Pickleball court campaign reflects a bigger issue

Slowly but surely, Ahwatukee residents Jill Ostendorp and Carrie McNeish are getting face time with Phoenix City Council members individually to press their case for eight pickleball courts at Desert Foothills Park.
They were scheduled to meet two days ago with city Councilman Sal DiCiccio, after AFN’s deadline, and last week met with council members Betty Guardado, who chairs a subcommittee that includes city parks and recreation facilities, and Carlos Garcia. Previously they had a Zoom meeting with Councilwoman Debra Stark.
The two women’s effort, which began last June, has so far yielded a small victory: the preliminary 2022-23 General Fund city budget now includes $21,000 to convert the two existing tennis courts for dual use for pickleball. One tennis court can accommodate two for pickleball.
City Council was scheduled yesterday to vote on that $1.8 billion General Fund budget, part of a total $5.6 billion spending plan that includes a variety of enterprise and special revenue funds for operations such as Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and water services.
The two women’s effort also include more than just pickleball courts, which they say would help give more Ahwatukee players of the wildly popular sport a chance to play closer to their homes. They also note that the 18-court Pecos Park pickleball complex gets booked up fast – many times by people who don’t live in Phoenix.
Their campaign also involves the entire Desert Foothills Park, the closest neighborhood recreation venue for some 1,500 Ahwatukee households.
Even a brief visit suggests that the park – which hosted the Ahwatukee Festival of Lights post-Thanksgiving Kick-Off Party in years past – has seen better days.
Ostendorp and McNeish said they are grateful that the city listened not just to them but to 79 citizens who called into council budget hearings last month to voice their support for their campaign. No single issue in the budget got more calls.
But they view that victory as only the first step in the larger issue of completing the work on Desert Foothills Park, which bears many signs of a job left undone and other signs of repairs left undone or cheaply made.
Entering the park, visitors are greeted by a large expanse of untamed desert covered by brush that at best is suitable for walk but little else.
To the back of the park, a flatter expanse of land beyond the tennis courts that McNeish and Ostendorp say would provide a perfect location for the eight courts, is home to two overflowing dumpsters.
The two courts that are to be converted for dual use for tennis and pickleball are surrounded by a time-worn fence with large holes covered by makeshift wire “patches.” The bottom of the fence is frayed and bent so that errant tennis balls or pickleballs easily roll out from the court area.
Door-less bathroom stalls have walls that don’t appear to have been painted for years, with plaster covering parts of them.
Ostendorp pulled out an ad from a recent edition of AFN that touted several new communities farther east.
One had three green spaces for 220 homes, another seven green spaces for 195 homes, still another five green spaces for 90 homes while another offered three green spaces for 106 homes.
“So why do 1,500 homes get one measly green space?” she wondered.
While they are elated and grateful to the city about the conversion of the courts to dual use, Ostendorp and McNeish don’t know the extent of that project.
It’s unclear, for example, whether it will get a new fence or if players will have to chase balls that roll beneath it.
They told Parks and Recreation Department officials that Ahwatukee resident Steve Manolis, a pickleball expert, was willing to work with them to ensure that the conversion was accomplished correctly and with all the improvements they listed.
But department spokesman Adam Waltz told AFN: “The Parks Department will follow our typical project management protocols with this project being facilitated by Parks and Recreation staff.
“Moving forward, the City will be working with the contracting company to resurface and mark the courts, which is standard protocol.”
City officials also have turned a deaf hear to pleas from Ostendorp, McNeish and other neighbors to spend some of the more than $460,000 in development impact fees to turn the park into a more fully realized venue – one that might include a dog park and other amenities.
More impact fee money – $1,200 per new home – will be coming in a few years as Blandford Homes’ Canyon Reserve development takes shape not that far from the park.
For now, however, no plans are on the city’s books to do anything with Desert Foothills Park beyond the $21,000 worth of work that was added to the city budget after
11 months McNeish and Ostendorp have spent writing letters making calls, visiting council members and circulating petitions.
