Legislative District 18 on Tuesday appeared on its way to returning all three incumbent
Democrats to the State Legislature while two of three incumbents in Ahwatukee’s two school board
races also were leading in their bids for second terms, according to unofficial early election returns.
With nearly 63 percent of the vote counted, Sen. Sean Bowie had captured 63 percent of the
vote to Republican challenger Suzanne Sharer’s 37 percent while Reps. Mitzi Epstein and Jennifer
Jermaine took commanding leads over Republican challengers Bob Robson and Don Hawker. Jermaine
led all four House candidates with 31 percent of the vote, followed closely by Epstein with 31 percent.
Robson and Hawker garnered 20 percent and 18 percent of the vote, respectively.
In the Kyrene Governing Board race, where five candidates are battling for three seats,
incumbent Michelle Fahy took the lead with 24 percent of the vote, followed by Wanda Kolomyjec with
21 percent, then Trine Nelson and Margaret Wright, each with 20 percent of the vote. Only about 600
votes separate Kolomyjec and Nelson while Nelson was ahead of Wright by fewer than 450 votes.
Much further behind is Ivan Alfaro, with only 15 percent of the vote and more than 5,000 votes
behind fourth-place Wright.
In Tempe Union, also with about 64 percent of the vote tallied, unofficial returns indicated that
Governing Board President Berdetta Hodge is on her way to a second term, leading the eight-way race
for three seats with 16 percent of the vote, according to unofficial returns. If she hangs on, she might be
joined in a victory party by her son Jevin Hodge, who was beating incumbent County Supervisor Jack
Sellers. Jevin Hodge’s victory would leave Republicans with only three of the five county board seats.
Also running strong in the Tempe Union race are Armando Montero, with 15 percent of the
vote, and Sarah James, with 14 percent. Following them is Lori Bastian, with 13 percent, Don Fletcher
with 12 percent.
Both incumbent Sandy Lowe and Michael Myrick were well behind those six candidates with
only 10 percent and eight percent of the vote, respectively. Myrick is the Kyrene board president and
opted to run for the Tempe Union board instead of seeking a second term. Lowe was aiming for her
third term on the board.
Another Ahwatukee resident who appeared on her way to a second term was Dr. Linda Thor in
her at-large race for the Maricopa County Community College District Governing Board. She was running
ahead of challenger Shelli Boggs 65 percent to 35 percent.
The early results in the lD18 races come as Democrats have both the registration and
money advantages in LD18. Final registration figures show there are 56,484 registered
Democrats and 52,105 registered Republicans. There also are 51,039 registered voters not
affiliated with either party.
In the race for campaign cash, the three Democrats have a significant financial lead –
partly buoyed by independent organizations that have been particularly generous with Epstein,
according to financial statements filed with the Arizona Secretary of State.
As of last month, Bowie reported $198,694 in donations and spending $119,519. Sharer
reported a campaign war chest of $35,331 and spending $23,355.
Jermaine and Epstein reported donations totaling $101,671 and $99,968, respectively with
Jermaine spending $37,395 and Epstein spending $39,547.
On the other side, Robson reported collecting $38,185 and spending $19,759 while
Hawker collected $5,228 and spent about half that.
Robson has appeared to be aiming his sights on Epstein, and has picked up the
endorsements of both the Mesa and Chandler Chambers of Commerce. Those two chambers
also have endorsed Bowie and Jermaine. The Ahwatukee Chamber does not make
endorsements.
And that may be why independent organizations have focused considerable attention
on Epstein’s campaign, shelling out $99,968 on mailers, viral ads and other support for Epstein.
No other LD18 candidate comes close in the amount of money spent by independent
organizations to advocate or oppose their bid.
Unlike political action committees and candidate’s own campaign finance statements,
independent organizations do not have to disclose the source of the funds they spend on ads
and other support they provide for or against a candidate.
And this year, independent organizations of all political stripes and causes have flooded
Arizona with money, spending it on mailers and other forms of advertising in support of or
opposition to individual candidates as well as the two initiatives on the Nov. 3 ballot.
