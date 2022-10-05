Kyrene teachers show high performance, job satisfaction

At a time when many Arizona school districts started this school year struggling – and continue to struggle – to fill dozens of teaching positions, Kyrene has no teacher vacancies – partly because 85% of those who worked for the district last year returned.
And the data presented Sept. 27 to the Kyrene Governing Board suggests that the fact so many returned is a good thing for parents and students: vast majority were rated “highly effective.”
Amid new challenges in the competition for students now that Arizona’s universal school voucher system has become law (see page 18), board members hailed the data presented by Lisa Gibson, the district’s executive director of talent management.
“Those are just really great numbers,” board Vice President Margaret Pratt said. “It’s not surprising, but it is always nice when the numbers reflect what we see, feel and know to be true.”
Likewise, board member Wanda Kolomyjec said the results of teacher and principal evaluations “reflect what I hear from the community, from the parents and the students, about how they feel about our schools and our teachers and our principals. So congratulations to all of them out there that we can stay so positive through such a difficult time.”
To some degree, the district’s experience with keeping teachers wasn’t a surprise, since Kyrene for the last five years has seen a teacher retention rate of between 85% and 92%.
In the 2021-22 school year, Gibson said, Kyrene employed 911 teachers prior to Jan. 1 and of this group, three worked directly for the district’s private staffing agency and 33 had one-year contracts because they weren‘t working fulltime.
Gibson said 875 teachers from that total signed up to work in the current school year, leaving 114 – 12% – who opted not to return. Of those, 43 opted out of renewing their contracts for family reasons or because of the commute and 30 others either changed careers or employers, mostly because of job-related stress or medical reasons.
The remainder who opted not to return cited various reasons like “inadequate salary, lack of opportunity, dissatisfaction or continuing their education,” Gibson said.
“The strong retention rate creates a stable foundation for student learning, supporting the transition of bringing onboard individuals starting education or joining Kyrene from other experiences,” she said. “This is considered a strength for our community.”
Although the 85% retention rate last school year was the lowest in the last five years, Gibson said, “We are still stable, considering the global pandemic and that the nation is experiencing a teacher shortage.”
To illustrate that, she noted that a state survey answered by 130 of Arizona’s 207 school districts showed that 2,577 of 42,790 teaching positions were unfilled at the beginning of the current school year.
Kyrene began the current school year looking to fill a mere 17 of 868 teacher positions. Only six were actual teaching positions while the rest were classroom resource staff.
Put another way, while Kyrene started the current year with only 2% of its teaching positions unfilled, the statewide rate of unfilled positions was three times greater.
“That is more (filled positions) than we’ve ever had before,” she said. “When I hear comments from other human resource directors across the East Valley, I feel pretty fortunate that we had 17 unfilled positions.”
Gibson had more good news on that front: “All of our current positions are currently filled.”
She added that some of those 17 posts are filled by contracted employees and others by long-term substitutes. Some of the latter are in the process of getting an emergency teaching certificate or joining a teacher-in-training program “because some of them love being at their school site so much.”
Kyrene also reported to the state that the vast majority of teachers who have stuck with Kyrene exceeded the district’s new, higher performance standards that went into effect in 2021-22.
Of 911 teachers last school year, 643 teachers were rated “highly effective” and 274 who were judged “effective,” Gibson said.
The rest failed to meet minimum performance standards and were either placed on a professional improvement program or quit.
Gibson said evaluations are based on “walk-through observations, formal observations and in the screening of final evaluation.
“The final evaluation score is a combined score of a teacher’s individual performance score and their school-wide data score, which is also known as an Academic Progress score,” she explained. “The individual performance score accounts for 80% of a teacher’s final evaluation, and it is derived from coaching opportunities throughout the year, which include walk-through and formal observations.”
Likewise, all the district’s 26 principals met performance expectations, with 22 rated “effective” and the other four “highly effective.” Schools were not identified.
The four areas of principal evaluations include “data driven decisions, curriculum and instruction, collaboration and feedback in school climate,” Gibson said.
