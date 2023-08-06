The Arizona Grand Resort eyes 65-acre expansion, upgrade

The Arizona Grand Resort is seeking city approval for a massive upgrade and development of nearly 65 acres of mostly undeveloped land that will include a “food and beverage district” and either a new hotel or apartment building.
The resort last month submitted a 105-page application for city approval of a planned unit development that also includes an upgrade of other parts of its facilities and site.
The proposal includes additional ballrooms and conference rooms, an event lawn, and new hotel rooms and/or a 190-unit apartment building inthe Tempe part of the resort.
It also envisions a “Mexican-style” food hall within a “food and beverage district” that will offer “chef-driven restaurants serving a variety of cuisines, bars, live music and special events with indoor and outdoor dining.”
The project will cover nine parcels – seven of which “are predominantly undeveloped,” according to the application.
Though the resort has an Ahwatukee ZIP code (85044), it is considered part of the South Mountain Village. The development plan will be reviewed by that village’s planning committee, and because part of the project is in Tempe, that city will be involved in the approval process.
“This proposed development will enhance and support the vitality of the area,” the application states, adding it “has been thoughtfully designed to provide a safe connection to Baseline Road and throughout the Arizona Grand Resort property.”
It states, “It is time to develop portions of the site that are effectively infill sites because they have never been developed and update other portions of the property/facilities to ensure Arizona Grand Resort can continue to provide modern amenities for the area’s residents and visitors while maintaining the classic, timeless character of the Arizona Grand Resort.”
The plan envisions the upgrade and new additions “will encourage a healthy, active lifestyle by providing bike parking spaces and walking/biking paths throughout the property.”
“The redevelopment aims to significantly reduce negative impact on the environment by encouraging low-impact development strategies including the redevelopment of the resort into a mixed-use pedestrian-friendly, environment,” it continues.
“More specifically, the proposed redevelopment removes a significant number of parking spaces out of the core area and relocates them to parking lots located on the perimeter of the property, adjacent to the interstate highway. This strategy will allow redevelopment of the existing parking spaces with landscaping and pedestrian walkways.”
It also boasts other environmentally conscious elements such as low-water-use vegetation, storm water runoff controls, “shade strategies to help mitigate the urban heat island effect,” energy-efficient lighting and reductions in the amount of asphalt covering the site.
New construction will retain “a high degree of consistency with the existing architectural and landscape character of the resort,” the application states.
It also calls for “state-of-the-art meeting facilities, pre-function space, outdoor terraces” that include a “rooftop terrace with views to the South Mountain Preserve.”
“Luxury hotel rooms” will offer either mountain views or views of the Oasis Waterpark” while two-story “golf cottages” will offer “dramatic views” of the golf course.
The plan also proposes to replace the existing fountain with a tower that will have a viewing platform accessible by both a stairway and elevator. A shaded, furnished plaza will be located at the foot of the proposed tower.
The plan notes that the resort’s traditional Spanish colonial and mission style architecture and design “were popular in the 1980s when the resort was built” and “fit the climate and reflect the history of the region.
It adds that while “final decisions on building design, materials, etc. will be made through the city’s site plan review process,” “future development should be compatible in character with the architectural palette of materials and colors that are currently used throughout the resort.”
No timetable for the city’s review has been indicated.
