City Councilman Sal DiCiccio hailed the city Department of Parks and Recreation for planting more trees last week in an Ahwatukee park and more are on the way for another.
Crews planted 27 trees in Western Star Park, part of a city initiative and DiCiccio’s prodding and 27 trees will be planted next week in at Mountain Vista Park.
“Urban tree planting brings many benefits to our community and the shade they provide will make the park even more welcoming,” DiCiccio said.
“Our office will continue to push for these and other improvements to our parks, recreation and open spaces. It is critical that families get out and enjoy the outdoors as much as possible especially after last year.”
Phoenix is ratcheting up its environmental initiatives.
The proposed 2021-22 budget calls for $2.8 million for its Climate Change & Heat Readiness Initiative.
Some of that money will fund 14 new positions in the new Office of Heat Response and Mitigation.
“Negative impacts from climate change and increasing Phoenix temperatures call for strategies to address negative impacts to air quality from pollutants and carbon emissions,” the City Manager’s budget report to City Council states.
“The growing hazard of urban heat to the public, particularly vulnerable populations such as the homeless, require a forward-thinking approach to provide for a sustainable environment for City residents.”
The allocation also will fund resources and staff to achieve the goals of the 2010 Tree and Shade Master Plan, increase staff for the Energy System Inspection Program in the Fire Department and add funding for conducting greenhouse gas emissions inventories and to assist with implementing the City’s newly created Climate Action Plan, according to the report.
Trees play a big part in the city’s initiative.
The city Parks and Recreation Department will receive an addition $600,000 under the proposed new budget to add five forestry crew workers to plant additional trees in city parks.
Funding also will be used to update the tree inventory and database.
City Council approved the Tree and Shade Master Plan in 2010 with the goal to “double the shade canopy by 2030.”
The budget report states, “The additional staff and an accurate tree inventory and database will help to accomplish this goal.”
The city Streets Transportation Department will be getting an additional $1.5 million for the tree initiative as well.
That department is charged with implementing the Cool Corridors, which was developed as part of the Tree and Shade Master Plan.
The goal is to plant 200 trees per mile for a total of 1,800 new trees planted across nine project areas, one in each Council district and citywide.
The proposed funding also includes $500,000 for four new City Manager’s Office positions, including a tree and shade administrator recommended by the Environmental Quality and Sustainability Commission.
The Fire Department is adding five civilian staff and equipment to support the Solar Energy Inspection Program.
“Costs of this addition are offset by increased revenues receive by the City for solar energy system inspections resulting in a net-zero increase to the General Fund,” the budget report states.
Another $200,000 is being allocated for the Office of Environmental Programs to “conduct greenhouse gas emissions inventories and provide modeling and analysis regarding air quality,” the report states.
