A new breakdown by Arizona officials shows there are at least 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in each of the majority of zip codes in the state’s two major metropolitan areas – including two in Ahwatukee.
Only 85045 showed a vague “1 to 5” confirmed cases while 85044 so far has had 15 and 85048 has 24, according to information from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
While those numbers pale in comparison to some ZIP codes – including nearby Chandler 85224, with 42 cases, it lends some urgency to concerns on Ahwatukee social media about people failing to observe stay-at-home directives and social distancing guidelines.
Just over last weekend, Ahwatukee artist Sandra Davis Marshall posted:
“What is going on here folks? We are supposed to be in this together and working on the curve for COVID-19. Our local arts and craft store was packed this afternoon! Families coming in and out like it was just an ordinary day! I sat in the parking lot in disbelief! No masks, no social distancing. What is going on here?
“I took my daughter for a drive to see the empty parks and parking lots.
“Parks were empty. This place, busy as ever!
“I am from New York originally. Two of my friends’ dads have died, and eight of my friends have this awful virus! Two were in ICU ALONE! One almost died! Both fathers died alone. My friends are healthy younger people in their 40’s and 50’s.”
Likewise, a Mountain Park Ranch resident wrote AFN: “I am especially disheartened to see so many people not taking the situation seriously. … Many, many people are simply ignoring the practice of social distancing themselves from each other.”
The resident, who asked to remain anonymous, also noted, “Two nights ago, the basketball courts at Sun Ray Park were filled with teens and young adults. Both yesterday and today the Mountain Park Ranch tennis courts were full. I have several times seen groups of young teens hanging out throughout the neighborhoods. …When I see all of this, I realize the potential for this virus to spread and cause unimaginable damage.”
Release of the ZIP code data was announced last Thursday by the state Health Services Department, which readily admitted the reports may not be fully thorough at first.
For example, cases with no known address for a patient are attributed to the address of the provider, rather than to the address of the reporting facility.
State Health Director Cara Christ noted that it was only last week that Gov. Doug Ducey ordered hospitals to provide more information to the state about their cases. And what’s been available so far, she said, doesn’t have complete reports from the hospitals.
And even what does show up, Christ said, “won’t be 100 percent complete’’ because the hospitals were not due to file their first reports until April 10.
However, a spokesman said that the web site will have all the data going back to the first reports of illness and death. Christ also stressed that the data do not suggest one ZIP code is more dangerous for exposure than another. For one thing, tests have been administered to a smal fraction of the total population - namely, “the very sick, known contacts of an already confirmed case or healthcare workers.”
Furthermore, she said Monday, “While ZIP code data is informative, it should not be used to determine whether or not residents of a particular ZIP code are or are not at risk of COVID-19.
Ducey also said that his order earlier this week requires reporting of the number of ventilators in use and how much in personal protection equipment – masks, gowns and gloves – is being used each day, along with current inventories.
Christ said the department’s web- site will have the number of hospital and intensive-care beds available and the number of beds in use for COVID-19 treatment. There also will be data about the number of hospitalizations and visits to the emergency departments for treatment of the virus.
That data, however, will be available only on a statewide basis.
It was unclear how often the website –adhsgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/84b7f701060641ca8bd9ea0717790906 – will be updated, although it is likely to be at least once a day.
State health officials say the number of confirmed cases should peak sometime this month, with hospitalizations hitting their own peak in May.
The latest available data at AFN’s deadline show some relative hotspots, including areas in and around Florence and Casa Grande, each with 17, and into Sahuarita with 14.
Some areas appear unaffected relatively with fewer than five cases reported, the 85045 in Ahwatukee, a stretch of central Phoenix and south Tempe 85284.
Maricopa County issues its own daily report on virus cases and its last report said there are 1,741 cases – nearly half of all 3,500 recorded in Arizona so far – and 41 known deaths.
“People aged 65 or older or those who have at least one chronic health condition make up 70 percent of those who have been hospitalized and 96 percent of deaths for COVID-19,” the county said, adding no hospitalizations or deaths involved anyone under 20.
The state’s maps do not show the relative rate of infection, as the number of people living in each ZIP code can vary widely.
But the maps provide a more granular look at neighborhoods by the department which, until now, had released data only on a county-by-county basis.
There also are gaps, with the latest report not listing data for zip codes where tribal residents make up more than 50 percent of the population.
According to the latest available data, Chandler’s 85224 with 43 confirmed cases was the highest in the East Valley, followed by 95143 in Queen Creek at 40 and 85205 in northeast Mesa at 34.
Department of Health Services does not report actual death numbers in counties with fewer than three.
Statewide, the latest available data showed 63 percent of fatalities were male and the largest number of deaths by age group was 78 among those 65 and older, followed by 24 in the 55-64 age group and 12 who were 45 to 54. Only one death was recorded in the 20-44 age brackets.
By ethnicity, 25 percent of deaths were white/non-Hispanic, followed by 16 percent Native American, 16 percent Hispanic/Latino and 2 percent black.
AFN contributed to this report.
