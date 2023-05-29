Ahwatukee Legionnaires remember their comrades

American Legion Post 64 Chaplain Rebecca Schmidt read some of the names of the eight post members and two auxiliary members who passed away last year as post Adjutant Roddy Charlton rang a small bell reserved for tolling the names of fallen veterans. Not pictured is Post 64 Auxiliary President Darlene Hunter, who alternated with Schmidt in reading the names of their beloved comrades. (David Minton/AFN Staff Photographer)