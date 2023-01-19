A look at Ahwatukee’s history from the people who made it

Marty Gibson spent several years of painstaking research writing two books on the history of Ahwatukee.
So, he knows what he is talking about when he says, “The history of the Ahwatukee Recreation Center is the history of Ahwatukee.”
And that’s why the ARC is beginning a year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary with a gift to the community in the form of three free discussions over the next three months facilitated by Gibson with some of the people who were instrumental in laying the foundation for the world’s biggest cul de sac.
The first of these 90-minute programs, open to the public, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the ARC, 5001 E Cheyenne Drive.
It will feature Bruce Gilliam, president of Presley Development Company of Arizona – which built the community’s first subdivisions, including the ARC; Rick Savagian, the first director of what was then the Ahwatukee Community Center and founder-owner of Mountainside Martial Arts – Ahwatukee’s oldest solely-owned business; and Mark Salem, who owned Ahwatukee’s first service station and co-founded the Ahwatukee Merchants Association. Gilliam will speak via Zoom on a large screen in the ARC auditorium.
Gibson last week explained his plans for the series as two of his upcoming guests, Savagian and Realtor Pete Meier, reminisced about Ahwatukee’s early years.
When Gibson held a somewhat similar discussion four years ago after he published his second history of Ahwatukee, “Historic Tales form Ahwatukee Foothills,” he packed the ARC auditorium with people eager to learn how the community they call home came to be. They were early residents of Ahwatukee who offered a glimpse of what life was like for them in the 1970s.
This time around, Gibson has selected some key figures who laid the foundation for Ahwatukee at a time when – as developer Randall Pressley wrote in Gibson’s first book – it was 2,720 acres of desert with a few irrigated fields, an abandoned ranch and a caretaker’s house.
“I had been told that local farmers viewed the area as a no-man’s land, since its only source of water were a few isolated wells,” Pressley wrote in Gibson’s “Images of America: Phoenix’s Ahwatukee-Foothills.”
“But I saw something else,” he continues. “There was a breathtaking beauty in the foothills of South Mountain. There was easy access to a major freeway. The land’s proximity to Arizona State University and Phoenix hospitals would likely be attractive to retirees, And there were natural boundaries that I believed, under the right circumstances, could give the area a unique appeal and sense of community.”
Gibson will moderate a relaxed conversation with some of the people who shared Pressley’s vision and worked hard to turn it into reality.
As one of those people, Savagian recalled how Gilliam had brought him on board in 1979 “because he wanted me to do something with the community center” that is now the Ahwatukee Swim, Tennis and Events Center on Warner Road and 48th Street.
Gilliam felt Savagian was overqualified because he had just completed work on his master’s degree in Wisconsin and had a job as director of a YMCA in that state.
Turns out Savagian was a great hire.
He held the inaugural 5K run at 5 a.m. in the summer, defying Valley events planners who thought no one would show up to defy the heat.
When 500 runners showed up for the first Ahwatukee Five and Five, Savagian knew he was on to a good thing – as did Gilliam, who initially thought the idea was nuts.
“We went from a local tiny 5K to an international spot in two years,” said Savagian, who put on 42 races in seven years.
Of course, physical fitness wasn’t the real motivation for the runs: it was to promote Ahwatukee and sell homes.
“The 15K we started in front of the country club and the villas were just being built,” Savagian said, explaining that participants would have to pick up a swag bag in one of those new homes. In one day, Pressley sold five.
Gilliam also wanted Savagian to teach karate to kids, though he was busy.
“I was training at the time at a very high level,” he said. “My focus was to eventually make the 1984 U.S. (Olympics) team.
When he got an invitation to be part of the team, Savagian told Gilliam he needed a sponsor. Gilliam told him to write to Pressley .
“I wrote a letter, Fed Exed it to him and within 24 hours Randall called Bruce and said ‘Get what he needs to be on that team.’ And then Randall funded that trip.”
Savagian’s participation on the team also generated a considerable amount of publicity, which in turn generate a lot of business for his Mountainside Martial Arts Center – the oldest owner-owned business in Ahwatukee.
Meier added that the runs Savagian organized also helped get Ahwatukee exposure to families.
“We had a lot of traffic for retirement,” said Meier, who was vice president of sales and marketing for Pressley and is now commander of American Legion Post 64, Ahwatukee’s only official veterans organization.
The ARC played a big role in attracting those retirees.
Pressley built a golf course and
the ARC, which became a 55+ sub-association of the sprawling Ahwatukee Board of Management homeowner association.
Over time, it gave birth to 28 craft clubs, a nonprofit that sends packages to overseas troops and Legion Post 64’s headquarters. The ARC also makes social memberships available to non-residents over 55 who pay a higher annual fee to participate in the clubs, use the pool, tennis and pickleball courts and billiards and physical fitness rooms.
While reconstructing the ARC’s history, Gibson’s discussions also will enlighten the audience on the formation of the broader Ahwatukee community and the various gimmicks Pressley and others used to grow it.
Those gimmicks included “The House of the Future” on Equestrian Trail, to which Pressley ran hundreds of buses filled with tourists from the airport. The buses would wind their way slowly past Pressley houses that were available for purchase.
Gibson aims to make the sessions informative but “pure entertainment.”
While his books are available on amazon.com and historypress.com, they also will be on sale at the three ARC discussions.
For now, Gibson is not thinking much about the subsequent sessions slated for Feb. 25 and April 1.
“Our thought is, ‘Let’s get the first session under our belt,’” he said, not sure how many Ahwatukee residents today will care about how the community they call home was born.
Savagian doesn’t share that concern, explaining how he’s trying to persuade his wife to attend “because, you know, I want her to see how everything got started.”
And he believes how everything got started will offer an engaging 90 minutes for anyone with an Ahwatukee ZIP code.
“We want to create the feeling of what it was like back then, the weird things that happened,” he said. “And there were a lot of weird things that happened.”
