Here’s a breakdown of how the city proposes spending the largest chunk of the $198 million it is getting under the American Rescue Plan.
Another $198 million is coming next year but officials haven’t decided how to spend that. next year. The largest part of the first round of money will be spent on community investment. That totals $118 million.
This breakdown, provided by city staff to council for discussion, shows where that $118 million would go.
• Phoenix arts, business, and employee assistance programs, $36 million.
• Tuition assistance and wraparound support, $10 million. This includes “training and job placement in high-growth, in-demand industries and occupations while addressing barriers to accessing training and employment” though Maricopa Corporate College.
• Workforce training facility, $9 million. This would leverage funding from state and county agencies to rehabilitate and old K-Mart building that would be used by Arizona State University, Maricopa Community Colleges and WestMec.
• Micro and small business assistance, $8 million. Grants would total $3,000, $5,000 and $10,000 depending on company size and go largely to companies impacted by light rail construction.
• Nonprofit arts and culture stabilization grants, $2.75 million.
• Small Business Workforce Program, $2 million.
• Creative Industries Recovery Fund, $1.25 million for Phoenix venues, galleries “and other for-profit creative industries.”
• Artists to Work, $1 million. Artists would get paid “to develop temporary projects, installations, and performances in “a wide range of public spaces, including parks, trails, community centers, and neighborhood areas not usually defined or programmed as cultural spaces.
• Arts Career Advancement Grants, $1 million. Artists would be able to use grants for “enrolling in professional development workshops or engage consultants and coaches to build administrative and business skills, develop promotional materials such as electronic media kits with high-resolution images, or participate in an exhibit, festival, vendor showcase, or artist residency.
• Arts and Culture Internship Program, $750,000. Arts and culture organizations could use this money to hire interns for 20 weeks.
• Personnel/technical assistance/professional development programs, $250,000. “This funding would allow the Office of Arts and Culture to reallocate a current vacant position or hire a new position to coordinate and spread the word about the work. It also includes funds for continued technical assistance and professional development in financial sustainability, business practices, and reopening strategies.”
• Homeless and mental health programs, $10.5 million.
• Enhanced air filtration systems at community centers, $6 million.
• Edison Impact Hub, $5 million. Retrofitting the historic children’s hospital in a community services center.
• Veteran relief, $4.5 million. This will be used to help homeless veterans and pay the US Vets Organization to operate a center the city bought with prior pandemic relief funds.
• Summer heat respite, $3 million. Will fund creation of a “heat respite/cooling center” for homeless people.
• Replace existing case management system, $1.5 million. To create a new website that shows people how homeless funds are being used and for applicants to their application’s status.
• Utility, rent and mortgage assistance, $1.5 million.
• Household Financial Assistance Fund, $8 million. This will go to low-income families with kids to ensure “quality childcare and nutrition” and “mini-grants to Phoenix childcare facilities in low-to-moderate census tracks for technology upgrades that could include classroom screens, web-cam access, digital sign in/out software, childcare management software, and/or general WiFi upgrades.”
• Bus card subsidies, $1 million.
• Youth sports, recreation, education and after-school, $15.5 million.
• Broadband expansion, $5 million.
• WiFi connectivity for community centers and public housing, $2.5 million.
• StartupPHX @ Burton Barr, $1.4 million. This will expand Hive @ Central for businesses.
• College Depot Assistance, $1 million for laptops that would be loaned to students for the summer “to help level the playing field in education.”
• Library bookmobile for underserved areas, $700,000. This would be parked at 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye.
• PHXWorks at Burton Barr and Ocotillo, $600,000. The library will help establish a job services center at Barr Central and Ocotillo libraries
• Parks after-school programs, $500,000. Pecos Park is not included in this program.
• Youth sports league grants, $500,000.
• Early literacy tutoring, $300,000.
• Library technology, $3 million.
• Phoenix Resilient Food System, $9 million. This includes $3.4 million in grants and other funding to feed hungry people and to develop “worker cooperatives for sustainable food” businesses and even preserve 100 acres of farmland within city limits. It also provides grants to 100 residents “in food deserts” to create backyard gardens.
• Better health outcomes and community testing, $3 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.