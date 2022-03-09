Phoenix has taken a big step to save summer at city pools from the labor shortage that has hobbled business and governments across the country.
In a desperate effort to recruit nearly 650 lifeguards within a matter of weeks and open all its 29 public pools Memorial Day weekend, City Council last week authorized $2,500 in “executive pay” for lifeguards payable in two installments – $500 in their first check after they’re on the job and $2,000 when the season ends.
That would raise lifeguard pay this year to about $21 an hour from the current $14 an hour if thy work the usual 360 hours during the summer pool season.
But Aquatics Director Beck Hulett said that rate actually could be higher for lifeguards who don’t put in all that time, since they would still get the $2,000 incentive in their final paycheck.
The $2,500 bump in lifeguards’ pay is twice what Parks and Recreation Director Cynthia Aguilar proposed during a hearing March 2 before Council’s Community and Cultural Investment Committee.
She had proposed a $1,000 bonus that essentially would have raised lifeguards’ pay to $16.79 an hour.
But Councilwoman Betty Guardado, who chairs the committee, proposed the $2,500 bonus, saying desperate times in the labor market required desperate measures.
“To provide Phoenix residents with access to pools with fully staffed and well-trained lifeguards, we need to understand how much this job market has changed,” Guardado said. “We should lead the way by embracing this change so that our residents can enjoy everything our aquatics programs can offer.”
“I think something that the pandemic has taught us is that we need to readjust, we need to change,” she said. “I don’t think it’s fair that we’re only going to open up 12 pools.”
In actuality, the bonus works out to less than $21 an hour since lifeguard applicants don’t get paid for the 28 hours they must spend to get certified even before they’re interviewed for the job.
Moreover, time is growing short for the city’s lifeguard recruitment effort.
Unless the city can hire hundreds of guards within about a month, the city likely will be able to open no more than 12 pools across Phoenix – and even that requires they find about 100 successful applicants by mid-April, Aguilar told the committee.
And there’s not much time left even to enroll in a certification program.
In Ahwatukee, the last certification program next week. Pre-testing and orientation is 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, March 14 with classes running 5-8 p.m. March 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 19 and 20 and 5-7 p.m. March 21.
Sign-up and more information is at phoenix.gov/parks/pools/lifeguard.
This is the third consecutive season that Phoenix’s public pools have been hammered.
In 2020, the pandemic prompted city officials to keep them all closed and last year, only 12 were open.
Among them was Pecos Pool, which Hulett said is the third most used public pool in Phoenix.
Aquilar told the committee that in the year before the pandemic broke, more than 463,000 people used Phoenix’s pools and swimming lessons alone drew more than 20,000 participants.
“All pools were closed in 2020, causing us to lose more than 50% of our aquatics workforce,” she said. “With only 300 aquatics employees last season, we were only able to open 12 of our 29 pools.”
“In pre-pandemic seasons, we saw close to a 50% lifeguard retention rate,” Aguilar continued. “To date only about 39% of the lifeguards who worked last season have either indicated they plan to return and or have completed the necessary steps to work for us to season. Additionally, despite our recruitment efforts, interest and participation in our lifeguard certification classes for new lifeguards is significantly lower than it has been in previous years.”
Aguilar said Phoenix is not alone.
“There continues to be a lifeguard shortage here in the Valley and across the country,” she explained.
“Some of the feedback we are hearing is that our target demographic – which tends to be high school and or college students – are going to work in positions such as fast food and retail where they can earn similar or higher wages, while also not having to take the required certification and training and work in a position that essentially requires them to be responsible for saving someone’s life.”
Additionally, lifeguards need to maintain their certification by taking 48 hours of training during the year.
Hulett and Aguilar said they have yet to draw up a list of the 12 pools they’ll be able to open come Memorial Day – if they get those 100+ lifeguards they still need for them.
They said they would not necessarily be the pools that were open last year but would try to make them geographically equitable.
Hulett said there is a good chance Pecos will be one of the lucky dozen. “It’s the only one south of the mountain,” she said. “Besides, it’s the only pool in Council District 6.”
