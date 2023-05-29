Ahwatukee Legionnaires remember their comrades

As each name was read, a small bell tolled.
The meeting room at the Ahwatukee Recreation Center fell silent as American Legion Post 64 held May 17 paid a Memorial Day tribute to eight members and two Post Auxiliary members who passed away last year and another, World War II veteran Anthony Sebastiano, who passed away just after the new year began.
Post 64 Auxiliary President Darlene Hunter and Chaplain Rebecca Schmidt solemnly read each name, followed by the tinkle of a small bell rung by Post 64 Adjutant Roddy Charlton.
John Uhler, U.S. Army, Korea.
David Von Tersch,
U.S. Navy, Vietnam.
Jerry Crutcher, U.S. Army, Vietnam.
Edmund Mangan III,
U.S. Air Force, Vietnam
William McLellan, U.S. Army, Korea.
Don Seeman, U.S. Army, Vietnam.
Raymond Kubiak, U.S. Army, Korea.
Georgene Simpson, lifetime Legion Auxiliary member.
Debbie Demblec, Post 64 bugler and auxiliary member.
It was a final farewell by Ahwatukee’s only military veterans organization to valued members but also people who had served their country.
Indeed, Edmund Mangan had been Post 64 commander from 2016-18 before illness prompted him to turn over those duties to Ahwatukee Realtor Pete Meier, a Vietnam vet who just concluded his tenure. David Von Tersch for years had served as Post 64’s sergeant at arms.
His successor, Commander Brenda Smull, stood solemnly as Schmidt reminded the audience, “We shall keep in hallowed memory the lives of these members whom we have loved and ‘lost for only a little while.’”
The ceremony was Ahwatukee’s only formal Memorial Day observance as the Post 64 Color Guard will continue on Monday a tradition it has kept for years – heading up to the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Cave Creek, where they will join contingents from scores of other veterans organizations.
That ceremony, at 8 a.m. Monday at 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, was an annual event that both Mangan and Van Tersch observed as proud Color Guard members.
Smull wrote obituaries for the two leaders after they passed away last year – Mangan on Oct. 17, five days after his 79th birthday; Von Tersch on Oct. 5, his 72nd birthday.
She recalled both fellow Legionnaires’ life-long patriotism and dedication to Post 64.
An Air Force captain and a member of the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame, Mangan “impressed me even more when I learned that he was active in Military Officers Association of America and volunteered for ESGR and JROTC programs, Smull wrote.
“Having served as a captain in the Army, I know what these organizations are and hold great respect for people who participate and support them.”
Of Von Tersch, Smull wrote, “What impressed me most about Dave Von Tersch was his dedication and loyalty to fellow veterans, friends, and the members of the community.”
She cited “the long list of volunteer roles and leadership positions he held” and his work in organizing ceremonies for Flag Day, 4th of July, Memorial and Veterans Day, the spring Easter Parade, Evolution of the Flag, ‘the annual Winterfest and Color Guard and Honor Guard for countless school, community and funeral events.”
While not as much information was immediately available about the other Post 64 members who were remembered at last week’s ceremonies, Schmidt had them all in mind when she said:
“We shall strive to pattern our lives after the zeal for patriotism and their devotion to duty as we rededicated ourselves to the unfinished work that their hands began. We thank them and we honor them.”
