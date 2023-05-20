Phoenix Fire upbeat about meeting 911 call challenges

Phoenix Fire could cut thousands of calls a year for medical and welfare-checks with the changes it is adopting for its dispatch center, department officials told a city council subcommittee last week.
By having dispatchers ask additional questions of a 911 caller, as much as 90% of some types of calls that might normally be answered by an ambulance or fire truck crew can be diverted, Executive Assistant Fire Chief Scott Walker said.
Moreover, those changes and several other staffing and scheduling changes are helping the department cope with higher call volumes and a longer-than-desired response time to emergencies.
Walker detailed the changes and the department’s recruitment success, echoing a report to council that expressed the city administration’s confidence that the Fire Department will meet projected staffing needs. The department estimates it will need to increase total staffing to 1,940 by 2028 – up from a current 1,798 positions.
That staffing includes the full complement of positions needed to staff the new fire station that will be coming to Ahwatukee in about two years.
The 2023-24 city budget, which is expected to be approved by the council this week, includes money not only for construction of the station on the northwest corner of Chandler Boulevard and 19th Avenue but also money to start training a crew this year so personnel are on the job when it opens.
All the enhanced protocols for 911 dispatchers, changes in scheduling and more aggressive recruitment and training are aimed at addressing problems that fire officials outlined last October for the council.
They said they were being hammered by soaring demand, staffing shortages and an insufficient number of fire stations. The result: Phoenix Fire’s trucks and ambulances on average took almost 9 minutes to arrive at the scene 90% of the time.
The National Fire Protection Association for acceptable response times to fires is 5 minutes and 20 seconds or less in 90% of calls for service, less than 5 minutes 90% of the time for ambulances.
Last week, Walker provided a far more upbeat look at the department, although he did not directly address response times.
Noting that the pandemic triggered “seen a significant increase” that exposed “gaps in our system,” Walker said addressing those gaps became a “high priority issue for us.”
“Unfortunately, our capacity has not been able to keep up,” he said. “It has lagged behind and that is a challenge for us.”
To address current and future staffing needs and take ease the impact of increasing call volume, Walker said the department this year ran three academy classes that will net 70 new paramedics this year alone.
Simultaneously, the department changed the codes for 911 calls so that dispatchers can divert some emergency medical calls to a telehealth service while deciding that others do not require a fire engine or ambulance.
As an example, Walker cited the department’s “check nature code.”
“With the advent of cell phones,” he said, “we’ll get people who drive by something and call 911. In the past we had the luxury to send a crew out to investigate….The data demonstrated that 98% of the time, those were really not netting us a real incident where someone was really in need of fire emergency resources.
“We would generally have about 350 calls per month – we’re seeing about 30 per month now. If you extrapolate, that’s almost 4,000 calls a year. That equals one very busy engine company in our system.”
Stating “we’re being very conservative, very cautious” in evaluating such calls because “we don’t want to negatively impact the community or service delivery in any way,” Walker also said by asking more questions of 911 callers “we could see a reduction in 15,000 to 20,000 calls every year by just making smarter choices.”
Among those smarter choices is the departments Telehealth 911 Call Diversion Program.
“We can ask a few questions based on their needs they’re presenting to us and based on their capacity and willingness to do a telehealth consult, we can divert that caller to a medical provider right there and then,” Walker said.
“Oftentimes, for example, the person may just need a prescription instead of sending a firetruck and then an ambulance to transport” a caller to a hospital where they would see a doctor anyway.
When someone needs more than a telehealth consultation, Walker said, the department also has adjusted crew schedules so that more highly trained personnel on ladder trucks can be the first on the scene rather than having less trained crews arrive first and finding they needed more highly trained staff because of the seriousness of the medical emergency.
And the department has followed Phoenix Police in hiring civilians to answer some calls because “there are many people who call 911 that we aren’t the best solution for but we’ve oftentimes been the only solution,” Walker said.
With the city’s Community Assistance Program, he said, the Fire Department can send trained civilians and “get people connected to the right resource as well.”
With all the changes and a more aggressive recruitment effort, Walker said, “our community response times are improving, our capacity is increasing, advanced life support is getting quicker with our ladder company now being converted to advanced life support units.”
In response to questions for subcommittee members, Walker said paramedics undergo continuing education programs that help them assess a person’s medical condition properly and avoid any potential malpractice suits.
“We keep up to date on real-time issues and challenges,” he said.
He also outlined programs that include voluntary cancer screenings to protect Fire Department personnel and that firefighters are equipped with “some of the best self-contained breathing apparatus that we can provide for our members.”
