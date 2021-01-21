Kyrene’s newly constituted Governing Board last week got a taste of what their counterparts in Tempe Union High School District have been hearing for months – demands by some angry parents to open classrooms.
And last week parents sharing that sentiment in both districts got an ally in their fight – Gov. Doug Ducey.
“Parents need to put pressure on the districts and if the districts aren’t going to open, parents need to vote with their feet,” Ducey said in an interview Friday on KTAR Radio’s Mike Broomhead show.
“There’s thousands of kids inside classrooms today all over Arizona. Parents who need their kids to learn virtually, that option remains available, but the parents who want their kids inside a classroom, like me, need to find a school where they can get inside a classroom,” the governor added.
The interview climaxed a week that began with the governor using his annual State of the State address to warn districts he would not fund “empty seats” and that ended with his 2021 -22 budget proposal calling for funding summer school to help kids close the learning gap that educators believe has developed from prolonged school closures. He also proposed new funding strategies to promote charter schools. (See story on page 14.)
Ducey also offered no chance of equalizing per-pupil reimbursement for online and in-classroom students. Currently the former group is reimbursed at 5 percent less than classroom students and that is costing all districts hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Ducey’s remarks and budget proposal came during a week when all Tempe Union and Kyrene schools remained in virtual learning for all students. Classrooms will likely be closed for this month, since both districts’ officials want the county metrics for virus spread in a moderate range.
Currently, both districts are far from that.
According to data released on Thursday, Jan. 14, virus spread in both Kyrene and Tempe Union surged in the last week of December – the latest numbers available – to 688 cases per 100,000 in Tempe Union and 713 in Kyrene. That was a jump of about 200 from the previous week.
The percentage of new test results that were positive leaped to 20 percent from around 13 percent in both districts while percentage of hospital visits with COVID-like symptoms were above the threshold for significant spread.
Virus levels in Ahwatukee’s three ZIP codes were similar, the data showed.
Kyrene and Tempe Union have had only virtual learning since Thanksgiving.
Kyrene opened classrooms five days a week for a little over two months to children in Pre-K through fifth grades and for about six weeks to middle schoolers.
Tempe Union has not offered five-day in-classroom instruction since the governor closed schools in mid-March. In mid-October, it began a hybrid learning mode, creating by alphabet two groups of students who wanted in-class learning that then rotated between classroom instruction two days a week and at-home learning the other three days.
Nearby districts’ responses to virus levels as high or higher than Kyrene and Tempe Union vary widely.
Mesa Public Schools this week fully opened 50 of its 54 elementary schools and eight of its 10 junior highs. The others were in full virtual learning because of the number of reported active COVID-19 cases involving students and/or staff from those campuses. Among its six high schools, one is in virtual learning, one fully open and the others in hybrid mode.
Chandler Unified and Higley Unified have opened all campuses fully while Gilbert Public Schools has a plan similar to what Tempe Union had in the fall.
In a letter to parents last week, Kyrene said it is “prepared to make a rapid transition once the community health metrics show that it is safe to do so, and staffing levels are sufficient to welcome in-person learners back to campus.
“If the county reports overall moderate spread in the Kyrene boundaries for two weeks in a row, schools will receive that data on a Thursday and will be ready to welcome in-person learners to school the following Tuesday.”
Tempe Union’s website reminded parents the district remains in a fully virtual leaning mode and gave no indication when that would change, stating, “These are difficult decisions to make but we continue to focus on the safety and well-being of our students, their families, and our teachers and staff.”
Ducey in both his State of the State address and his radio interview reiterated his previous contention that that approach is wrong.
”We need to get our kids back in school,” he said on the radio. “Every public health experts says schools are the safest place for our children to be.”
Parents whose letters to both Kyrene and Tempe Union were read at the districts’ respective board meetings last week were split on that contention, reflecting a similar split that has emerged in virtually all school districts.
Parents who demanded that Kyrene reopen classrooms echoed Ducey’s assertion, with one writing:
“I have seen a significant decline in my son’s retention of knowledge and social emotional behavior. My son struggled through kindergarten and first grade. We were hoping that this was the year he would take off and when he went to in-person in second grade, everything finally clicked and we were so proud of him and so happy ...We want nothing more than for him to go back in-person, to be with his teacher who he loves and all of his buddies. He asks us all the time, ‘When can I go back to school?’”
Another parent expressed concern for the impact of closed classrooms on children’s emotional state as well as their academic proficiency, stating:
“Has anyone monitored an online class to see the difference of attention span and distractions that occur in the online environment? I am also concerned with the reduced time of instruction the online environment provides our children.”
Some parents asserted that the district cared more about teachers than kids and asked if Kyrene would require teachers to get COVID-19 vaccines.
The trust that insures Kyrene and Tempe Union has said nothing I state law prevents districts from requiring teachers be vaccinated, with exemptions for medical or religious reasons.
Kyrene told AFN two weeks ago there is no plan at this time to require vaccinations while Tempe Union has been silent on the issue.
Meanwhile, other parents in both districts whose letters were read last week praised decisions to maintain virtual learning until virus spread levels ebbed.
“We agree with (state schools Superintendent Kathy) Hoffman’s position that decisions around instruction should happen in a data-driven manner,” one wrote. “We know the online environment can be challenging and we would love to safely return our children to the classroom.”
One letter came from a Tempe High School employee whose husband is a registered nurse and works with many COVID-19 patients.
She said that as part of her district job, she has talked with or visited more than 900 families and after hearing their stories of how COVID-19 had taken the lives of loved ones or otherwise impacted them adversely, she felt she was witnessing two different worlds, one with open campus proponents and the other advocating virtual learning.
“I understand why the conversation is so polarized,” she wrote. “If your personal experiences and the experiences of those of you closest to you are not the same as the others, it is incredibly difficult to understand the need to completely retool your life. I implore you to continue the protections you’ve put in place.”
