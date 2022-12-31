2022 was a rollercoaster year for Ahwatukee

As Ahwatukee prepares to put 2022 in the rearview mirror, here in no particular order are some of the people, events and organizations that made it a rollercoaster year for the community.
COVID-19
Hopes that the pandemic was winding down in late 2021 were shattered by the time 2022 began as both Kyrene and Tempe Union school districts started the third quarter after winter break with a mask mandate and all the other protocols that students and parents alike thought were ending for good only a few months earlier.
But the Kyrene administration and board gave families and staff a Valentine’s Day present by making Feb. 14 the effective date for lifting the mandate. Tempe Union followed suit a week later.
While experts continue to warn COVID-19 variants are still around, the impact of mandates and, in some cases vaccine requirements, prompted the state Legislature to make sure campuses are never disrupted again: it passed a ban on vaccine and mask mandates that Gov. Doug Ducey happily signed.
HAPPY RETURNS
The easing of the pandemic brought plenty to cheer about in Ahwatukee as four signature community events and longtime programs returned without masks, social distancing or other restrictions.
The first was the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee’s Easter Parade, which rolled up 48th Street from Warner Road to Elliot for the 46th time, drawing dozens of floats, dancers and marchers as well as hundreds of spectators.
Thanks to the dedication of a handful of business owners who comprise the Festival of Lights Committee, both the Wine and Beer Festival and the Kick-off Party returned as well. Both events were modified in reaction to leaner times brought on by inflation and the battering businesses endured in the pandemic.
Also returning after a two-year hiatus was Dance Studio 111 owner Kimberly Lewis’ “Ahwatukee Nutcracker” for the 23rd year that she rebranded as “Arizona Nutcracker” because so many dancers and young thespians from outside Ahwatukee wanted to participate.
Senior citizens also rejoiced in September when the City of Phoenix fully open the Pecos Senior Center.
TEEN MENTAL HEALTH
The pandemic-related school closures, together with the relentless influence of social media, continued to impact the mental and emotional well-being of young people, especially teens.
Tempe Union spent months crafting a plan to address that complex problem, thanks largely to Governing Board
Vice President Armando Montero of
Ahwatukee.
Montero, an Arizona State University senior who had lobbied for more mental health services as a student at Desert Vista High School, chaired a committee that developed a multi-pronged policy creating “trauma-informed practices aimed at helping our students feel safe, connected and equipped to learn.”
GOLF COURSES
Hardly a year in recent Ahwatukee history has gone by without at least one of its four golf courses producing major developments and this year, three sites generated major developments.
Nine years after co-owner Wilson Gee shut down the Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course, the 18-hole executive venue reopened in mid-October, although the two homeowners who waged an eight-year legal battle to do that are pressing for a $2 million sanction over allegedly deficiencies. Their grievances will be aired in a hearing in Superior Court next month.
Gee, who with his partners once owned all four of the community’s courses, is now down to two after selling for $4.7 million the Foothills Golf Course to a California family-run real estate company whose history in real estate has involved multifamily and commercial development.
Ennabe Properties has hired Troon, the world’s largest golf course management company, to oversee day-to-day operations and what Ennabe promises will be a significant overhaul of the Foothills property, including the clubhouse.
And while visitors to the Club West Golf Course might have trouble finding a blade of grass on the 164-acre site – barren since 2016 but for a few green months in late 2017 and early 2018 – that site continues to generate lots of action for lawyers.
After winning a lawsuit against the Foothills Club West Association board, the homeowners who comprise the Club West Conservancy sued course owner The Edge and Shea Homes over their failure to maintain thr site as an 18-hole course.
The Conservancy filed that suit in December 2021, but the hearings and legal briefs didn’t start coming until this year. This month, a judge rejected The Edge’s effort to have the suit dismissed and is allowing the Conservancy to press forward on its allegation that Shea promised in advertising and even some sales agreements with individual homeowners to maintain an 18-hole course.
The Edge has fired back by noting that the land use rights to the course include an escape clause to get out of that purported promise. No new hearings have been scheduled yet.
ELECTIONS
The Nov. 8 election saw significant changes for Ahwatukee. Legislative District 12 remained solid blue after the trio of female Democratic candidates thumped the all-male Republican slate.
With Sen. Sean Bowie bowing out and state Rep. Jennfier Jermaine running for (and winning) a justice of the peace seat in Chandler, Tempe Rep. Mitzi Epstein decided to run for Senate while two Ahwatukee residents, Patty Contreras and Stacey Travers beat three male contenders in the Democratic primary. Epstein, Contreras and Travers won handily.
The governing boards of both Kyrene and Tempe Union saw one member leave, one incumbent get re-elected and one new member.
In Tempe Union, board President Brian Garcia decided against a second term and incumbent Andres Barraza won, as did Ahwatukee speech therapist Amanda Steele. In Kyrene, Margaret Pratt decided not to seek a second term. Triné Nelson of Ahwatukee handily won her bid to replace Pratt while board President Kevin Walsh coasted to a second term.
HOUSING BLUES
The year began with home sellers riding high in Ahwatukee and across most of the nation as tight inventory and huge demand pushed home prices to record levels.
The average price of a house in 85048 hit $1 million, putting that Ahwatukee ZIP code among 28 Valley postal zones in Arizona with seven-figure average prices.
But as the Federal Reserve began hiking the primary interest rate to cool soaring inflation and banks responded by jacking up mortgage rates, demand began plummeting. Fewer owners are putting their homes on the market and fewer people are buying houses, though no one expects that to last too long in 2023 as the massive influx of new residents to the state continues.
DEVELOPMENT
Anyone who thought new development in Ahwatukee meant little more than a new restaurant thought again as a rafter of big new projects began rolling out.
Leading the pack was Blandford Homes, which unveiled its plan for the 373 acres of State Trust Land along Chandler Boulevard between 19th and 27th avenues that it bought the previous year with a high bid of $175.million at a state Land Department auction.
Blandford said it will build 1,050 single-family houses, 150 townhomes and about 360 apartments with an eye of putting the first homes on the market by 2024.
After it got pushback from residents and the city Planning Commission, the homebuilder dropped its bid to free itself from a requirement that it expand three-lane South Chandler Boulevard to five lanes.
Meanwhile, Via West began building three huge warehouses that comprise the Converge Logistics Center on 50th Street between Ray Road and Chandler Boulevard that could generate up to 1,800 new vehicle trips a day while not far that project, a 417-unit apartment complex looks like it will materialize.
UNMET NEEDS
Blandford’s failed effort to get out of widening South Chandler Boulevard put the spotlight on the concerns among far-west Ahwatukee communities for a fire station. A proposal to include a new station on city-owned land in the proposed $500 million General Obligation bond the city hopes to put before voters next year was shelved, possibly for at least five years.
Meanwhile, Ahwatukee residents Jill Ostendorp and Carrie McNeish waged a petition drive and vigorous push on City Hall for pickleball courts at Desert Foothills Park as well as a completion of the overall venue.
They got a small part of their demands met when the city agreed to turn existing tennis courts into use for both tennis and pickleball, but they said they’ll continue to campaign for ccompleting the park, which the city has failed to do.
They said the Pecos Park pickleball complex is almost always taken by
pickleball players – mostly form outside Ahwatukee.
Overall, both the two women’s fight and the efforts to get a third fire station in Ahwatukee underscored what local City Hall critics call continued neglect of the community.
CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
There were three homicides in Ahwatukee this year and the first – at a party on New Year‘s Day – remains unsolved.
Meanwhile, a long-running Ahwatukee homicide case that cost taxpayers more than $5.5 million in court-appointed lawyer fees came to an end as a jury convicted Jeffrey Martinson of negligent homicide and child abuse in the 2004 drug death of his 5-year-old son in his Ahwatukee home.
Martinson was convicted of first degree murder in 2011, but free two years later when a judge vacated the conviction. Charges were reinstated by the state Supreme Court in 2016 and it took six more years for a judge to wade through numerous defense motions.
Because Martinson already had served more time in prison than provided as a sentence for his conviction this year, he walked out of court a free man.
Not so free is ex-student Justin Walters who agreed to a four-year prison term in August after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a 19-month sexual affair he had with an underage student at Desert Garden Montessori School in Ahwatukee.
The victim and her family subsequently have filed a lawsuit against Desert Garden and owners James
and Shetal Walters, claiming their failure to supervise their teachers – including their son Justin – caused irreparable emotional damage. The suit is still ongoing.
