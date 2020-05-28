State senators were scheduled to return to the Capitol yesterday with the goal of finally finishing out the on-again off-again session that began in January.
But it remains to be seen whether there are the votes for – or even the interest in considering – two last-minute measures approved Thursday by the House before it shut down its session.
The more controversial of these, HB 2912, would limit the liability of businesses facing lawsuits from patrons and customers who claim they contracted COVID-19.
It would require them to prove not just that the business was negligent in its operations but that that it was grossly negligent – essentially a conscious and voluntary disregard for reasonable standards of care.
But the Senate’s goal of finishing the session is not simply a matter of lining up the necessary 16 votes. There’s also a procedural issue.
Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, said she is looking to wrap up all unfinished business on Tuesday and left open the possibility of special sessions this year to address economic recovery and other issues related to the pandemic.
Senate rules require that any bills from the House go through a formal process.
That includes a mandate to read all bills on three separate days. That would drag the process into Thursday.
And patience may be running out for senators, who voted 24-6 earlier this month to say they were ready to go home.
That same problem exists for HB 2913, which allows the state to spend $88 million it is getting to provide forgivable loans to child care facilities. That also needs three readings.
What could be done in one day, Fann said, are 28 House-passed measures that already have been through the first two readings and could be acted on immediately.
Fann also said she has weeded through these and eliminated any that might stir up controversy.
Fann said her anticipated special session could include some liability shields for “mom-and-pop businesses’’ that reopen and follow guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for things like distancing and sanitation.
“If someone were to come in later try to claim they got COVID-19 going into their business ... then the small business owners is having to defend all these potentially frivolous cases,’’ Fann said.
Some of that may take care of itself now that Gov. Doug Ducey has lifted some of the restrictions he placed on businesses, including the closure orders.
But they continue to have to operate in a limited fashion, including “social distancing’’ requirements that have effectively capped the number of customers who can go into everything from grocery and hardware stores to bars, restaurants and, when they reopen, movie theaters.
The question for senators whenever they take up the issue is whether the lawsuit protections approved by the House are too broad.
It contains no specific “safe harbor’’ to protect businesses that comply with CDC standards, one of the things Fann said she wanted. Instead, it contains the requirement to prove gross negligence to be able to sue for damages.
“I haven’t had a chance to go over the bill,’’ Fann said.
Other Republicans, like Sen. Paul Boyer, also told Capitol Media Services they have some questions about raising the standard to sue to gross negligence.
Sen. Eddie Farnsworth, R-Gilbert, who helped craft the House bill and will be promoting its Senate approval on Tuesday, defended not tying liability limits to compliance with specific standards.
“Standards change,’’ he said. And Farnsworth said there are problems with tying the ability of a business to defend itself to any particular standard.
One, he said, is practical. Consider the requirement for “social distancing’’ to keep six feet between individuals or, at least, between groups of customers.
“How does he force customers not to be within six feet?’’ Farnsworth asks, other than kicking them out of the business.
Then there’s the problem of a situation where maybe the tables are only five feet apart. Farnsworth said that should not lead to the possibility of a lawsuit.
There’s something else that could doom the bill.
The other key provision eliminates the ability to charge those who violate a gubernatorial executive order during an emergency with a misdemeanor, complete with a possible $2,500 fine and six months in jail and, for business owners, the potential loss of license.
It would be replaced by a $100 fine.
Ducey, who has used that threat of a criminal conviction to urge compliance, has sidestepped questions about whether he would sign or veto the measure.
During last week’s House session, the divide between Republicans and Democrats over COVID-19 was pointed up by the fact that only a handful of Republicans were wearing masks; all the Democrats had their faces covered.
“We know that a person who is speaking without a mask is sending out vaporized virus in their breath,’’ said Rep. Diego Rodriguez, D-Phoenix. “To pretend otherwise is irresponsible.’’
The fight had been brewing ever since the GOP majority refused to follow the lead of the Senate and shut down.
In a message to colleagues May 19, House Majority Leader Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, said “We need to constantly push the narrative that the Ds are stalling and keeping AZ society from getting back to normal as needed.”
That played out on the floor as House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, called the Democrats a “party of fear.’’
And he noted the hit the state’s economy has taken from the virus and the governor’s orders telling people to stay home and limiting what businesses could operate.
Most of those directives are now gone.
Bowers acknowledged that there are people who are not ready to resume their pre-COVID activities.
“Please, stay home,’’ he said. “Wait until you’re confident, then start coming out.’’
But that, he said, cannot be the attitude for the entire state.
“For the majority of Arizonans, especially those with businesses, they need to get back to work,’’ Bowers said.
