The funding nightmare confronting Kyrene and other school districts has not escaped the attention of some lawmakers.
Mesa Rep. Michelle Udall, head of the House Education Committee, last week asked the state Department of Education to turn loose $85 million to help forestall anticipated teacher layoffs in some districts while in a Chandler Chamber of Commerce forum, Legislative District Rep. Mitzi Epstein said some lawmakers are working on a proposal that would address the very problem confronting Kyrene.
Kyrene Chief Financial Officer Chris Hermann two weeks ago outlined the disparity in federal pandemic relief funding that has left the district confronting a $6 million revenue shortage.
Hermann did not raise the issue of potential layoffs or any other proposal to deal with that budget hole, although he said that “we do not have the financial resources to address all of the budget shortfalls that we’ll be facing this year as well as next.”
One of the most glaring examples of the disparity in round 2 of pandemic relief fund allocations involves Kyrene and Roosevelt Elementary School District. While Roosevelt has half the student population of Kyrene’s, its pandemic relief allocation totals in the second round of funding totals $19.3 million to Kyrene’s $3.9 million – which works out on a per-pupil distribution of $2,455 for Roosevelt to $250 per student in Kyrene.
Though neither Kyrene nor other school officials begrudge those districts with predominantly low-income households from getting the money, they argue that they and their students were also impacted by the pandemic.
The Chandler Chamber was to join Chandler Unified School District and an undetermined number of other districts in lobbying the governor and the Legislature for more funding.
At issue are the federal regulations governing the distribution of pandemic relief funds approved by Congress in December and the American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden in March. Funding in the December measure favors school districts that have a large number of students from low-income households.
The American Rescue Plan will pour $2.6 billion into Arizona for K-12 help and while Epstein said the U.S. Treasury has not yet issued guidelines for how that money can be distributed, Epstein said it appears targeting the same kind of districts as the December bill.
“That’s a good place to put that money, but it leaves our schools such as Chandler and Kyrene in a bit of a world of hurt wondering ‘what are we going to do?’” Epstein said. “And they are actually facing potential staff cuts. And the last thing we need is to have fewer teachers available to take care of our kids and possibly fewer counselors to take care of our kids at a time when our children need this emotional support more than ever.”
She echoed Kyrene board member Michelle Fahy, who two weeks ago noted that all children, not just those from low-income areas, were impacted by the pandemic.
Epstein said Udall “has a great proposal to balance that out – that the state would fill in where the federal government is leaving a gap for our local Chandler schools. And that’s something that I hope we can figure out in the budget.”
That may depend on a different issue raised by Ahwatukee Sen. Sean Bowie during the same Chandler Chamber forum – a move in the Legislature toward major tax cuts and possibly even a flat tax.
Noting there is sentiment among some Republican lawmakers to eliminate the four levels of state income tax – which funds 40 percent of state expenditures – Bowie said the flat tax would favor wealthy Arizonans at the expense of programs aimed at middle-class and low-income residents.
“To put this into perspective, our state budget is usually around $12 billion to $13 billion and the proposal in the House right now is to cut taxes by about $1.5 billion dollars – 10 percent of our budget,” Bowie said, adding that proponents are citing Arizona’s share of federal pandemic relief grants to justify tax cuts, he said, despite they represent one-time funds.
Although he said such a measure would create a $10 million hit for the City of Chandler, Bowie did not address its impact on K-12 public education.
Meanwhile, Udall cited Gilbert’s recently announced plan to terminate 152 teachers’ contracts for the coming school year and told state Superintendent of Public Education Kathy Hoffman other districts also have announced impending teacher layoffs for fear that they won’t have the state aid to pay their salaries.
That’s because aid is directly linked to the number of students enrolled, and the most recent figures show that more than 55,000 children have disappeared from district schools this year – about 5 percent of total enrollment, a figure that translates out to hundreds of millions of dollars a year.
Hermann told the Kyrene board the district is projecting a loss of 1,250 students, although he attributed that largely to a change in the district’s demographics. Put simply, young families are not moving into Ahwatukee, Tempe and Chandler like they used to, partly because of high – and still rising – home prices.
On paper, schools get state aid based on the number of students enrolled. And, theoretically that means if the students come back, the state funds will flow.
Udall said districts have to make decisions now whether to offer contracts for the coming school year.
“The problem is, if you fire those teachers and the kids do come back, you’ve suddenly got overcrowded classrooms,’’ she told Capitol Media Services.
Udall said it may be impossible for schools that were hardest hit by declines to rehire those same teachers: Given the teacher shortage statewide, they may by that point have found gainful employment elsewhere.
What that leaves, she said, is schools hiring long-term substitutes who are not certified as regular teachers.
In her letter to Hoffman, Udall said the Education Department is “for some reason holding onto nearly $85 million of discretionary money’’ from its initial $1.5 billion allocation of federal COVID relief dollars.
“That should be put to use to help stabilize Arizona schools so they don’t have to make premature reductions in staffing when many of those students may be returning in the coming school year,’’ Udall told Hoffman.
And she questioned the agency’s need for $7 million to administer that $1.5 billion allotment –the maximum allowed – when there are other more pressing needs.
Udall said she expects at least part of the fund problem to be resolved when lawmakers adopt the state budget.
Some of that, she said, will involve eliminating that differential between what schools get for teaching students in person versus those who are learning online. The state funds the latter at just 95 percent despite indications of additional costs for such programs.
But Udall said some districts that were doing their best to maintain in-person options for their students are the ones that she believes are getting financially shorted.
“So, you have this huge discrepancy and you have districts like Vail and Gilbert who have really worked to have in-person teaching through as much of the time as possible,’’ Udall said.
“That’s really expensive because they’re doing the in-person teaching but they’re also doing the online at the same time,’’ she continued. “So, they have two modes of teaching going on at the same time, they’ve got extra expenses from the technology but then also extra expenses from the cleaning, from substitutes, from the personal protective equipment.’’
In a response to Udall, Hoffman acknowledged the need “to provide schools with budget stability and avoid unnecessary layoffs.’’ She said money from discretionary funds already is being distributed, though Udall told Capitol Media Services that “there’s still a lot left.’’
Hoffman said some of the blame for what schools are now facing financially can be traced directly to Gov. Doug Ducey.
He promised last year that schools would have at least 98 percent of the state aid they were getting in the prior year, regardless of attendance.
Only thing is, Ducey provided just $370 million for that based on federal dollars he got. Hoffman said the actual cost of missing students was close to $620 million.
“When the subsequent shortfalls became apparent in November, the governor’s office pointed to the Legislature’s need to solve this problem,’’ Hoffman wrote.
The need to guarantee schools will have money next academic year is based on a presumption that the students who disappeared this year will return.
Udall said one big reason for the drop was that many parents of the youngest children, seeing what was happening with the virus, simply decided to keep them home an extra year.
Chris Kotterman, lobbyist for the Arizona School Boards Association, said some districts lost more students than others because of geography.
“Gilbert is prime charter school country,’’ he said, giving parents who wanted their children in the classroom more options. But he, too, expects that trend to reverse as traditional schools return to in-person instruction.
Beyond that, Kotterman said charter schools just don’t have the capacity to handle that many students on a long-term basis.
Paul Maryniak is AFN Executive Editor and Howard Fischer operates Capitol Media Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.