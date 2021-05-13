Slain Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar’s big heart, steadfast Christian faith and diligent service were recalled Saturday as he was laid to rest nine days after he was struck and killed by a cornered truck thief.
Family, friends and scores of law enforcement officers gathered at Compass Christian Church to hear eulogies praising his devotion to his children and parents and his community service that saved four residents’ lives.
“Chris had a passion for service most of his adult life prior to joining the Chandler Police Department in 2003,” Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan told mourners.
“He worked as an emergency room technician at Chandler Regional hospital and before that, he worked at Banner hospital. But he also was a volunteer in the fire department. He worked in our Victim Services Unit helping crime, victims and survivors,” Duggan continued.
“Chris had a very special calling and was drawn to the profession of policing as a career where he could serve full time helping others.”
Officer Farrar, 50, died the evening of April 29 after he was run over by 25-year-old Jonathan Altland at the end of a chaotic car chase that began in Eloy and ended in Gilbert.
Gilbert Officer Rico Aranda was severely injured when he was struck by a parked car Altland had hit at San Tan Ford on Val Vista Drive near the Loop 202 Santan Freeway.
During the funeral, former Chandler Police Chief Sherry Kiyler noted that Officer Farrar talked with his father every day.
“Chris, you gave so much – to your family, to your community, to your profession, you cared about everything and you cared about everyone,” Kiyler said.
Officer Ron Emary, one of Officer Farrar’s colleagues in the K9 Unit, said, “Chris lived his life by just a very simple code: He honored God, he loved his family and he defended against evil.”
“When you talk about family,” Emary said, “you can’t not include Chris’s church family. Chris loved his church family immensely and he developed a number of close friendships and relationships with members of the church. He was very active, attended small group Bible studies and things of that nature and volunteered with the security team here at the church.”
At a special service May 1 one Chandler policeman remarked on the cruel irony that Officer Farrar had not been expected to work on the night of his death.
Chandler Police Detective Tom Schuhrke said Officer Farrar, who had recently been assigned to the Chandler Police K9 United, was working a relief shift for an absent employee.
It was something Officer Farrar often did because it was his nature to serve the department whenever help was needed.
“He didn’t have to be there that night,” Schuhrke noted.
Attendees at the May 1 memorial recalled Officer Farrar’s willingness to volunteer for church activities or to offer his mentorship to aspiring police officers.
He was always full of energy, Schuhrke said, and seemed to embody the eagerness of a manic cartoon character.
“He was like Speedy Gonzales,” Schuhrke said. “There were no slow speeds for him. A 100-miles-an hour all the time.”
“It’s a big loss for our department,” Schuhrke added. “It’s a big loss for our community.”
Officer Kyle Liggitt credited Officer Farrar with making him a better police officer by always offering helpful advice and support.
Officer Farrar was quick to share his policing experiences, Liggitt said, or take a moment to check in with a rookie officer who had just joined the force.
“He had just this ability to find newer, younger officers and to just give them wisdom and to make them better officers,” Liggitt added.
Everyone in the department has spent the last few days asking lots of “what if” questions, Liggitt said, and contemplating whether Officer Farrar’s life could have been saved if different steps were taken on the night of the incident.
“All of us at this department are hurting,” the officer said. “But we also know that, unfortunately, this is part of our job.”
The group of mourners included members of law enforcement from various agencies, church leaders, and elected officials who wanted to publicly express their support for the officer’s family.
Chandler Vice Mayor Mark Stewart tried to hold back tears as he emotionally conveyed his sympathy for everyone who will miss Farrar.
“We know Chris is a hero and his name needs to be celebrated,” Stewart said. “He is a true hero.”
Friends described Officer Farrar as having an endearing curiosity for spirituality and would often lean on his faith to get through the grueling work of a police officer.
Pastor Brian Jobe said Officer Farrar’s sudden death has struck a “brutal blow” on his church community and offered the services of his church’s counselors to mourners who may be struggling with their grief.
Compass Church additionally set up a memorial in their courtyard that allowed mourners to drop off flowers or to write notes to the fallen officer.
A fundraising effort has been launched for Officer Farrar’s family by The 100 Club, which helps the families of officers killed in the line of duty. It can be reached at 100club.org/donate.
