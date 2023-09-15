Mountain Pointe knew it needed to rebound after a trouncing against Centennial last week.
The Pride thought Central, a 5A program on the rise thanks to Ahwatukee native Chandler Hovik at the helm, would be the best opponent to find a way to reset before getting into the meat of its schedule. But Central proved right away it wouldn’t go down without a fight, and that it’s 3-0 record heading into Friday night’s matchup wasn’t a fluke.
The Bobcats slugged it out with Mountain Pointe, answering every blow the Pride offense delivered. But in the end, it was a game sealing interception by Chase Shumate of Mountain Pointe’s defense that allowed the Pride to come away with a 28-21 win.
“We tried to explain to our guys they’re not going to go away,” Lauer said of Central. “They pushed us all the way to the edge. We’ll take it. Ugly, but we’ll take it.”
Mountain Pointe appeared to immediately take away momentum from the Central side on the Bobcats’ first drive.
Senior defensive back Javier Jones stepped in front of a pass from Central freshman quarterback Cam Allen to end the Bobcats’ drive early. But like their counterpart, Mountain Pointe’s drive also stalled. That’s gave Central senior running back Khameron Athy, a transfer from Tennessee this summer, an opportunity to do what he’s done all season in his first and only year of Arizona high school football: Shine.
He got to the edge and turned up the Central sideline for a 49-yard touchdown to put the Bobcats on the board first.
Mountain Pointe didn’t have an answer until the second quarter. A long drive was capped off by a 25-yard pass from Pride junior quarterback Robert Knorr to Shumate, who did it all on both sides of the ball for the Pride.
“I trust my coaches to put me anywhere,” said Shumate, who made the transition from running back to wideout and defensive back just before the season. “I’ve got to be there for my team. It’s not about me.”
Mountain Pointe’s defense stalled Central, allowing the Pride offense to cash in thanks to a 1-yard run by Christian Clark.
But Central answered back as Athy took the ensuing kick 96 yards for a touchdown.
The two teams slugged it out in the second quarter. Knorr called his own number for a 1-yard touchdown to put the Pride back in front. Central answered with another touchdown by Athy, his third of the game.
Clark then took a handoff from Knorr 80 yards down the Mountain Pointe sideline to regain the lead just before the half. That’s where the score stayed throughout the game as both defenses began to dominate.
“We just stayed disciplined,” Shumate said. “We started working as a team and being there for each other. We fed off each other’s energy.”
It was a defensive battle in the second half as neither offense found any momentum. But in the end, it was Shumate's pick that allowed the Pride to put it in the hands of Clark to run out the clock and finish with over 200 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
“I had to prove something,” Clark said, who added his 80-yard touchdown was something he had been waiting for. “I’ve been banged up. It was about time. I prayed on it, my dad was telling me it was coming and to be patient. It finally came.”
The Hamilton Huskies used a 45-point first-half burst to race past fellow 6A squad Desert Vista Friday night at Hamilton High School.
The dominant first half eventually turned to a 70-7 route for the hosting Huskies, who improve to 3-1 overall and are winners of three in a row. Desert Vista falls to 1-3 overall in the first year of the Scooter Molander era.
With just a fumble by Breylon Blount on the Huskies opening drive, which hinted at a tight contest brewing early on, the Huskies didn’t make many mistakes in the half to note — or the entire game for that matter. Hamilton starting quarterback Beckham Pellant threw for five touchdowns to three different targets — Blount, Dylan Lord and Avery Knight — and completed roughly 18 of 21 passes for 250 yards or so, all of that work came in the first half.
Most of his passes landed to open receivers, who did the work themselves with yards after the catch coming aplenty.
“Fumbles are unfortunate but we just got back to our bread and butter,” Pellant said. “We got back to easy throws and kept the ball moving and start throwing those deep balls. Also, a lot of great plays by our running backs and wide receivers — I really didn’t have to push the ball downfield too much. They just caught the ball, got loose, and scored touchdowns.”
Desert Vista failed to score until the first possession of the second half, needing just two plays to find the end zone after being held scoreless for two quarters. Thunder starting quarterback Zach Brown found teammates Dallas Starke and Roan Martinez for 38 and 58 yard receptions respectively. The latter was good for the Thunder’s one scoring strike of the night.
Sitting at 1-3 with all those losses coming via double-digit losses, the Thunder have room to grow under their new head coach.
“What we have, right now and often, is that we have 10 guys doing the right thing and one guy just not getting it done and it’s not the same guy every time and so we just need more consistency," Desert Vista Head Coach Scooter Molander said. "We had some good plays tonight. Need to tackle better for sure. We played a really experienced and talented team this evening and Hamilton played well.”
Hamilton (3-1) hosts Mesa (3-1) next week. Desert Vista (1-3) hosts Chaparral (1-3) in hopes of finding some consistency.
