Broadway Curve project to enhance walkways, bike paths

Connecting Arizona. Everyone. Everywhere. Everyday. That’s our Mission at the Arizona Department of Transportation, and it includes multimodal transportation.
Yet, say “ADOT” and many people think of highways, cars and trucks.
We know many Arizonans rely on (or perhaps prefer) alternate modes of transportation such as bicycles, scooters and their own foot power.
Because of this, one of the goals of the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is to “enhance pedestrian and bicycling connectivity by reducing pressure on local roads and making pedestrian crossing improvements.”
While much of the focus is on the mega project’s new vehicle travel lanes and major traffic interchange reconstruction work, crews are also building and improving bridges for people who ride bicycles, skate, scoot and walk to their destinations.
We are happy to say the project’s goal of enhancing pedestrian and bicycle connectivity will begin to take shape in 2023, as crews place the massive prefabricated steel trusses for two new multi-use bridges over I-10 – one at the Western Canal and another at Alameda Drive.
Also in 2023, crews expect to complete widening work on the Guadalupe Road bridge to improve the Sun Circle Trail connection.
Alameda Drive
A multi-use bridge over I-10 at Alameda Drive has been envisioned for decades. Alameda Drive was listed as an alternative bicycle corridor in Tempe’s 1991 bike plan; and in 1995, the same plan expressly mentioned building a pedestrian bridge at Alameda Drive. Today, Alameda Drive has some of the highest east-west bicycle ridership in Tempe.
The city is currently undertaking the Alameda Drive Streetscape Project and, when it is complete, Alameda Drive will serve as a multi-modal corridor connecting Tempe to Phoenix and eventually Mesa.
The new multi-use bridge that’s included as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will provide the long-awaited safe passage over the interstate.
As a bonus, the bridge offers an alternate route to Tempe Diablo Stadium, where an estimated 150,000 people a year attend free events, charity walks, youth sports and spring training baseball games.
Western Canal
Walkers, runners and bicyclists have long enjoyed the trails that line the canal system throughout the metro-Phoenix region. The Western Canal trail between Price Road and 19th Avenue is no exception.
However, there’s a major roadblock between Priest Drive on the east and 48th Street on the west: the I-10/US 60 traffic interchange. Our construction of a multi-use bridge just south of the interchange will provide a safe bypass for people who use the Western Canal trail for exercise, as well as residents on the west side of I-10 who can – at long last – walk to shopping, dining and entertainment venues just a few hundred feet to the east.
Guadalupe Road Bridge
The Sun Circle Trail is a gem for outdoor enthusiasts in the Valley. The 120-mile trail system links cities and towns throughout Maricopa County; however, in some areas it is interrupted by roadways.
One example is Guadalupe Road.
Although the Guadalupe Road bridge crosses I-10, it’s not wide enough to accommodate the various types of trail users. The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project includes widening the bridge to improve the Sun Circle Trail crossing.
This means hikers, mountain bikers and even horseback riders will have safe access to and from popular trails in South Mountain Park.
The improvements will also benefit the people who regularly walk or ride bicycles between Phoenix to the west and Guadalupe and Tempe to the east.
We anticipate opening the widened and improved Guadalupe Road bridge for all users in 2023. Construction of the two other multi-use bridges will continue throughout the year. We look forward to letting you know when they are open and ready for use.
Throughout 2023, expect to see other major progress on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. I encourage you to “stay ahead of the curve” at i10BroadwayCurve.com.
Amy Ritz is project manager for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
