are masterful at this and they spend a lot of time identifying where the gaps are pretty quickly in the year early on with kids, especially at those younger grades when you’re learning to read and with some of those foundational skills,” she said.
“They’ll spend time first identifying where are the gaps and then really plan for how to fill those gaps. I think we’re going to have to be very strategic in the content that we’re getting in front of kids and make sure that we’re not sending them on without those foundational skills that they have to have.”
