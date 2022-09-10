Ahwatukee pair’s pickleball campaign sees more progress

Hope comes in bits and pieces over extended periods of time for the two Ahwatukee women who have been campaigning for more than a year for pickleball courts at never-finished Desert Foothills Park.
But hope does come largely out of the relentlessness that Jill Ostendorp and Carrie McNeish have brought to the table.
Recently, they were encouraged by another bit of good news when they were told the city Parks and Recreation Department hopes to start the six-week conversion of Desert Foothills’ existing tennis courts into use by both pickleball and tennis players.
Deputy Recreation Department Director Todd J Shackelford told them the project will involve two different contractors and four phases that will start in December.
“The plan is to remove all fencing, do the court resurfacing and install new courts, and install new fencing,” McNeish said, adding she is waiting for some additional details.
In addition, she said. Councilman Sal DiCiccio “committed to us that he will meet with us again in the September 2022 timeframe to look at the larger project of adding dedicated pickleball courts. We are trying to set up that follow up meeting now.”
Ostendorp and McNeish have been drumming up public support for their effort to get 16 pickleball-only courts built at the park since June 2021.
They say western Ahwatukee is poorly underserved as far as city recreational facilities are concerned, noting that Desert Foothills Park has never been finished even though it’s the closest city rec facility for some 1,500 households.
Moreover, as ardent pickleball players, the two women also say that the Pecos Park complex of 16 courts is not only an inconvenient drive for western Ahwatukee players – it’s often completely booked, mostly by non-residents.
Those arguments have not been accepted by city parks officials, who contend that in the past five years they have added 27 pickleball courts to the Phoenix park system for a total of 38 dedicated outdoor courts and two shared tennis-pickleball courts at Western Star Park in Ahwatukee. Officials noted most of the additions have been at the $1 million Pecos Park complex.
But McNeish and Ostendorp contend that in the world of pickleball – which counts thousands of enthusiastic players of all ages throughout the city and the Valley – Phoenix is behind the curve, noting that both Scottsdale and Chandler have more public pickleball courts per 100,000 residents than Phoenix.
It would cost at least an estimated $800,000 for a 16-court pickleball complex at Desert Foothills Park, which bears scars of neglect and incompletion.
Significant portions of the land have never been developed and some of what is there shows signs of wear and tear, including inadequate lighting, frayed and broken fencing and inadequate parking and shade structures.
But even though their long-range goal involves a significant upgrade in the park’s amenities, McNeish and Ostendorp have been slowly chipping away at City Hall resistance by aiming for smaller victories, one step at a time.
For example, while DiCiccio initially balked, he eventually came over to their side as they pressed for a piece of the city’s $154.8 million surplus in its $1.8 billion General Fund budget.
Parks officials also seemed initially cool to the proposal.
But the two women contacted and met with every member of City Council, including a representative for the mayor.
The duo eventually saw $21,000 allotted to converting the tennis courts into dual-use.
“We are working together to look at different avenues of funding,” McNeish said, explaining they have been knocking on state Sen. Sean Bowie’s door for state funding after discovering Arizona has in the past made funding available for city recreation facility development.
So far, however, no state funding has materialized and it likely will be a campaign the two women will have to pick up next year, when Ahwatukee has a new delegation to a new Legislature that will be working with a new governor.
Right now, McNeish and Ostendorp are focusing their attention on getting some relatively minimal enhancements at the Desert Foothills Park dual-use courts, including new fencing, lighting that would allow longer use every day, new signage and things like court color schemes and some fencing around the courts.
“We really need this as you end up spending a lot of time chasing balls without the separation,” McNeish said of the court fencing.
