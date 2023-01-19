A look at Ahwatukee’s history from the people who made it

At 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Ahwatukee Recreation Center, Ahwatukee historian Marty Gibson, right, will facilitate the first of his three discussions with some of the people who were Ahwatukee’s early “settlers.” Two of those people are Sensei Rick Savagian, left, founder of and head instructor at Mountainside Martial Arts and Pete Meier, former vice president of sales for Pressley Development Co.. Savagian is one of the featured guests at this Saturday’s presentation. Meier, who will be a guest speaker at the second installment, is a Realtor and commander of American Legion Post 64, Ahwatukee’s only formal veterans organization. The series is part of the ARC’s 50th anniversary celebration. (David Minton/AFN Staff Photographer)