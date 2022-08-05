Club West course owner sues couple for $5M

The four partners who own the Club West Golf Course under the name The Edge last week filed a lawsuit against the Foothills Club West Community Association Board president and her husband, co-founder and a former president of the Club West Conservancy.
In a lawsuit filed against Julie and Matt Tyler and “unknown parties” that could be other Conservancy members, The Edge is seeking $5 million in damages, claiming it lost millions of dollars on its $750,000 investment in the 2019 purchase of the 162-acre course from Wilson Gee.
The suit singles out Matt Tyler and his “co-conspirators” of “unwarranted, wrongful, intentional and deceitful conduct” in connection with a series of actions that began a few weeks after The Edge rolled out its proposal for the course during a meeting of the Club West homeowners association board in January 2020.
The Tylers declined comment, stating they were still in the process of finalizing legal representation.”
In January 2020, The Edge presented a plan for a modified par-54 golf course, which by then had fallen into its currently dismal barren state because the city had shut off its water supply.
The Edge proposed the course, an 18-hole putting green, a new clubhouse and driving range with Top Golf technology.
To pay for it, the Edge proposed selling three pieces of the site totaling about 30 acres to Taylor Morrison for construction of 164 single- and two-story homes.
Within weeks after the presentation, Matt Tyler and others formed the Conservancy to fight the plan, contending new houses would ruin the views enjoyed by about 367 homeowners who had paid premium lot prices of as much as $60,000 to live on the perimeter of the course.
In the wake of the emerging controversy, Taylor-Morrison backed out of the plan.
The Edge’s suit notes that its initial rollout during a crowded January 2020 meeting at the Club West Community Center was greeted by two rounds of applause and that the four partners were “starting to discuss when the HOA Board would vote” on it “and when there would be a community vote.”
“Mr. Tyler was not enthusiastic about the Edge’s plan because” it did not restore the 18-hole course, the suit alleges.
“He began to formulate a scheme to prevent the HOA Board, the community, or any developer from engaging or doing business with The Edge,” it says.
The suit also accuses him of a “scheme to gain control” of the declarant rights that give the owner substantial power to determine how the site can be used.
“Mr. Tyler strategically named his nonprofit the Club West Conservancy to mislead the community into believing the CWC organization was truly going to engage in conservation activities,” the suit alleges, stating “one of Mr. Tyler’s first missions was to disrupt a town hall” that The Edge had organized at Desert Vista High School a few weeks after the HOA board meeting.
The suit also says The Edge had acquiesced to a request by Councilman Sal DiCiccio to consider other uses for the site, including a park. It accuses Matt Tyler of using the initial couple meetings between HOA representatives and The Edge to discuss other uses to gather “intelligence” that “allowed him to further develop his improper scheme.”
It alleges he “understood the power of social media and organized a disinformation campaign on NextDoor against The Edge and anyone who supported The Edge’s development plan” for the site.
The Edge had created a subsidiary called Community Land Solutions and began seeking input from homeowners on other uses for the course.
Community Land Solutions has not yet unveiled a formal plan for the site, although it had suggested a park with amenities like a dog park.
The lawsuit alleges, “Mr. Tyler wrongfully interfered with The Edge’s negotiations to sell the course to Shea Homes and that he also “devised a scheme” to pack the HOA board and use it “to prevent any development of the (golf course) and to fund litigation to prevent any development…so neither the CWC nor Mr. Tyler would have to incur those litigation costs.”
That litigation involved a lawsuit that the Conservancy had filed against the HOA board. The old board had claimed Shea Homes had given the declarant rights to the course.
The new HOA board ultimately lost that lawsuit and opted not to appeal because of the cost.
Matt Tyler resigned as president shortly after his wife was elected president of the HOA board in March 2021.
One of the major sticking points involving the site’s future use is that costly potable city water must be used to irrigate it if it were to be kept green.
The lawsuit accuses Tyler and the Conservancy of promoting the idea that an 18-hole championship golf course could be restored on the site, that a wastewater plant could be built to irrigate it, and that he “repeatedly and falsely stated” that homeowners whose property abutted the course would see their property values drop .
“Mr. Tyler knew his statements regarding property values were false and he failed to present any evidence to support his statements,” the suit alleges.
It also says he “consistently tried to disparage The Edge and its consultants by making false statements in an attempt to run the community and The Edge’s partners against them.”
The suit also alleges that Matt Tyler “held the CWC out as a financially resourced group, many with financial backgrounds who see the need for a range of options, from ‘minimal expense’ to ‘deluxe remediation’ of the property” and that the Conservancy made “false statements” in order “to create the false impression that it held some basket of rights to the use” of the golf course.
It said he made “material misrepresentations” that harmed The Edge’s reputation and caused it “commercial detriment.”
“The Edge has been damaged by Mr. Tyler’s unfair competition in an amount to be proven at trial, but in all cases no less than $5,000,000,” the suit also states.
