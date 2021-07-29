The Phoenix Police Department has begun proceedings to fire the cop who fatally shot an Ahwatukee man in the back last year in the doorway of his condo.
But the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association said it will fight the move to dismiss Officer Jeff Cooke from the job he’s held for about four years.
Cooke was the shooter in the May 21, 2020, death of Ryan Whitaker at his Desert Foothills Parkway home.
Whitaker was shot twice in the back seconds after answering his door as Cooke and Officer John Ferragamo responded to a 911 report that there was a domestic dispute in his building.
Both officers were immediately placed on administrative leave but Ferragamo was eventually cleared of wrongdoing and returned to active duty. Cooke remains on administrative leave.
According to a Phoenix Police Department statement released last week, the Use of Force Board, comprising sworn staff and community members, met on May 26 and “reviewed the shooting involving Officer Jeff Cooke, and recommended the incident be designated as within policy.
But, “after extensive review of the totality of the circumstances, Chief (Jeri) Williams has notified Officer Cooke of the intent to move forward to end his employment with the Phoenix Police Department," the statement continued. "The administrative process is still underway. In the interim, Officer Cooke remains on administrative leave.”
Police union President Michael “Britt” London said PLEA “is disappointed in the decision by the Phoenix Police Department to terminate Officer Jeff Cooke due to a shooting deemed in-policy by the department’s Use of Force Board and will support him through the appeal process”
PLEA lists its mission as partly “to protect and secure members’ rights and benefits through effective representation.”
City Council last December unanimously approved a $3 million settlement for Whitaker’s family as Councilman Sal DiCiccio of Ahwatukee criticized both cops’ “callousness” in failing to call for help for at least 10 minutes after Whitaker was shot.
“That this shooting occurred is unacceptable,” DiCiccio said, decrying “the fact that we as a city did not call for immediate help, medical assistance for Ryan Whitaker for such an incredibly long time.
“We don’t know if he would have lived or not,” he said. “But the fact of the matter it showed a strong callousness from those individuals that were there to not immediately call for help.”
DiCiccio noted that Phoenix Police have changed their policy as a result of Whitaker’s slaying, requiring officers to immediately call for medical assistance after they’ve shot someone.
He also stressed, “Ryan Whitaker did everything right that night. There was nothing he did that was wrong…He did everything correctly. He was an upstanding man who did everything right.”
Cooke dodged a criminal charge a month after Council’s action when County Attorney Allister Adel said both he and Whitaker “could have made decisions that would have avoided this terrible result” and that “neither did anything that is prohibited by our criminal laws.”
London praised that decision, stating:
“Each day, our men and women in uniform encounter dangerous situations, many resulting in split-second decisions. In circumstances where a deadly weapon is involved, our officers try to de-escalate the situation but must also defend themselves and protect others at risk.”
Whitaker, whose great great grandfather was one of Phoenix’s first 12 policemen, had been playing video games with his daughter, who had just graduated from Desert Vista High School.
Adel said the investigation into the shooting found “no evidence of any physical altercation between Mr. Whitaker and his girlfriend” and that “they were being loud while playing a video game.”
A neighbor called 911 to complain about the noise twice and during the second call, it appears that the operator subtly coaxed the caller into agreeing that the noise from the unit indicated a violent encounter.
The officers arrived at the scene “not knowing exactly what the situation was inside the apartment,” Adel said.
She said Ferragamo knocked on Whitaker’s door, announced it was Phoenix Police and then each officer took a position on either side of the door, out of sight from any peep hole in the door. Adel said this was a common practice.
“Approximately 12 seconds after Officer Ferragamo knocked on the door, Mr. Whitaker opened the door and immediately stepped out of the doorway with his gun in his hand,” she said.
Both officers saw the gun and “protecting his partner from what he saw as an immediate deadly threat, Officer Cooke fired his weapon and Mr. Whitaker died from his wounds,” Adel wrote.
But she said, “With the benefit of frame-by-frame analysis and having time to review and re-review the videos, it appears that Mr. Whitaker was moving his gun to put it down and put his hands up. In other words, after analyzing the videos it does not appear that Mr. Whitaker was a threat to the officers.
“That fact makes this case a tragedy, but it does not end the legal, criminal analysis because the law requires us to assess what Officer Cooke reasonably perceived and believed was occurring in the moment he made the decision to fire his weapon.”
Though she said “the facts of this particular case are clear in terms of what happened,” Adel said what was left for her to decide was “whether a crime occurred and, if so, whether there is a reasonable likelihood of conviction at trial.”
She detailed Arizona law on justification defenses, stating it would be up to a prosecutor “to prove that Officer Cooke’s actions were not justified beyond a reasonable doubt.”
“In his interview, Officer Cooke explained that his decision to shoot was based on the fact that Mr. Whitaker had a gun in his hand, and he saw that gun start to move in the direction of his partner, Officer Ferragamo,” she said. “He feared for Officer Ferragamo’s safety and he decided to shoot to prevent Officer Ferragamo from getting shot.”
“Officer Cooke made a decision based on the information he had – he could do no more,” Adel also wrote. “Based on what he knew, I cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his decision to use deadly physical force was an unreasonable one.”
“When terrible things like this happen, we naturally want to find out who was right and who was wrong,” she continued. “Mr. Whitaker is dead and he shouldn’t be. It is natural to try to find who is at fault; we want to assess blame.”
But she said the officers assumed Whitaker knew the police were at his door and that when he answered with a gun in his hand, “it was reasonable for the officers to conclude that he meant them harm.”
She called Cooke’s decision to fire “inaccurate in hindsight” but “not unreasonable in the moment and was, therefore, not a crime.”
Cooke now faces a lengthy appeal process if he wants to keep his job.
That process was overhauled last April by City Council and sets out the process for firing an officer for “failure to meet the standards of conduct, duties, or work performance” set forth by the city in administrative regulations.
If Cooke fights his firing, his appeal goes before a board that must decide whether dismissal is warranted by the “preponderance of the evidence”– meaning “that the evidence as a whole shows the fact sought to be proved is more probable than not,” according to the new language approved by Council.
