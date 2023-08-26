Though obviously on a different scale compared to the human tragedy of the wildfires in Maui, the disaster has created a nightmare for area travelers and travel agents.
Ahwatukee travel agent JoAnne Michaud was one of the lucky ones.
An experienced traveler as well as the owner of the local Dream Vacations franchise, Michaud was far away from the Valley Isle and her clients had already completed their Maui vacation or have been planning to take one later this year or early next.
Nevertheless, the disaster broke Michaud’s heart and created a different challenge for her as a businesswoman.
That challenge reflects an even bigger concern for Maui as crews continued their grim search for more victims with the death toll earlier this week at 111 and more than a thousand more unaccounted for.
She said Maui officials are giving conflicting messages to travel agents and others that have created uncertainty around their biggest economic driver – namely, tourism.
“Part of Maui has been impacted and part of Maui has not,” Michaud explained, “and it’s a very touristy area that’s been impacted.
“What we’re hearing from the people on the island and the tourism officials is a lot of people are pulling out of Maui. Even if tourists were scheduled to go to areas not impacted by the fires, they are asking for travel agents' help in telling people, ‘if you are going to these different areas, please keep coming.’
“So many people are canceling now that it’s making it hard for people to continue employment.”
Michaud said the conflicting messages arise from the fact that some of the daily updates travel agencies are receiving come from hotels near the fire-ravaged part of the island.
They’re saying their power is out and they can’t accommodate guests. “They’re asking people to not travel,” Michaud said.
But the hotels and tourist officials in the untouched part are begging travelers not to change their plans.
“There are parts of Maui that are going to want to see tourism because they’re going to need the jobs to continue.”
“I have a lot of people planning on traveling to Maui, but at this time, I did not have anyone there,” Michaud said. “I had people there over the summer, I have people that are or were planning on going in the spring and they’re kind of waiting to see.
“But right now, I have not had to regroup. Most of my travelers have been in Europe, actually.”
The impact on Valley agencies and vacationers differed with some.
SanTan Valley resident Misty Pollina spent the past eight months planning a big corporate trip to Maui. A week before the trip was scheduled to leave, she got a message from her assistant to check the news.
Maui was on fire.
Wildfires spread quickly over the Hawaiian island on Aug. 8, fueled in part by the winds generated by Hurricane Dora, causing a frightful human toll and about $3.2 billion in property damage.
Pollina, co-owner of The Pixie Planner in Tempe, had less than a week to redo eight months of work.
“I work with a large company in the Phoenix area every year on their corporate incentive trip,” Pollina said. “I’ve been working for eight months with them on welcome parties, farewell dinners, all kinds of private events, of course. Tons of excursions for these 24 people.”
When she heard of the fire, she said, “It kind of was panic mode in the beginning and things were just kind of all starting to happen and come out about how bad the fire was and all of that.
“So I said let’s give it 24 hours because I kind of need things to settle a little bit.”
Once it became clear Maui was not an option, Pollina talked with representatives from the company and they chose an alternative site, Cancun, Mexico.
She said she was able to put together most of the events they had planned for Maui, but that the trip wouldn’t be as nice as what they originally had planned.
Pollina said she really appreciates the airlines and hotels refunding all the money. They did not need to deal with travel insurance and that helped her arrange the Cancun trip quickly.
Chandler resident Jordan Cooley said he booked a zipline/climbing adventure to Lahaina, the city hit hard by the wildfire, the day before fire swept through that community.
“I wound up canceling and getting most things refunded,” Cooley said. “I have rebooked to the Big Island.”
While he was looking for housing, he said he saw a few listings that there was no vacation booking so they could provide housing to evacuees.
“The hotels were extremely full,” Cooley said.
While most people are apparently getting full refunds, it hasn’t been that easy for everyone.
Nikki Pugliese-Rich said she was having trouble canceling her Airbnb reservation in Maui. Cassie Hepler wrote in a social media post she was getting frustrated with her attempts to reschedule a Maui trip with the hotel, airline and car rental agency.
Melissa Yetter, from the Cruisin Couple Travel Agency in Chandler, echoed Michaud’s assessment of the conflict that exists between the fire-stricken area and the rest of Maui.
“I personally have reached out to each individual that would have been traveling to Maui between now and December,” Yetter said.
She said she told those clients, “Out of respect, could I just reroute them to either Kauai or Oahu. Everybody has been more than accommodating.”
Yetter said this tragedy has hit her hard because she once lived in Hawaii, before moving to Chandler 24 years ago.
Most airlines and hotels are giving full refunds to anyone who had planned to travel to Maui, Yetter said.
She said the fire destroyed an area nearly every tourist knows well.
“That is where a lot of the tourists stay,” Yetter said. “If you were to say Front Street to anybody who’s visited Maui, they would know exactly what you’re talking about. It’s where you picked up the ferry to go over to the other islands.”
Yetter said she was in Maui in May at the area that has now been destroyed.
“We sat out there watching all the boats coming in and out, and the surfers and music,” she said.
Tourism represents about 25% of Hawaii’s economy. The Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism projected tourism would bring nearly $21 billion to the state this year.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority issued this update: “In the weeks ahead, the collective resources and attention of the federal, state and county government, the West Maui community, and the travel industry must be focused on the recovery of residents who lost loved ones, homes, their belongings, and businesses.”
Asked if the proliferation of natural disasters linked to climate change have adversely impacted the travel industry, Michaud said the global shutdown during the pandemic appears to have largely trumped any such fears.
“People want to travel, they want to just get out there,” she said. “And a lot of people are doing bucket-list trips. …I’ve got a lot of people that are like, ‘We were planning on doing this trip later; we’re doing it now. We’re not waiting anymore.’
“With a lot of trips that people have been thinking about taking maybe they might be doing it later in life, they’re finding ways to do them.
“Yes, there are issues with climate change. Yes, there are issues with natural disasters. But I think people are used to hearing about it. Yes, there’s devastation. Yes, it’s terrible. But people still want to travel.”
Information: jmichaud.dreamvacations.com, 919-452-0227.
