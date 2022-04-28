‘Wizard of Oz’ delights at Horizon Honors

The musical “Wizard of Oz” is continuing this week for a final series of presentations at Horizon Honors Schools in Ahwatukee
Performances are at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the multipurpose room at the school, 16233 South 48th St. Tickets are $10 for students and kids and $15 for adults and can be purchased at horizonhonors.org/fees/specialevents.
“The Wizard of Oz” is based on the classic movie by L. Frank Baum and adapted for the stage by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company.
Students from both Horizon Honors Elementary and Secondary School students have worked hard to present the musical rendition of the journey of Dorothy Gale and her dog, Toto, as she is swept away by a tornado that takes her to the fantastical land of Oz.
While there she meets Glinda the Good Witch, the Munchkins, and her new best friends, the Scarecrow, the Tinman, and the Lion. Together they face down the Wicked Witch of the West in order to get what each of them needs from the mighty Wizard of Oz.
Ultimately they learn that they were complete all along and that there is no place like home and also learn lessons in friendship, family, and understanding the character.
The student director is Emily Hoffman and assistant student director is Abi van Amerongen. Along with stage manager Morgan Kleinjans, they are aided by the rest of the leadership team, which includes Tamsyn Greger, Heather Janzen, Isabella Pizorno, Zoe Cox, Rachel Harris and Jesse Igoe.
The technical team includes Max Greco, Atticus Quintero, Keira Greger, Matlyn McShane, Emilio Cardinale & Molly Stults, Christine Chamoun, Yaniv Golden, Tyler Newman, Ian Mayercek and Rebecca Harris. The stage crew and Flying Monkeys include Jolie Flack, Katarina Sanchez, Madelyn Longstreet, Mateo Tagle, Navay Louis and Vance Monyer. Keshav Dubey is the monkeys’ commander.
Making up the cast are: Brailey McDaniel, Isabella Pizorno, Connor Johnson, Grady Newsum, Wrenn Masing, Nya Salahdeen, Finn Newsum, Yaniv Golden, Ben Colbrunn, Ben Colbrunn, Keshav Dubey, Luke van Amerongen, Ben Colbrunn, Luke van Amerongen, Campbell Carr, Evie Behan, Heather Janzen, Julia Tucker, Nessah Wendt, Rihanna Pfaff, Sarah Spresney, Julia Tucker, Campbell Carr, Evie Behan, Heather Janzen, Rihanna Pfaff and Sarah Spresney.
Voices of the Ozians and Kansas residents, among others, are furnished by Campbell Carr, Colson Bush, Elise Corley, Evie Behan, Heather Janzen, Joel van Amerongen, Julia Tucker, Kasen Bush, Keshav Dubey, Luke van amerongen, Nessah Wendt, Owen Bucich, Rihanna Pfaff, Sarah Spresney and Sydney Flaherty-Shand.
The Munchkin Chorus includes Anniston Miller, Audra Moore, Ayana Bipin, Brynne Wallace, Camila Tagle, Dayton Sharr, Drew Goldman, Ellie Conkle, Emili king, Juniper Newsum, Keegan bush, Maahika Challagulla, Madeline Lee, Noah martin, Parker Brandt and Posey Grace Wharff.
