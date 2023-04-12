Student population decline spells challenges for Kyrene

Kyrene Chief Financial Officer Chris Herrmann told the board several weeks ago that between the 2010 and 2020 U.S. Census reports, the district is saw a decline – and continues to do so – in the percentage of the district’s overall population under 18 years of age. “The age distribution of householders in the district is shifting away from the child-bearing age cohorts,” he said on this slide. (Kyrene School District)