Students at Kyrene de la Sierra will honor veterans in a special way this Friday.
With performances by the Sierra Singers choir and the Sierra Strikers mallet ensemble, they will hold a ceremony for veterans 8-8:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at the school, 1122 E. Liberty Lane.
The public is invited and veterans are encouraged to attend in uniform or in clothing representing the military branch in which they served. Students and parents are encouraged to wear red, white and blue.
All attendees must check-in with a photo I.D. at the 12th Street gate.
