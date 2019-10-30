Ahwatukee residents Bethany Baca and Megan Holcomb are taking the campaign against bullying to the stage.
They and two other women are appearing in the Arizona premier of the play “The Burn,” which is playing through Nov. 10 at Phoenix Theater.
Bullying has been around forever, but with the advent of social media, posting mean-spirited messages about someone has become all too easy.
BLK BOX PHX, a nonprofit Valley theater company, reccomends the show for ages 16 and up because of content and strong language.
“The Burn” revolves around a high school production of Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible.” Acts of bullying among the students escalate and turn into an online witch hunt.
The subject of cyberbullying caught the attention of Philip Dawkins, who wrote “The Burn” based in part on the experiences of a student who was expelled.
“The Burn” was first presented at the Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago.
Directing “The Burn” in Phoenix is Elaine E.E. Moe, who calls bullying a social disease.
“‘The Burn’ is so powerfully brilliant and culturally significant that its raw truth rips the rug from hidden nightmares of social media,” said Moe, adding the overall message is not bleak.
“One finishes the journey with an element of hope and asks how can we do better in a climate that constantly displays acts of demoralizing slurs with a total lack of civility.”
Moe received the 2018 Bridge Initiative’s Leader of the Year Award for her legacy in the arts as a producer, director, actor, playwright, educator and advocate, followed in 2019 by the National Society of Arts and Letters Arts Educator Award.
She has worked in Los Angeles and New York, in regional theaters, and as a guest artist for touring productions. An original founder of Arizona Theatre Company, she also founded the Megaw Theatre and Actors Studio in Phoenix and Los Angeles.
Making her BLK BOX PHX debut as outsider Mercedes is Baca, a Westmont College graduate whose credits include Philemon in “Pericles, Prince of Tyre” for the Southwest Shakespeare Company and Carla in “In the Heights” at Desert Foothills Theater.
Also making her BLK BOX PHX debut is Holcomb as Andi, the athlete of the group.
Mia Johnson plays Tara, who makes sure Mercedes knows she’s an outsider. ASU grad Mary Townsend plays Shauna, and J.C. Lawler plays Erik, the class’s teacher.
Why go see “The Burn”? It can’t help but start conversations, said Dawkins.
“We are living in a polarized time where there’s no room for a gray area,” Dawkins said. “Everything is yes or no or black or white, and that is destructive. It doesn’t leave room for conversation.”
“Social media is a tool, and any tool can be used appropriately or inappropriately, creatively or thoughtlessly.”
BLK BOX PHX is offering a special promo online or by calling the box office at 602-254-2151. Use BURNBOGO to buy one adult ticket and get one youth ticket (for ages 18 and younger) free.
Show times are Thursdays, Fridys and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. The Phoenix Theatre Company is at 1825 N. Central Ave., Phoenix.
Information: blkboxphx.com.
