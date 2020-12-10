There is not one size that fits all when it comes to educating children America – especially kids with special needs during a pandemic.
All children look for structure in their daily lives to thrive but children with special needs deeply rely on it to reassure them that everything is all right in their day to day life, experts say.
COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in everyone’s routine. For children with special needs, however, it has tossed their world upside down.
Many have been driven into isolation, online schooling, online therapies, higher probabilities of abuse or neglect and a complete loss of what was once their reality.
The adjustment has been extremely difficult if not impossible for some.
Nancy Rosado, a mother of two, has an 18-year-old daughter, who is autistic and nonverbal, who is attending Tempe High School online.
Her additional therapies are online as well, leaving her isolated, overwhelmed with nothing to do and irritated with mom, Rosado said.
“Like physical therapy: We do 45 minutes of straight weights and planks and it’s me, her and the lady at the computer telling us this and that,” Rosado explained. “She gets tired of listening and she’s had a lot of noise during the day. By the end of it, she is usually pretty done. It’s a hardship.
“She’s not leaving the house, which is even harder. We set up the Arizona room for her because she needed somewhere to hang out because she’s just overwhelmed, not having enough to do,” Rosado said.
Officials at schools such as Benjamin Franklin High School, a charter high in Queen Creek, said they have allowed students who are on an Independent Education Plan to meet all their benchmarks no matter the learning forum.
“Even if it is in a remote setting, there were different ways that we reached out to the children. If they can’t follow along in the remote setting or that remote setting wasn’t the best for them, we would do a one-on-one phone call or would do a one on one Google session with them,” said Joanne Poitier, Special Ed at Benjamin Franklin.
“All our students had access to Google Classroom so that they could get their instructions through videos. The videos allowed the children to stop and pause and take as much time as they needed to get through them and this accommodation works well for a lot of our students and we provided extended time to turn in work,” Poitier said.
Rosado also sang praises of how well Tempe High has handled the online teaching platform for her daughter.
But wonders what will happen when her daughter returns to an in-class learning environment.
Rebecca Riess, a mother of two boys on the autism spectrum – one of whom also is diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder – has run the gamut of special education programs in the Southeast Valley trying to get the best education for her boys.
“I have not seen any good special education programs to be real honest, before and during COVID-19,” Riess said. “I have had them in public school, private school and charter schools and nobody offers a specific program geared to a kid with autism unless they attend an autistic specialty school.
“Maybe they might offer it, but I haven’t run into one of those and the opportunities that I have been given have never been specifically geared towards autism,” said Riess.
Riess had her boys enrolled in brick-and-mortar schools when COVID-19 hit and both schools were unable to keep up with the IEP needs of either son.
She ended up finding them online platforms that cater to special needs students and said that while she still does not receive additional support as a parent from the school, at least the boys are somewhere that they can focus and achieve.
“I’m just treading water, trying to keep them on the rails like every other parent trying to keep them focused on what they need to do on a day to day basis,” Riess said.
