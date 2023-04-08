Now under the pressure of a judge’s order to clean up a homeless encampment called The Zone in Central Phoenix, city officials plan to spend $35 million to create 800 new shelter beds in the 2023-24 fiscal year in addition to the $140 million already allocated or spent on shelter and other services for people with no home.
That funding does not include another $7.4 million in the $500 million General Fund bond the city is expected to put before voters this November. That funding would largely be spent on problems the city says often trigger homelessness.
Nor does it include another $63 million earmarked in next year’s budget for other housing and human services directed to people without homes, according to the Trial Budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Part of the information on the city’s huge expense in addressing soaring homelessness is in a report to City Council that came within days of Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney’s order last week that directed the city to clean up a 10-block encampment where more than 1,000 people live.
It also came during the same week that Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a Republican-driven bill that would have made it a crime to erect a tent or other makeshift shelters on sidewalks, alleyways, streets, parkways and other public rights-of-way.
Blaney ruled in favor of business owners and homeowners in or near The Zone who complained that the increasingly violent area is subjected to almost no routine police patrols.
He noted that the plaintiffs “allege that the City refuses to enforce criminal and quality-of-life laws” prohibiting a range of crimes ranging from drug use and disorderly conduct to domestic violence.
‘The city argues in response that it has discretion regarding how it enforces its policies and which policies to adopt and that such issues are therefore not appropriate for judicial review,” he wrote.
“The Court disagrees.”
The Zone roughly is bordered by 7th and 15th avenues and Van Buren and Grant streets. Included in the 13-acre area is the 18-year-old Human Services Campus, where 15 different agencies provide various services in seven buildings.
The judge noted that the ramshackle tent city didn’t spring up in that area until 2018 and that it has steadily grown under a perfect storm of drug use and increasing housing inaccessibility.
The judge also noted that despite a police commander’s testimony that officers are not permitted to enforce many laws in The Zone, “this testimony is directly contradicted by the City’s state policy positions” and “appalling conditions that continue to deteriorate."
In a searing front-page story March 19, the New York Times reported that in 2022 within a half-mile of a restaurant owned by one of the plaintiffs in the suit, “there were at least 1,097 calls for medical assistance, 236 trespassing incidents, 185 fires, 125 armed robberies, 13 sexual assaults and four homicides.” In addition, police found the charred remains of a fetus and reported 16 deaths related to suicides, overdoses or weather-related causes.
Calling the Zone “a public nuisance,” the judge also noted that city officials have “refused to pursue” a “viable, cost-effective option” of creating “structured campgrounds.”
He ordered that the city show on July 10 “the steps it has taken and the material results it has achieved” by clearing the area of tents and “biohazardous materials including human feces and urine, drug paraphernalia and other trash and individuals committing offenses against the public order.”
There was no indication yet as to whether the administration will appeal the order.
While last week’s report to City Council did not mention Blaney’s ruling, it detailed the efforts and future plans of the city Office of Homeless Solutions.
That office “has facilitated 800 new indoor shelter beds to the community to be added over the next year and a half, in addition to the 592 beds already in process,” according to the Trial Budget for 2023-24.
The Trial Budget proposes that the supervisor of that office be elevated to a position of assistant to the city manager at an annual salary of $213,000.
The Office of Homeless Solutions was created last fall and its ranks were expanded from 13 to 22, “resulting in an improvement in responsiveness to people experiencing homelessness, better use of data, greater contract oversight, and improved communication with the City Council and the community,” the Trial Budget states.
“In addition to the investments in the Trial Budget, City Council has also approved funding or directed staff to implement other projects to address this issue,” the spending proposal states.
That includes: about $140 million “allocated for current and future shelter, rapid rehousing, navigation services, case management, mental and behavioral health, and weather respite;” 800 new shelter/transitional beds expected to be added by 2024, 125 new affordable housing units expected by 2024; and $63 million for other housing and human services.
The $7.4 million in the bond proposal would “ensure vulnerable populations can continue receiving vital services at risk due to expiring or reduced grant funding.”
Those programs – including the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, the Victims of Crime Act and expanded Behavioral Health Engagement Teams – “are essential in the continuation of outreach to areas of the City experiencing high instances of substance abuse, behavioral health issues and homelessness, as well as managing domestic violence and sexual assault referrals while maintaining acceptable response times.”
That money also would be used to expand PHX C.A.R.E.S. – and acronym for Phoenix Community Action Response Engagement Services – which operates at several city shelters.
“Additional funding and partnerships with the state, county and non-profit organizations are being actively pursued to increase collaboration and resources to help individuals experiencing homelessness,” the Trial Budget states.
Last week’s report to the city council said the city created 592 new shelter beds last year at four different sites and “the total new beds to be created from 2022 through 2024 is 1,392.”
It also said that between May 13, 2022, and March 10 of this year, three city-funded shelters with a total 417 beds were used by 1,422 homeless people. All three shelters were slightly above capacity at the time of the report.
The $35 million earmarked in the Trial Budget for new beds in the coming fiscal year would include $12 million for 280 city-operated beds expected to be available by the middle of this year.
The remaining $23 million would be divided among nonprofits – including CASS, Lutheran Social Services, Community Bridges, St. Vincent de Paul, Salvation Army and UMOM.
