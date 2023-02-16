Final rounds fired in $2M request in Lakes course fight

Lawyers in the 8-year-long battle over the Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course fight last week filed their closing arguments in a phase of the case that could cost course owner ALCR as much as $2 million.
Attorney Tim Barnes, who represents homeowners Linda Swain and Eileen Breslin, wants Superior Court Judge Melissa Iyer Julian to impose the penalty on ALCR for alleged violations of another judge’s 2020 schedule for reopening the site.
In 2020, Judge Theodore Campagnolo set September 2022 as the deadline for reopening the course, which ALCR’s predecessor company closed in 2013.
Though a third judge allowed ALCR to delay a full opening of the 18-hole executive course until mid-October of last year, Barnes contends that the company left various parts of the course in disrepair and had failed to build a proper clubhouse to replace the one that was destroyed in a mysterious fire in 2016.
Following a day-long hearing on Barnes’ assertions, Julian ordered him and ALCR lawyer Daniel Maynard to each file a five-page closing argument.
Barnes quoted Campagnolo’s order in making his argument for a $2 million penalty against ALCR:
“Completion means completion. No substantial completion. Not partial completion. Completion means the golf course is open for golfing on all 18 holes and that any amenities…such as a pro shop, pathways, etc., are ready for usage by the golfers.”
But Maynard noted that the special court-appointed master kept the court apprised of the restoration’s progress and had sought a delay in the opening of the full course until mid-October so that both Bermuda and rye grass had time to take root.
“Open and operational does not mean perfect,” Maynard wrote, noting Barnes and his clients agreed to the deadline extension. “As the court appointed special master testified, golf courses change every day and are never completed.”
Referring again to Campagnolo’s directive, Barnes said his witnesses and exhibits “show that ALCR utterly failed to restore the ‘golf course to the reasonable expectations that the Lakes Golf Course created among the benefitted homeowners.’
“In the decades after its creation, the golf course had been lush and verdant, a popular championship short course whose lakes and fairways had been framed and shaded by hundreds of mature trees and other flora that attracted birds and wildlife….Plantiffs testified and courts found it was destroyed by ALCR and its predecessors and that its restoration is essential.”
Barnes said various repairs to features like the cart path, bridge abutments and restrooms were never made and that “branches from scrub trees” were poking above the surface of the lake closest to 44th Street.
He also said that a permanent clubhouse instead of a modular building had to be built on the site and asked the judge to issue an order requiring a timetable for tis construction.
Barnes also asked that the special master continue to oversee more work on the course, arguing:
“While plaintiffs sought to preserve the landscape and the value of the homes their neighbors had bought for retirement, the developer-opponents at trial claimed it was ‘good public policy’ to do the opposite.”
He also noted that his two clients saw a view of lakes and grass replaced by “a stench-filled wasteland of overgrown weeds ringed by a chain-link fence.”
In rebuttal, Maynard said Barnes’ clients and other witnesses “complained about some of the aesthetics – weeds near some of the fences, a sand pile in the parking lot, brush and trees in a lakebed that had not been filed and in the retaining pond, that the clubhouse did not have electricity and that there were porta-potties instead of bathrooms.
“None of these complaints went to whether the golf course could have opened on Aug. 20, 2022,” he continued, charging Barnes never called the court-appointed special master because the plaintiffs “knew that his testimony went against them.”
Contending the special master addressed the cart paths and other flaws cited by Barnes, Maynard also noted that the special master had testified that modular clubhouses are common on new and remodeled golf courses and that electricity has finally been restored to the Lakes’ modular unit.
He also said Terry Duggan, president of Ahwatukee Golf Properties and a key aide to Wilson Gee, a principal in course owner ALCR, had testified that the company “plans to build a permanent club house but it will be a year or two so that it has time to evaluate traffic on the golf course and determine what is needed.”
“The golf course reconstruction is an ongoing project,” Maynard wrote. “As the special master testified, a golf course is a living entity that changes every day. …There is a superintendent and four permanent employees that take care of the golf course on a daily basis.
“As the special master testified, it is extraordinary what has been accomplished in restoring the golf course and with each passing year it will only get better,” he concluded.
“ALCR has complied with Judge Campagnolo’s order and will continue to take steps to make the golf course better and repair its relationship with the community.”
