VPC rejects city measure favoring more casitas

The Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee on July 24 refused to endorse the city’s proposed Zoning Code amendment that would allow single-family homeowners to build a separate single-story house in their backyard.
In rejecting the measure supporting so-called “accessory dwelling units” (ADUs) – commonly called by a variety of names, mainly “casitas” – on most single-family lots in the city, the Ahwatukee VPC joined the Desert View Village Planning Committee in opposing the proposal.
According to the city Planning and Development Department, the two VPCs are the only ones among the city’s 15 village planning committees to reject the proposed amendment, which is scheduled for city Planning Commission consideration at 6 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 3, in Council Chambers.
Phoenix City Council is scheduled to consider the casita measure Sept. 6 along with a proposal to reduce parking requirements in apartment complexes. The Ahwatukee VPC rejected that measure as well, joining eight other VPCs that oppose it.
Of the 13 other village planning committees, five approved the ADU proposal as written, six okayed it with unspecified “modifications” and one, Paradise Valley, failed to field enough members at its meeting for a formal vote, according to the planning department.
However, the parking space proposal has triggered a rebellion of sorts, with nine VPCs rejecting it.
Four other panels approved it outright while the North Mountain PC approved it “with direction,” according to the planning department. The Paradise Valley VPC also lacked a quorum for a formal vote on the parking measure.
The Ahwatukee VPC’s discussion of the casita proposal generated impassioned arguments by people on both sides of the debate, echoing similar disagreements aired at the other VPC meetings.
That discussion not only reflected the complexity of the housing crisis Phoenix officials are trying to address but also the way they have gone about it.
Proponents cited escalating rents throughout the city, supporting the planning department’s assertion that allowing ADUs on more single-family lots will help the city meet its goal of creating or saving 50,000 “affordable housing units” by 2030.
But Ahwatukee VPC members eviscerated the proposed Zoning Code amendment, assailing planners for not soliciting neighborhood groups’ input and producing a measure they called poorly drafted.
They hammered city planners’ failure to address what they saw are potentially harmful consequences of ADUs for many residential neighborhoods.
And they asserted the measure would fail to achieve the city’s affordable housing goal because it does not prevent homeowners from using a casita as a short-term rental instead.
They agreed with neighborhood groups that recommend a minimum 30-day rental period be required, similar to an existing zoning requirement in Flagstaff.
Opponents also noted that the driveway requirement in the proposal is inadequate and would motivate the residents of casitas or their owners to park in front of their neighbors’ homes and provoke frequent confrontations.
Opponents also said the measure did not guarantee that homeowners associations would have the final say on whether someone could build a casita as well as on an ADU’s design.
While some VPC members asserted that HOA regulations always trump local land-use laws, city planners at the meeting did not appear to have a definitive answer.
The measure would limit a casita’s height to 15 feet and its size to a maximum 1,000 square feet on lots up to 10,000 square feet. For larger lots, the maximum size would be limited to 3,000 square feet or 10% of the total lot area, whichever is less.
The casita’s size could be no greater than 75% of the main house’s square footage.
The measure does not require additional parking nor prohibit additional structures on a lot, such as a shed or detached garage.
VPC members and other opponents noted that parking spaces could be located on about half of a front yard.
The Urban Phoenix Project Network, a group that grew out of the Thunderdome Neighborhood Association for Non-Auto Mobility, said a poll of Maricopa County voters earlier this year showed that 73% of the respondents favored the casita measure.
It also said studies in the Washington State, Oregon and Oakland California areas found the average casita can rent more cheaply than a new house and that they “enable seniors to age in place by providing ongoing rental income without needing to move off their property.
The group also said ADUs facilitate multigenerational living on a single lot, which they called “particularly useful for Black and Latino families, who are more likely to live in multigenerational arrangements.”
The proposed amendment also requires the owner to be living in one of the houses on the lot and allows only one ADU per lot.
Appearing before the committee – as they have at other VPC meetings where the ADU proposal was on the agenda – representatives of the 40-year-old Neighborhood Coalition of Greater Phoenix said they believed “ADUs can have a positive impact on the housing supply in our city.”
But coalition President Neal Haddad and Vice President B. Paul Barnes argued the city’s measure “required additional scrutiny.”
They echoed a letter they sent to all village planning committees outlining concerns about insufficient parking on lots, conflicts with historic district rules and the absence of guardrails preventing the casitas’ use as short term rentals.
“I’m trying to understand what problem we are actually trying to solve here,” said Ahwatukee VPC member Darin Fisher.
“We all agree housing, affordable housing are real issues,” he said. “But I don’t know how being able to put a 2,200-square-foot, $600,000 guest house in my backyard solves any real housing problems.”
Fisher also complained the city did not provide enough information for an intelligent decision on the measure.
VPC members also noted that there was no requirement for traffic studies, as there is for apartment projects, even though neighborhoods could theoretically be overrun by multiple vehicles if casitas were built on many lots in the immediate area.
They also slammed the city for not reaching out to neighborhood groups for their input on the measure.
“It seems like this has been drafted in a vacuum by people from all over the country, people sitting in cubicles,” Fisher said.
VPC member Clifford Mager asked it the city included neighborhood groups or HOA representatives in formulating the amendment.
“I’m not sure,” planner Matteo Moric replied. “The best way is this public hearing process. We’re taking input now.”
One resident who favored the measure contended, “What I do find interesting is that it’s easier to get a swimming pool than a house built in the backyard…I don’t think you’re going to see houses popping up.”
Another supporter, Ryan Boyd, president of the Urban Phoenix Project, told the panel “casitas more directly address affordability as they are cheaper to build, naturally smaller and are connected to existing single-family homes.
“They mirror their neighborhoods and blend in offering families spaces for relatives and friends,” he added. “They are great starter rentals that can help young professionals afford a mortgage or get off their feet.”
But in a city report to the Ahwatukee panel, one opponent told the Alhambra VPC “there is no guarantee that it would be affordably priced.”
That opponent also said the ADU measure “needs to be evaluated in terms of its likely impact on the housing supply: “If it won’t make a meaningful contribution to the housing supply, then it should be reconsidered in that light.”
