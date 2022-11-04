Kyrene Govenring Board board adopts bans on mask, COVID-19 vaccine mandates

COVID-19 may be little more than a bad memory for some parents and children, but the reaction to schools’ mask mandates during the height of the pandemic will be around for the foreseeable future where that virus is concerned.
That was clear last week when the Kyrene Governing Board, bowing to laws passed last session by the Republican-controlled state Legislature, adopted measures that say the district will not require students get COVID-19 shots nor impose mask mandates on students or anyone else on its campuses.
Both policies were approved without comment by the board, which last month bristled at some of the new laws, including the ban on COVID-19 vaccination. That ban was attached to a long-standing law that forbids districts from requiring kids get HPV vaccines – a statute the Legislature passed several years ago because it feared that such a requirement would encourage promiscuity among students.
Kyrene’s mask policy now states: “The District does not require masks or face coverings anywhere on the District’s premises except where long-standing workplace safety and infection control measures that are unrelated to COVID-19 may be required.”
Ironically, the ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates came days after an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control recommended that COVID-19 vaccines be added to the list of shots students must have to go to school. Parents can obtain waivers from any vaccine requirement and can do so fairly easily.
The CDC’s advisory committee meets every year to review the vaccination schedule and make updates. The schedule is meant to help guide doctors in determining when to administer a number of important vaccinations, particularly for children, including vaccinations for polio, measles, whooping cough and tetanus.
The decision to officially add COVID vaccination to the schedule goes to the CDC. The agency is expected to sign off on the recommendation, but even the advisory committee noted that such a vaccine mandate would be up to individual states to adopt.
But that didn’t keep Arizona Senate President Karen Fann from lashing out at the CDC the
“This is just another example of how out of touch the federal government and its agencies are with everyday families,’’ the Prescott Republican said in a prepared statement that was loaded with a political component.
“With Republicans currently in control of our state government, we can promise that we will never subject Arizonans to the requirement of an experimental vaccine that has raised questions over long-term health-implications,’’ she said.
Fox talk show host Tucker Carlson seized on the advisory committee’s recommendation and called it a move that amounted to a mandate for school attendance.
Not true, according to agency officials, pointing out nothing in federal law gives them such power.
Fann conceded the point. But she told Capitol Media Services there is still need for state vigilance, saying there are still ways the government can effectively pressure Arizona to fall in line without a mandate.
It can start, she said, with the “liberal’’ states agreeing to go along. Then there is a push on “our more conservative states.’’
“And the next step is usually the federal government finds a way to tie money to it,’’ Fann said, with promises of additional dollars for states that agree to what it wants, like a COVID vaccine mandate for school-age children, or some financial penalty for not going along.
“And this is how it all starts,’’ she said.
One thing GOP lawmakers did do earlier this year is make sure that the governor or the health department cannot accede to such pressure.
On party-line votes, both the House and Senate approved HB 2086 – the law that Kyrene on Oct. 25 implemented as district policy.
Sponsored by Rep. Joanne Osborne, R-Goodyear, the measure trims the ability of the Department of Health Services to require certain vaccinations.
Right now the agency can, after going through a rule-making process, add to the list of what is required, though parents can still opt out through religious, medical or personal exemptions. HB 2086, signed by Gov. Doug Ducey specifically takes immunization against COVID-19 or any of its variants off the table.
Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, pointed out that the state health director – a position he previously had held – cannot simply add a vaccine to the list of what is required for school attendance.
Even with the new legal restrictions on their powers to mandate, state health officials still are urging parents to get their youngsters vaccinated.
Just last week, Carla Berg, the agency’s deputy director of public health, noted that the Food and Drug Administration authorized a new bivalent Pfizer vaccine for youngsters age 5 through 11 and the Moderna vaccine for ages 6 through 18. Both are designed to protect against not just the original virus but Omicron subvariants.
“I encourage you to consider this booster as part of your child’s vaccination schedule,’’ she wrote in her public blog.
Fann said HB 2086 is a necessary curb on the state health department, as lawmakers have no control over the CDC or federal government.
“There is more and more stuff coming out now that maybe this stuff isn’t quite so safe for kids,’’ she said. “I don’t think the government ought to be forcing potentially unsafe vaccines or anything else on parents or states.’’
The latest figures from the state Department of Health Services shows that 73.7% of the state’s nearly 7.3 million residents have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. But the agency said the vaccination rate for those younger than 20 is just 38.3% – and about 33% for those in the 5-11 age group, five points lower than the national average.
“I think that because there was so little testing done on this and it’s still such a relatively new drug,’’ Fann said. “And now we’re finding out there’s all these other strains and they want to get a third and fourth vax and everything else, boosters.’’
Capital Media Services contributed to this report.
