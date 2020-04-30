The economic meltdown created by the COVID-19 pandemic is worrying school district officials as they prepare budgets for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
While some experts nationally fear that school districts nationwide could lose thousands of teaching jobs and see sharp declines in student performance as a result, Tempe Union and Kyrene school districts may be able to weather the storm at least for a while, local officials say.
Nonetheless, uncertainty over how quickly the economy might be able to recover and how long the virus itself will require social distancing has cast a pall over 2020-21 budget preparations by school districts – as it has for virtually all government entities as they see revenue streams dry up.
“We have been having a conversation about impacts to budgets and impact to funding and impact on schools since day one of the school closures,” Kyrene Chief Financial Officer Chris Hermann told the Governing Board last week. “We’ve been trying to understand what that means to our current budget, what that could mean to our future budgets and even beyond if the economy had more than a 12 to 18-month impact.”
Kyrene is looking at a tentative General Fund budget of about $113 million for 2020-21 – an increase of about $3.3 million.
Hermann said closures already have cost the district about $4 million in revenue, mostly from Community Education fees for before- and after-school programs and other enrichment activities that the district can’t offer because campuses are closed.
“We’ve been looking at ways we can curb costs and try to mitigate the Impact to our budget for the current year,” Hermann added. “We’ve been selling those conversations since day one.”
School districts across Arizona already took a hit when the State Legislature adopted a “skinny budget” for the 2020-21 fiscal year before members dispersed to observe social distancing.
That budget addresses basic state operational needs for the coming fiscal year and also provided money for immediate costs related to addressing virus, but cut in half the money school districts were expecting from a fund that helps pay for everything from textbooks and technology to facility repairs.
Tempe Union’s share was cut by $1.2 million for 2020-21 and other districts lost far more – though Kyrene reported it got an increase. The Arizona Association of School Business Officials and Arizona School Boards Association estimated the fund has lost just under $2.4 billion since 2009 because of chronic underfunding..
In 2018, Gov. Doug Ducey announced a plan to restore funding to that program to pre-recession levels. The skinny budget for next year provides $67 million for that fund – less than what Ducey budgeted.
But that may only be the beginning of most districts’ financial woes as the state faces so far incalculable losses in revenue from income and sales taxes that will likely extend over the next several years.
Estimates so far have put the size of the pandemic’s impact on Arizona’s finances at between $500 million and $1.6 billion, though analysts are awaiting more data to get a better idea of the impact created by business shutdowns and the collapse of the tourism industry.
“It’s really too early for us to speculate yet about what the deficit will be, what needs to be cut because we don’t really have a lot of data yet,” said state Sen. Sean Bowie, who sits on the Senate’s appropriations and finance committees.
Bowie noted that the budget does include the final 5 percent of the 20 percent wage increase teachers won over three years starting in the 2018-19 school year.
But Bowie also cited the uncertainty still prevailing over how long concerns over virus spread might last – and whether that will impact the beginning of the 2020-21 school year in early August.
Nationally, some experts on education funding fear that the impact of massive job losses and business closings will have a catastrophic impact on schools.
“The federal government has recognized that public education funding will suffer during and after the pandemic. Because of this, they provided $16.2 billion in the recent Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help fund public education,” said Michael Griffith, a school finance expert with the Learning Policy Institute.
“While the additional federal funding is helpful, it is not nearly sufficient to make up for potential state budget cuts,” he said, adding:
“CARES education funding is equivalent to only 1.9 percent of P-12 education revenue in the 50 states and Washington, DC, in the 2020–21 school year. To put it another way, this additional federal education funding is equivalent to only $286 per pupil, on average.”
Moreover, the bigger impact for schools – and most other government entities – likely won’t be felt until the 2021-22 fiscal year because of the lag time in income tax revenue collections.
“The extraordinary costs to states of health care investments and social services for those rendered unemployed, homeless and food insecure by the crisis will absorb a large share of the shrinking state revenue, leaving education far behind,” Griffith predicted.
He said state education budgets nationwide could see a spending reduction of 10 percent to 20 percent – translating into a total spending cut of between $21 billion to $57 billion that would cost as many as 750,000 teaching jobs.
Tempe Union Governing Board has not yet held any public discussions on the pandemic’s impact on next year’s budget while the Kyrene board’s study session last week began preliminary public discussions of its spending plan.
Hermann said he hoped to have a more detailed look at the pandemic’s impact at the next board study session, sometime in the next month.
“We’ve been looking at ways we can curb costs and try to mitigate impact to our budget for the current year,” he told board members. ”The goal is to hold back as much money as we can to make our budget as healthy as possible.”
“We’re absolutely doing everything we can as a district to look at ways to keep our finances as healthy as possible,” he added.
“It’s indicated by our high credit rating from our bond agencies that we have a good position with our reserves and we’ve done some really good things financially to keep us in that position and our hope would be to not deplete those or to have those be exhausted because, again, a diminished reserve could result in a downgraded credit rating when the district issues bonds later this year,” Hermann said.
A downgraded rating would result in higher interest – which Hermann said would result in higher property taxes.
Bowie said Tempe Union and Kyrene in the coming year likely won’t have to worry about real estate tax income because home values remain high. Griffith echoed that observation in assessing the overall financial condition of many districts across the country.
“We’re still a little early in those conversations but we have been talking about next year and what we can do as a district to safeguard as much money as possible,” he said, noting the district anticipates a $140,000 surplus in the current budget year. “That’s certainly not enough money to weather a big financial storm or a significant decline in funding.”
Hermann said the district has been “very intentional” in considering options “to protect the district from its funding being severely depleted,” but stressed the district was probably a month out from getting the data it needs to make a more accurate assessment of its future financial condition.
One of those options ironically involves the current online learning that students are getting.
Board member Michelle Fahy wondered if the district needs to be concerned about losing students to homeschooling if parents begin thinking that online instruction works well for their children.
A loss in student population directly impacts the largest stream of state revenue that districts receive.
“Even though our teachers and our district are doing quite a bit of the work, there’s thinking there might be an increase in homeschooling,” Fahy said.
Superintendent Jan Vesely said the district already is making moves to counter that, saying the district is planning to seek state approval of its own online learning program so that it can preserve the student count.
“We do think there may be parents who may be uncomfortable sending their child back to our traditional environment when school resumes,” she said. “We’re trying to mitigate that by having offerings that are flexible.”
Vesely also said the district is looking at other impacts, such as class size and schedules – echoing conversations in other states where officials have suggested that concerns of continued virus spread may impact campus life in ways that have yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.