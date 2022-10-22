Kyrene Board begrudgingly OKs ban on boys in girls-only sports

Boys can’t play on girls’ athletic teams in Kyrene School District – or in any other Arizona school district – but the Kyrene Governing Board last week found a way to conform to the law but keep its distance from it.
The board unanimously voted last week on wording it feels indicates opposition to the “Save Girls Sports Act,” as SB 1165 was titled.
Board President Kevin Walsh stressed, “We do intend to comply with that language. It’s just a question of whether or not we want to have that in our policies.”
Board members at an earlier meeting balked at the law. They contended it violates the district’s equity policies and commitment to treating all students equally regardless of differences like gender, race and other individual characteristics.
But because violating the law could lead to harsh penalties, including the withholding of state assistance, the board had little choice but to go along.
Still, members Michelle Fahy and Wanda Kolomyjec sought the elimination of the law’s language from the district’s policy manual.
That language states: “Each interscholastic athletic team or sport that is sponsored by a public school shall be
expressly designated as one (1) of the following based on the biological sex of the students who participate on the team or in the sport: A. ‘Males,’ ‘men’ or ‘boys; B. ‘Females,’ ‘women’ or ‘girls’; C. ‘Coed’ or ‘mixed.’
“Athletic teams or sports designated for ‘females,’ ‘women’ or ‘girls’ may not be open to students of the male sex. Any student may participate in any intramural athletic team or sport designated as being for ‘males,’ ‘men’ or ‘boys’ or designated as ‘coed’ or ‘mixed.’
Fahy sought to replace that language that would simply cite the title of the state statute. She suggested wording that says, “Even though its contents are contrary to the district’s belief statements and inclusionary policies.”
Then, Fahy said, the policy could say, “we’re following state law, but leave the language out either way and make the statement that we don’t agree with it.”
Kolomyjec agreed, stating, “I don’t want to give any oxygen to the law.” She and Fahy liked the idea of just listing the title number of the state law.
“We have to follow it,” Kolomyjec continued. “And yeah, I think it’s time for bodies that have the opportunity to stand up to bullies and I think we can do it in our own little way with that language.”
Chandler Unified members last month adopted the policy but also expressed bitter opposition to it.
At least on Kyrene board member suggested the new law promotes fair competition in at least some instances.
Kyrene board member Margaret Wright succeeded in getting a link to the specific statute included in the policy “so that parents don’t have to dig through Arizona state statute, which is very confusing and isn’t a language very accessible to the lay person.”
Saying “I personally lean towards leaving the (original) language and I understand we want fair and equitable treatment for our students,” Wright said.
“I think that there is an element to separating boys and girls sports that does provide some fair and equitable treatment, especially for girls who are wanting to play a sport. None of that was brought up at our meeting.”
“We set rules in sports specifically all the time to promote fairness and the element of competition,” she said. “But I do personally want to acknowledge that there is an element of competition that would not be totally maintained if we did not follow this.”
“I think that in the end, we would still be discussing the element of fairness and competition when it comes to sports specifically,” James added, insisting “providing that language that’s very accessible and easy for parents is kind of important.”
