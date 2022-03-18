The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors last week appointed an Ahwatukee Realtor and military veteran as the new constable for the Kyrene Justice Court – a job she’s also running to fill after her appointment ends in January.
Bridget Bellavigna was selected from a pool of three applicants for a job that has seen two others in the position since it was last on the ballot in November 2018.
Specifically, she replaces another Ahwatukee resident, Ben Halloran, a 27-year law enforcement veteran who resigned at the end of last year for personal reasons.
Halloran was appointed in April 2019 after the elected constable, Kent Rini of Tempe, resigned after less than a month on the job. Rini had received several warnings about his actions on the job, some related to an apparent drinking problem, and was facing dismissal.
Because he was the Democrat in the November 2018 election, the supervisors are required to select a registered Democrat for the position.
A Navy veteran who told the supervisors she believes in “service before self,” Bellavigna has been a small business owner, real estate broker and property manager since 2004.
That experience also has given her considerable experience in some of the work related to a constable’s job – specifically writs, evictions and handling personal property.
“I’m happy I was able to nominate a candidate who understands the intricacies of property disputes and has compassion for both the tenant and landlord,” said Supervisor Jack Sellers, whose district includes much of Ahwatukee. The justice court also covers Ahwatukee, Guadalupe and parts of Tempe.
“While constables are not law enforcement officers, their job can be difficult, and they are an integral part of the justice system,” Sellers said. “I believe Ms. Bellavigna’s military background has prepared her to make ethical and sound judgements as constable.”
Supervisor Steve Gallardo cited Bellavigna’s “experience working with people of all demographics gives her a unique perspective to make fair judgements” and said, “I think she is the right person for this role.”
In her letter of application, Bellavigna noted that she has been an Ahwatukee resident since 1992 and that “I strongly feel the calling to be of service to my community.”
“I offer sound judgement, an ethical approach and strong organizational skills that would be useful in fulfilling the responsibilities of the Kyrene Justice Precinct Constable . Throughout my career my ability to interact with people from all demographics in a positive manner has been consistently demonstrated.”
Her resume lists her as the owner of Desert Property Realty & Property Management since 2008 – the same year she earned her broker’s license – and owner of Ahwatukee CrossFit, a gym for women, from 2015 to 2019.
An aviation electronics technician 3rd Class when she was in the Navy from 1981-84, Bellavigna tested and repaired aircraft electronic systems and was a qualified plane captain and branch crew leader.
Following an honorable discharge in 1984, Bellavigna became a U.S. Defense Department contractor, providing technical services on the Apache helicopter simulator for Boeing and at Luke Air Force Base as lead technician for air combat maneuvering instruments.
Between 1990 and 1999, her resume states she also provided technical services for corporate and live events and then became the co-owner of a licensed patent for a lathe that made special contact lenses.
She describes herself on her resume as a “foresighted and influential strategist who recognizes, champions and capitalizes on unseen opportunities in the market, diplomatic change agent who wins the trust of diverse stakeholders and customers to start, maintain and grow business.”
She told the supervisors in her application she planned to run for a full four-year term as constable this November and she has already started her campaign for the job.
