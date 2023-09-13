Phoenix City Council OKs casita measure

Phoenix City Council approved a measure allowing single-family homeowners to build a casita in their backyard after delaying its effective date to keep so-called “Accessory Dwelling Units” from being used as short-term rentals.
Mayor Kate Gallego and most council members on Sept. 6 praised the Zoning Code amendment as a giant step toward increasing the number of affordable housing units in Phoenix.
But Councilman Tom Waring cast the lone “no” the 8-1 vote, saying he doubted the city can stop a homeowner from building a casita and using it as a short-term rental, thus defeating the amendment’s purpose.
The measure will not go into effect until Nov. 5, giving time for the council to approve new regulations for short-term rentals. Those regulations will include a ban on using casitas for short-term rentals.
But a Planning and Development Department official conceded, “It is going to be a difficult issue to enforce – like many laws the council passes. If you have someone who really wants to break the law, they will find a way.”
Planning and Development Director Josh Bednarik said that because a homeowner would have to go through the permitting process, the city can find out the intended use of the casita.
He also noted that the city is negotiating with a third-party vendor to help track short-term rentals “so that we can have some more proactive enforcement.”
The measure sets out a series of guidelines for the casitas, but one thing it won’t do is usurp the power of a homeowners association to prevent a member from building one at all.
Councilwoman Anne O’Brien pressed planning staff on that issue and Bednarik replied, “HOAs will be able to maintain local control over their communities and what is built and how it is built.”
The measure also forbids casitas from being built on any property that is not occupied by a single-family house.
It limits an ADU’s height to 15 feet and to 75% of the main home’s size on a lot.
The measure caps the casita’s size to 3,000 square feet or 10% of the lot size – whichever is smaller. But it could be no larger than 1,000 square feet if the lot is under 10,000 square feet.
The measure also requires no additional parking requirement on the homeowner’s lot.
The absence of a requirement for additional parking on the home lot triggered some of the opposition from some neighborhood advocacy organizations.
It also prompted the Ahwatukee Foothills and North Mountain village planning committees to vote against the amendment.
Opponents had argued that without an additional on-site parking requirement, tenants would park on neighborhood streets, creating turmoil in neighborhoods.
Five of the city’s 15 village planning committees recommended the amendment’s approval while six others sought modifications.
The city Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend its adoption.
The casita amendment is part of the city’s effort to meet the goal of preserving or creating 50,000 additional affordable housing units in Phoenix by 2030.
Some critics of the measure on the VPCs that voted it down contended that the city had no definition of what constitutes “affordable.”
But during the Sept. 6 council meeting, most members enthusiastically endorsed the measure as a big step toward meeting the city’s affordable housing shortage.
Relieved by the fact that local control is preserved, O’Brien said, “I am happy to support this item today because it does two things: It still maintains local control when we have HOAs but we also give property owners the opportunity to have an accessory dwelling unit.”
Councilman Kevin Robinson wanted to know about conversations that Phoenix planning staffers had with their counterparts in Flagstaff.
That city also allows ADUs, but requires a minimum 30-day stay by tenants in order to prevent their use as short-term rentals. Bednarik said Phoenix staff found it easier to simply outlaw their use for short-term rentals.
As part of the city’s effort to meet its affordable housing goals, the city also has adopted new rules for mobile home parks to encourage the owners to look for additional uses on their sites rather than sell them and evict tenants.
Another zoning amendment that had been proposed at the same time as the casita measure involves a reduction in the minimum number of parking spaces required on new apartment complexes.
That measure – which nine of the city’s 15 village planning committees rejected but the Planning Commission endorsed – will not go before the city council until Nov. 1. City administration had asked for more time to tweak that measure.
Mayor Kate Gallego enthusiastically endorsed the ADU measure, stating, “I personally am excited that this one is moving forward and hope that more people will have a great place to call home.
“We’ll be able to add housing within the existing footprint of the City of Phoenix as opposed to expanding boundaries. And so that is valuable from a sustainability perspective. And in some cases, it will mean that family members can be closer to each other as well.”
Proponents of the casita amendment said one of its benefits is that it stimulates multi-generational housing. They noted that a property owner’s relatives – especially grandparents and children – could live in the units.
The Neighborhood Coalition of Greater Phoenix, which had opposed the absence of a requirement for additional parking, praised city officials for including the short-term rental ban.
“We’re happy that the council listened to residents’ concerns and recognized the need to protect the quality of life in our neghborhoods while responding to the housing crisis,” said Larry Whitesell, a coalition member.
He said adding ADUs “will provide critical relief to the current housing crisis.”
Still, it has yet to be seen how such structures will be greeted in HOAs, which comprise a significant portion of single family homes in Ahwatukee and other city neighborhoods.
