In an attempt to get a jump on that first-holiday purchase, big box stores have been pushing their Black Friday ads for weeks.
But as we know, small businesses are trying to recover from the horrendous summer and the impact of the COVID-19.
It is important to remember: your local retailer could use a boost this holiday season. According to Google, 66 percent of people in the U.S. who plan to shop this holiday season say they will shop more at small businesses this season.
This is terrific news.
Let’s check out the impact and benefits of shopping.
Local economic stimulus
Shopping locally stimulates the local economy. Often small business owners and their employees choose to frequent other local businesses, which keeps the money in the community even longer.
In fact, according to a study by Local First, for every $100 spent, roughly $68 to $73 is kept in the community. That local impact generates local sales tax funds, government services, road maintenance, fire trucks, health services and much more.
Better customer service
Many suggest that locally owned businesses provide better customer service as they invest in you and their community. Often, a local business owner is a neighbor, and they want you to have a great experience and make sure you tell your friends and family.
The restaurant down the street will go that extra mile to make sure you come back again and again.
Owners more invested in
the community
Those who live and work in our community are more likely to care about the community’s future. Many owners sponsor little league, the local high school band, or volunteer at the food bank.
Whether they’re investing time or money, those business owners have a vested interest in seeing the community continue to grow and thrive.
Product diversity
Local shops can carry a much more diverse inventory than national chains and adjust their inventory based on what customers want.
You can also find small-batch products that may not be cost-efficient when produced on a larger scale. Small businesses are more likely to have these types of exclusive, one-of-a-kind goods, which in turn helps preserve our community’s unique identity.
Increased expertise
Are you looking for a particular product or service but have a few questions before you make a purchase? There’s no one better to talk to than a small business owner.
By having a smaller focus, they become experts in their fields and can answer questions and help you decide on the best gift for your significant other.
They also see purchasing trends and can point you in the direction of best-selling or trendy items. Don’t be afraid to take advantage of their knowledge of this shopping season.
This has been a challenging year for all, but if you can, I encourage you to spend your hard-earned dollars locally during the holidays. We find unique and thoughtful gifts and feel good knowing that we helped keep the Arizona rebound momentum moving forward.
See you in the neighborhood.
Mark Stewart is a former Fortune 50 leader and founder of the small business marketing and business accelerator, Concept2Completion. Mark serves on the board of directors for the East Valley Partnership and several business leadership groups throughout Arizona.
