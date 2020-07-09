Arizona voters may be asked in November if they’re ready to overturn some mandatory sentencing laws adopted decades ago.
The initiative, if approved by voters, would carve an exception into laws that limit judges’ discretion in deciding how long someone should be imprisoned.
Those minimum and maximum ranges would remain in state law.
But it would empower judges to deviate “in the interest of justice’’ in what are defined as “non-dangerous’’ offenses, even to the point of suspending sentences and placing people on probation.
And they could consider input from victims, family members and experts, as well as other factors related to the circumstances of the case.
The same measure, dubbed the “Second Chances, Rehabilitation and Public Safety Act,’’ also would allow inmates sentenced for non-dangerous offenses to be released after serving 50 percent of their time. Now the minimum is 85 percent.
And it would end the practice of some prosecutors of “stacking’’ charges in a way that allows someone to be sentenced as a repeat offender even if they have no prior convictions.
Backers said they submitted 397,291 signatures; 237,645 need to be found valid to qualify for the ballot.
The measure is drawing fire from Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall.
“Changing the sentencing code by utilizing an initiative such as this provides absolutely no opportunity for any informed hearings, discussion, expert testimony from any affected parties and – the absolutely worst part – is that the victims have no voice whatsoever,’’ she said.
The state’s current policies on incarceration date back to 1978, when lawmakers voted to impose mandatory prison for certain crimes.
In 1993 they approved the “truth in sentencing’’ law, which says criminals must serve at least 85 percent of their term before being eligible for release. That came after complaints that even when judges were imposing longer terms, inmates were getting out after serving only a fraction.
Attorney Roopali Desai who is involved with the initiative, said the proposed changes are not all that radical.
“What we’re doing is we’re returning to judges the discretion that we all believe they ought to have,’’ she said. “That’s why they’re judges. That’s why we have them on the court in the first place.’’
Desai said the initiative would give judges more options when the facts “don’t fit the circumstances.’’
But LaWall warned, the provisions “will result in extreme disproportionality in sentencing, identical to what existed prior to 1978.’’
“There are very liberal judges who will now have discretion if this passes to sentence repeat offenders to probation instead of prison,’’ she said. “On the other hand, other judges will sentence these same offenders to many more years than what the sentencing ranges currently provide.’’
LaWall said that prior to the sentencing guidelines, educated white offenders routinely were sentenced to probation while individuals of color charged with the same offense often were sent to prison.
“These disparities may not have been intentional,’’ she said. “But I saw them occur on a regular basis nevertheless.’’
LaWall also warned the measure would allow prosecutors who want someone sentenced as a repeat offender to cite only prior burglaries for which the person already had been tried and convicted.
LaWall said that means no enhanced penalty for people who continue to commit crimes while out on bail or awaiting sentencing.
“A person who burglarizes 30 homes in a month is still eligible for probation so long as they keep committing these crimes before they are sentenced,’’ she said.
State lawmakers actually had voted for that change in 2019 only to have it vetoed by Gov. Doug Ducey, who cited “the unintended consequences that may arise from this legislation and the effect these changes would have on victims."
