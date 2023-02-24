COVID’s gone but schools’ relief bucks aren’t

COVID-19 may be little more than a memory for most people, but millions in pandemic relief funds that school districts and charters in Ahwatukee and throughout the state received directly or indirectly from the federal government are very much a part of the present, according to a new report by the Arizona Auditor General.
“Districts and charters reported spending just over $2.2 billion, or 48 percent, of their nearly $4.6 billion allocated relief monies through June 30, 2022,” the report states, adding the state Department of Education “had yet to spend/distribute almost $322 million, or 79 percent, of its discretionary relief monies as of June 30, 2022.”
For the two school districts serving Ahwatukee, the pool of unspent money translates into a combined $25.5 million, the report shows. It says:
Tempe Union High School has received just under $22.2 million in COVID relief and still has $12.3 million to spend, mostly by Sept. 30, 2024.
Kyrene has yet to spend $13.2 million of the $27.7 million it received.
BASIS Ahwatukee has spent only about $473,000, leaving it with a little over $1 million in the bank while Horizon Honors has $624,783 left from the $2.07 million it got.
Schools in LD12 – which includes Kyrene and Tempe Union school districts but also Chandler Unified, Tempe Elementary and assorted charters – have $279.1 million left to spend out of the total $545 million distributed in that legislative district.
Most of the money statewide was spent on maintaining operations, according to the report. Of that total $1.2 billion, $840 million – about 72% – was spent in the classroom. That includes $741.1 million on salaries and benefits and another $335 million on non-classroom salaries, benefits and other costs.
The Auditor General defines classroom spending as “instruction costs of activities that deal directly with the interaction between teachers and students, student support costs for activities that assess and improve the students’ well-being, and instruction support costs of activities that assist instructional staff with the content and process of providing learning experiences for students.”
For Kyrene, maintaining operations consumed $2.68 million – 68.5% – of the nearly $4.9 million the district has spent through June 30, the report said.
That $2.68 million included nearly $1.7 million on classroom salaries and benefits, $507 million for non-classroom salaries and benefits and $477,585 for other classroom costs.
In addition, Kyrene’s spending for new programs and curriculum cost another $1.4 million – or 16.3% – with $885,262 going for classroom salaries and benefits and $131,851 for the same expenses for non-classroom personnel.
New programs and curriculum include the cost of “academic progress assessments, instructional delivery modifications, summer enrichment, after-school programs, etc.,” according to the report.
Kyrene also spent $329,978 on personal protective equipment that ranges from masks to additional cleaning to extra air purifiers and $125,047 for medical and health services for staff and student, according to the report. That includes testing, counseling and vaccinations.
Because Tempe Union equipped all students with laptops as a result of closed campuses, the vast majority of its $9.9 million in spending through June 30 went to technology – just under $7.2 million or nearly 73%, according to the report.
Maintaining operations cost the district nearly another $1.3 million with $1.1 million going to classroom salaries and benefits and $74,402 for similar costs for non-classroom personnel.
Personal protective equipment cost Tempe Union $122,206 while additional medical and mental health services such as counseling and vaccinations cost Tempe Union $104,313, the report says.
Protective gear and services consumed 4.5% of Kyrene’s total relief spending through June 30 while Tempe Union’s costs in that category represented 1.6% of its total pandemic aid expenditures in that time period, according to the report.
But food service that comprised free meals distributed at campuses cost Tempe Union $851,866 – including $646,921 for salaries and benefits. That was nearly three times the $239,482 Kyrene spent on food service through last June.
In reporting districts’ plans for spending the remainder of their relief money, the report says Kyrene anticipates spending 24% on maintaining operations and 68% on new programs and curriculum.
Tempe Union’s two largest spending areas for the rest of its money fall into the same two categories with 35.3% on new programs and curriculum and 23.8% on maintaining operations.
But Tempe Union also anticipates spending 13.9% on medical and mental health help and 20.5% on technology as well, the report says.
The millions of dollars allocated to schools, districts and the state Education Department came from Congress’ passage of three separate COVID-19 federal relief packages in 2020 and 2021.
The bulk of the districts’ relief money came from three rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER, funding.
School districts have until Sept. 20, 2024, to spend their third round of ESSER money and 20% of that allotment must be set aside to address learning loss stemming from the school closures and remote learning that occurred during the pandemic.
The audit had three overall findings related to statewide spending of schools’ COVID dollars.
“Our first finding found that state-wide, districts and charters reported that they plan to spend $1.1 billion of remaining relief monies, which expire in 2024, for ongoing expenses to maintain operations,” it said, recommending “they develop plans for their operational needs supported by these monies.”
The report also said “that numerous districts and charters failed to comply with statutory relief monies spending reporting requirements designed to ensure necessary data is available for this report and to increase financial transparency.
The report indicated that both Tempe Union and Kyrene reported some of their data inconsistently or failed to report grants reported by the funding source.
The Auditor General’s two remaining overall findings are based on findings related to “statutory financial reporting requirements.”
One finding told districts to report their COVID spending “in the format and manner prescribed by the required deadline to ensure transparent reporting and the availability of complete and accurate financial information for decision-makers, other key stakeholders, and the public.”
It also said 89 districts and charters “reported fund balance information that appears inconsistent when compared to other self-reported financial information” and that “58 districts and charters reported relief monies spending in addition to or instead of state and local monies that appears inconsistent with their reported fund balance increase or decrease.”
It therefore recommended that those districts submit more complete reporting and increase transparency of information available and indicated state auditors would be following up to ensure compliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.