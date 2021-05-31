The Tempe Union High School District Governing is poised to approve a 2021-22 budget that includes a sweetener for staff if it can recover some of the approximate 800 students who left this year: give them bonuses.
The “enrollment stipends” will depend on how many students return to the district to boost Tempe’s Average Daily Membership, the number that the state uses in determining per-pupil reimbursements to school districts.
In explaining how the bonuses work, Diane Meulemans, assistant superintendent for business services, told the board last week that the district’s current enrollment is 12,600.
So, if enrollment rises to between 12,854 and 12,903, all employees will get a $500 bonus in June 2022. The bonuses go up to $1,000 if enrollment hits between 12,904 and 13,203 and goes to $1,500 if enrollment exceeds 13,203.
The bonuses will be in addition to raises that are included in the district’s spending plan for the coming school year.
The enrollment-related bonuses would total just under $1.2 million but are not factored into the district’s overall spending plan. Instead, it would come out of the additional state reimbursement triggered by an ADM increase.
Meulemans explained that the budget advisory committee that proposed the district’s spending plan for next year wanted to do something about enrollment recovery.
She explained the committee wanted to “see if we couldn’t all as a team try to get our students to come back to our district and make sure that our students stay in school so that our ADM goes up.
“So we came up with the idea of the ADM recovery stipend that would benefit all our employees and would be a one-time stipend.
The overall budget proposals came from a 16-member advisory committee chaired by Meulemans that also included two citizens and a mix of teacher union and classified employee council reps and five administrators.
Although there is nothing specific an employee has to do to earn that enrollment increase incentive, board President Brian Garcia praised “the creative and innovative strategy with the ADM-recovery stipend.”
“I think (it) really allows everyone to be empowered to be part of this process and compliments and rewards it, that we’re all in this together. We’re going to figure it out and we’ll get through it,” Garcia said.
“It’s just amazing to see all this work from you together when many of our fellow sister districts are struggling,” he added.
Board member Berdetta Hodge praised Meulemans for her work in raising the pay of classified workers, who included low-paid workers such as cafeteria staff.
Meulemans noted that the district will have achieved a year ahead of time the long-range goals the board had set in 2017 for raising their pay.
While the disruptions in normal classroom instruction created by the pandemic has been blamed for much of the enrollment decline in the current school year, both Tempe Union and Kyrene school districts are facing a downward trend that has nothing to do with COVID-19.
A demographer earlier this month laid out projects for dips in student enrollment in both districts that he attributed to a number of factors, including a drop in the birth rate.
In addition, he said the rising cost of housing in the districts is preventing younger families with children from moving into the district.
Both districts also are seeing a decline in the number of out-of-district students enrolling in Tempe Union schools.
