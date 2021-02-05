Over the years Ahwatukee artist Sandra Davis Marshall’s food art has won a big following but its popularity exploded last week after her latest creation came to the attention of bestselling author Stephen King – and ultimately attracted more than 3.3 million views.
Using kale, potato, eggplant and cauliflower, Marshall on Jan. 23 recreated the now-famous photo of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders huddling on a folding chair with his oversized woolen mittens during President Biden’s inauguration.
The real photo has been used in countless memes and Marshall said, “after seeing everybody going crazy over Bernie at the inauguration … I jumped right in after my friend suggested I try and make Bernie.”
Marshall sent a photo of her veggie-Bernie to her family “because I couldn’t believe how much a small potato could look like him.”
After posting it on Facebook and Instagram, she decided to go on Twitter for the first time “and sent Bernie on his way.”
The next day, a friend told her that King retweeted Marshall’s Bernie.
“My first thought was, ‘Wow! Stephen King! Twitter really works! How in the world did he see my Twitter?’ It turns out, somebody posted it in a Facebook group and it made its way to him,” Marshall said.
But King didn’t credit her – or anyone – even though a small watermark with Marshall’s name is on the photo of her piece.
“People were asking him how he made it and they were saying how much they loved it,” Marshall said. “Then, the next day he ended up giving credit to the artist who posted it on Facebook. He tweeted out that it was the other lady who made it.”
Marshalls’ fans came to the rescue and asked King to correct his mistake.
A day later, the horror novel author posted on Twitter, “I have been informed that the actual creator of the Bernie meme is Sandra Marshall. Once again, bon appetit.”
“The lady who posted it to the Facebook group said she learned a big lesson. She will never post someone’s artwork without crediting the artist,” Marshall said.
Even before King saw her Bernie art, Marshall’s work with food has won her a sizeable audience.
“I’ve been creating this food art as a hobby, and now it’s turning into part of my career,” she said. “Fruits and vegetables fascinate me. The colors of nature are astounding.”
She’s already written one book, “One Hot Night at the Veggie Bar,” a 65-page tome with racy veggie artworks meant for adult viewing that sold out in its first printing.
She said she’s also finished a long-awaited children’s book that will soon be going into print – a bit of a silver lining in the pandemic cloud.
“I have thrown myself into my art. Painting and food sculpting,” she said.
“My goal was always to go into schools and read to the children in person and bring fruits and vegetables with me, but that’s not happening anytime soon,” she said. “The thought of a fruit and vegetable buffet makes me cringe now.”
As for King, Marshall was grateful he quickly corrected his mistake and so she thanked him by turning a tortilla, red onion and eggplant into a recreation of a crazed Jack Nicholson from “The Shining,” the movie based on one of the author’s biggest sellers.
“I don’t know if he will ever see it,” Marshall said, “but it sure was fun making it.”
