Student population decline spells challenges for Kyrene

Where are all the children going?
That question looms over Kyrene School District as it prepares its budget for the coming school year.
More importantly, it will be an even larger question for the district in the years after 2023-24.
Enrollment is dropping in Kyrene – a trend also occurring in Tempe Union and many other school districts with a high socioeconomic makeup.
And because enrollment is the most significant part of the complicated formula that determines the size of the district’s largest revenue stream, the implications of that decline stand to influence the district’s structure, payroll and possibly the number of campuses in years to come.
The enrollment decline is driven by two major factors, Kyrene Chief Financial Officer Chris Herrmann told the governing board in a March 28 study session.
One is the fact “that we have more options for parents” – especially for those special-needs children who require more services than a public school district can provide, he said.
Those options also have increased – and have become more attractive to more parents – as a result of the state Legislature’s expansion of the system of school vouchers, formally called Empowerment Scholarship Accounts.
But the enrollment decline also is driven by the overall population within the district’s boundaries.
And between declining birthrates across Maricopa County and the nation generally and soaring housing costs, the population of Ahwatukee and the parts of Tempe and Chandler within Kyrene’s boundaries is trending older and less likely to have school-aged children.
Because enrollment figures heavily in the amount of state money any Arizona school district receives, the population curve also will impact Kyrene's spending in the future. To some extent, it is impacting next school year's budget.
Herrmann on March 28 illustrated that downward student population curve by focusing on the number of eighth graders and kindergartners the district counted on the 40th day of the current school year: 1,800 older students and 1,339 just starting their journey in the district.
“The impact of having a larger outgoing class would equate to a drop of at least 461 students next year, just based on the number of students leaving versus the number of students that would be coming into our new kindergarten class,” he said.
That difference bodes challenges down the road for Kyrene, which, like all Arizona districts, receives the bulk of its state funding through a complicated formula based on enrollment.
That formula shows a decline in per-student funding totaling about $1 million between what Kyrene received in 2020-21 and what it projects in 2023-24. The decline in revenue has been cushioned by the increase in the state per-student allotment.
The district’s demographer was expected to dive more deeply this week into the reasons for student decline that related to the characteristics of the district’s overall population.
Kyrene Superintendent Laura Toenjes said the current district population and student enrollment trends mean that her aides and the board will be spending many months developing ways to serve children effectively with less money.
“I think the important thing is that we are not seeing any indication that enrollment is significantly going back to the level that it once was,” she said in an interview.
She noted that one reason the impact of enrollment decline currently is projected at only about $1 million in the coming school year is because the district has a significant chunk of unspent federal and state pandemic relief funds for 2023-24.
In a report on pandemic aid spending in Arizona school districts released earlier this year, the state Auditor General said Kyrene has about $13.2 million left.
But in future years, Toenjes said, Kyrene’s enrollment decline “will be part of our strategic planning.”
Its impact on overall per-pupil state funding likely will challenge Kyrene to look at “how do we optimize what resources we do have and how does the district operate differently or look differently in the future,” Toenjes said.
Reports by the Auditor General show that in the 2008-09 school year, Kyrene’s student enrollment totaled 16,977. In its report on 2021-22 spending, Kyrene’s total enrollment was listed at 14,279.
The district’s demographer was scheduled last night, April 11, to detail for the board the factors influencing the decline in the district’s overall under-18 population.
But in his presentation to the board last month, Herrmann said birthrates are declining generally.
“The main drivers for enrollment declines are not related to families leaving the district or using alternative schools, but rather due to other factors such as declining birth rates, and a lack of neighborhood total turnover across our district,” he told the board.
He noted birthrates in Maricopa County fell 8% between 2008 and 2011 and after “some stabilization between 2011 and 2014,” another 16% decline was recorded.
“There are fewer children born each year across Maricopa County and within our boundaries,” Herrmann said. “And Kyrene has experienced that situation for several years now as our incoming kindergarten classes have typically been much smaller than the previous year.”
The other factor influencing the overall makeup of the district’s population “is related to housing and the lack of neighborhood turnover.”
The overall percentage of households between the ages of 25 to 44 – typically the age range with the most elementary-aged children – dropped from 53% to 45% over the last 20 years.
“Likewise, the overall percentage of children in our boundaries that are between the ages of zero to 13 has dropped from 22.3% to 16.1% over that same time period,” Herrmann said.
“So this data really provides evidence that households in our boundaries over the last two decades have typically become older and therefore have fewer elementary aged children.”
Also driving up the age of households is soaring housing costs, leaving fewer young families with affordable housing options, he noted.
Toenjes agreed, telling AFN: “You have to include the cost of housing. In Arizona, the long-range trends are all kind of not in our favor.”
