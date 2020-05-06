The COVID-19 pandemic could wipe out a quarter of Phoenix’s small businesses and cost the city up to $200 million in General Fund and other revenue.
That stark picture of the virus’ impact on the city emerged from two Phoenix City Council hearings last week in which members began turning their attention to how to spend the $293 million the city received in federal pandemic-relief funds.
In its first decision to spend some of that money, Council on April 30 unanimously approved $5 million to provide $10,000 grants to hundreds of small businesses that had qualified for pandemic relief grants in that amount from a $2 million Phoenix IDA program that ran out of cash.
According to 2019 U.S. Census estimates, there are just over 124,000 businesses in Phoenix and 95 percent have fewer than 50 employees.
Earlier in the week, Phoenix Economic Development Director Christine Mackay said 550 small businesses had applied for the grants, 260 qualified and 200 received them.
Council members Sal DiCiccio and Carlos Garcia said the additional $5 million infusion will help more businesses, but stressed they wanted the money to go to small businesses and not large corporations.
But Council voted down a proposal to provide $10 million in rent and utility assistance for businesses and residents after Mayor Kate Gallego said she wanted a more comprehensive look at pandemic-related needs and the cost of meeting some of them before she would support additional spending.
Gallego won support from council members Thelda Williams, Debra Stark, Jim Waring and Michael Nowakowski to defeat the rental-utility assistance funds. DiCiccio, Garcia and council members Laura Pastor and Betty Guardado all made pleas to make some money available immediately, noting that the discussion was being held the day before many faced a due date for this month’s rent.
“It really does come down to prioritizing because I think we should just rest assured that we’re not going to completely solve the needs with this fund,” said Gallego, who earlier expressed concern about possible layoffs from the city workforce of approximate 14,000 employees.
Phoenix is one of Arizona five entities – along with Tucson, Mesa and Maricopa and Pima counties – that received separate CARES ACT funding under the $2 trillion relief package approved by Congress.
The money must be spent by the end of December and must address needs directly related to the pandemic. It cannot be used to fill in revenue gaps created by revenue shortfalls.
Gallego expressed the hope that Congress would give local governments “some flexibility particularly around our great workforce challenges” to reduce the possibility of city employee layoffs.
Although Council was to resume discussion of how to use the relief funds yesterday, past AFN’s deadline, there are three areas identified for divvying up the funds.
Those categories are:
Community Investment, where potential uses of the funds include additional business assistance, utility and rent assistance, emergency food programs, distance learning for Phoenix schools and internet access and COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
City operations, where potential uses identified so far include buying personal protective gear for first responders and possibly other city employees; sanitizing city facilities, including buses and the central booking facility for people who are arrested; city employee virus and antibody tests; and “building a COVID-19 resilient future” by spending money on creating socially distant work spaces for city employees and enhancing telecommuting.
Creating a reserve of an undecided sum for later this year to address unanticipated emergencies, including a resurgence of the coronavirus.
Various members also raised other needs they want considered, including more aid for the homeless that included places where people could take a shower, affordable housing, assistance for refugees and help for arts groups and other nonprofits.
The discussions last week outlined the enormity of the pandemic’s catastrophic impact on Phoenix’s budget and the business community.
Although neither hearing last week focused much on the budget impact, City Manager Ed Zuercher said the city faced a loss of between $48 million and $100 million in sales tax revenue and the additional loss of between $54 million and $98 million from hotel, rental car and construction fees and taxes.
Equally dire was Mackay’s description of the impact on Phoenix’s business community – particularly small businesses.
“We don’t have a playbook,” Mackay said.
She said her data indicate that 20-25 percent of Phoenix small businesses “won’t exist when this pandemic is over.”
That’s partly because, national data indicated, small businesses maintain only a month’s worth of reserves and that has been pretty much wiped out by closures.
She said of the three major employment sectors in the city, 90 percent of industrial companies that lease space in Phoenix paid their rent for April and 80 percent of office tenants paid theirs.
But only 40 percent of retail tenants in the Phoenix market paid their landlords for April.
“What that says to us, along with other data, is the industrial markets are going to recover relatively quickly, office tenants will lag behind a little bit by about a year. We’re going to see vacancy rates go up and we’re going to see rental rates come down,” Mackay said, adding:
“But retail, restaurants, event venues – those types of things – will see a major shift in the way that they do business and the number that are here.”
One example Mackay gave to illustrate the catastrophic impact of shutdowns related to social-distancing measures involved out-of-state companies that had been talking to her office and the Greater Phoenix Economic Council about relocating to Phoenix.
“We have 215 active prospects and on March 6, nearly all of those we surveyed we’re conducting business as normal and a few were taking a break for the quarter,” Mackay said.
“Fast forward to April 20 and that shifts dramatically,” she continued. “Less than half are doing business as usual and half of them are taking a break for the quarter…Some of these projects are on hold indefinitely.”
Mackay said she and city staff are focusing on “how to help our companies best recover and get as many of them to the other side of this economy.”
Mackay said contacts with more than 6,000 Phoenix businesses showed pressing needs they have as they struggle through the pandemic.
They include grants and loans, assistance with utility bills, guidance on available federal help assistance in applying for aid, guidelines on how to operate if they can’t do business online, job training and assistance in marketing to draw customers back when they can reopen.
Beside direct outreach to companies, she said, the city is giving high priority to “shoring up our small business community associations.”
“We’ve got wonderful groups in Ahwatukee and significant other areas of the market,” Mackay said. “They have close proximity to their businesses and they can connect with them easily so we can see what those companies need and how we can be most effective.”
Mackay estimated that as many 500,000 people in the city may need to be trained for new jobs.
“We’ve got to really shift the way that we do our job training,” she said. “There won’t be the luxury of having people in a training program for six months or eight months….We’re going to need methods that we’ve not used before in our training programs to get our workforce into other job-ready categories.”
She said the city also will be leveraging its sector partnerships with sectors like healthcare and cyber-security to identify emerging job trends.
Mackay said Phoenix also needs to help small businesses market their goods and services to draw more customers, helping them with online and other forms of outreach to potential customers.
And she said it will be “critically important” for the city to be “ensuring that new development and construction moves forward.”
“Being able to have modern buildings with modern infrastructure is really going to be important,” Mackay said.
She said the city has reached out to more than 6,000 businesses in Phoenix to “find out where they’re really struggling and what we can do to help.”
She noted her department has developed a robust webpage at phoenix.gov/econdev/small-business that offers businesses timely information on available resources that can help and that it held Phoenix’s first drive-through job fair to help people who have lost their jobs.
“We will come out more resilient,” she said. “We will recover and we will see a resurgence in the future of the economy here in Phoenix.”
