Phoenix Council taking citizen requests for $500M bond issue

Ahwatukee residents have another chance next week to tell Phoenix City Council what they want to see in a possible $500 million bond issue that could go on the ballot next year.
The 2023 General Obligation Bond Executive Committee said it will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. next Wednesday, Sept. 14, at City Council Chambers “specifically dedicated to public comment” that will also be streamed on YouTube and PHXTV (Cox cable channel 11).
Residents can speak in person or virtually at phoenix.gov/bond/meetings. Spanish interpretation services will also be available.
“The additional meeting will be for public comment only and the Executive Committee will not be discussing or taking action on projects currently being discussed among the eight subcommittees,” it said.
Those committees involve: arts and culture, economic development and education, environment and sustainability, housing, human services & homelessness, neighborhoods & city services, parks and recreation, public safety, and streets and storm drainage.
Residents can also engage with the City on social media by using the #GOPHX2023, or by using the interactive GOPHXTOOL, an online tool available in English and Spanish that allows residents to tell the GO Bond Committee which projects they would like to see recommended to City Council. Residents may also call or submit comments electronically.
Subcommittees will receive presentations about proposed projects from city departments, hear from the public, then rank in priority order projects to be recommended to the executive committee, which will then make project recommendations to City Council will then decide if a GO Bond Program will go to the voters. If approved by Council, voters will ultimately choose whether or not to adopt the GO Bond Program in November 2023.
Council would then begin to consider those recommendations with an eye to finalizing a package for the November 2023 ballot, which likely would be an all-mail election.
The package is the city’s first general obligation bond package since 2006, when voters approved an $878.5 million bond program that brought to $4.6 billion the total amount of such bond issues voters have approved over the last 65 years.
Since 2016, City Manager Jeffrey Barton told City Council at a hearing earlier this month, “Our population and the demand for city services – like public safety, library, parks, and streets, to name a few, have greatly intensified.
Committee meetings began in August and are currently scheduled to continue through November 2022.
“As a best practice, a well-oiled and well-positioned city should have a recurring bond program every five to seven years,” Barton said. “It’s been long a dream of mine since my days in Budget and Research to restore the city back to a place where we had that reoccurring bond programs every five to seven years. And I’m excited to be here today to present to you with a plan that gets us just there.”
Barton said the city is positioned to have a recurring bond program in that five-to-seven-year time frame “that can fit within the existing footprint of the existing tax rate.”
Meetings are open to the public for comment. For more information visit the GO Bond Program website at Phoenix.gov/bond.
