2022 was a rollercoaster year for Ahwatukee

A lot of hard work by the Festival of Lights Committee brought back both the Wine & Beer Festival and the Kick-Off Party after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The committee included, from left, First row: Morgan Vanderwall, Kimberly Bolton, Dawn Matesi, Alexandra Hughes. Second row: Chris Kracht, President Rafi Isaac and Janine Moeller. Not pictured is Maria Reyes-Smith. (AFN file photo)