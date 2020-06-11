The Tempe Union High School District Governing Board is considering eliminating school resource officer positions at four schools, including both Ahwatukee campuses.
While some board members said the $450,000 could be used for more counselors or similar professionals, others suggested it could be put toward higher pay for personnel like cafeteria workers and custodians whose pay barely exceeds the minimum wage.
Regardless, the move is certain to generate controversy.
“This is going to come as a shock to our schools if we do not have SROs in our schools,” said Superintendent Kevin Mendivil, who indicated he might support using the money instead to hire more mental health professionals.
The proposal – which likely won’t get a full hearing until July – puts the district among a growing number of school systems across the country that are considering the removal of – or already are jettisoning – armed, uniformed officers in schools as a direct result of protests in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police.
And it comes after more than 360 people emailed district officials demanding the SROs’ removal from Tempe Union campuses.
The positions at Mountain Pointe, Desert Vista, Corona del Sol and McClintock high schools were defunded by the Arizona Department of Education, which issued grants to a portion of the state’s 926 high schools after the Legislature approved the money’s use by expanding the grants to include social workers, counselors or psychologists.
So many districts applied for the competitive grants that money for those four Tempe Union schools was redistributed to other districts.
Until recently, Tempe Union officials had planned to use district funds to maintain the four SRO positions and even as recently as last month, the citizens budget advisory committee endorsed that plan.
But Mendivil noted last week that “things are different today” as protests mount nationwide over police departments’ attitudes toward people of color.
He and several board members referred to more than 360 emails they received in a matter of days – some of which Mendivil called “very carefully written and thoughtful and genuine and authentic.”
The meeting at times became contentious as board members Brian Garcia and Andres Barraza tried unsuccessfully to immediately commit the $450,000 to hiring mental health professionals.
Concern has been steadily increasing across the state and nation over students’ emotional and mental well-being in the wake of campus shutdowns, other pandemic-related stresses and now the turmoil over police-community relations.
But even before the pandemic and the recent protests, the presence of armed uniformed officers had become a source of contention, especially in large urban districts.
While the U.S. Justice Department considers SROs mentors, informal counselors and educators on topics ranging from bullying to drunk driving with the goal of promoting school safety, critics say officers on campus can also lead to the criminalization of students, particularly students of color.
In April, U.S. Attorney Michael Bailey announced that more than $83 million in Department of Justice grants is available to help communities improve school security.
“School violence is no longer an abstract threat but has become a tragic reality in too many of America’s communities. Moving to meet this challenge is among the Administration’s top domestic priorities,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, a deputy assistant Attorney General.
But others have questioned the effectiveness of armed uniformed officers on high school campuses.
Two-thirds of high school students attend a school with at least one police officer, according to an analysis by the Urban Institute. And 1.7 million students attend schools with police officers, but no counselors, according to an analysis of federal data by the ACLU.
“In the wake of high-profile school shootings, many schools over the past decade have invested scarce educational funds into putting more police in schools,” the ACLU said. “School districts have shown a near obsession with ‘hardening’ schools despite federal data revealing that the real crisis of schools isn’t violence, but a broad failure to hire enough support staff to serve students’ mental health needs.”
The debate resonated during more than two hours of argument at the Tempe Union Governing Board meeting.
While no one opposed studying the issue, board President Berdetta Hodge and members Michelle Helm and Sandy Lowe supported Mendivil’s desire to gather data and spend several weeks analyzing the pros and cons.
Mendivil stressed the need to carefully consider the issue.
“There’s a variety of things that we will need to look at and that’s going to take some time,” he said. “I just want to be real clear that while the amount of emails came forward rather quickly yesterday, I think the message was very clear and what it did for me, if I may be transparent, is that through some of the thoughtfulness in some of those emails, that really made me look at if we are putting our students first…We need to put our money where it really counts.”
Garcia noted that the Black Mothers Forum had asked whether there is any evidence-based data that SROs support the mental health of students.
“That is really shocking because there is no evidence,” he said, adding that “I started crying” when he read the email that said armed officers on campus sends “an insensitive message to black children and their families.”
Barraza pushed for a study session on the issue within 10 days, stating, “I am not in the mood to trust the district. We the board need to have the conversation now. Period.”
At one point, Mendivil said, “I am personally offended, frankly” that Garcia and Barraza challenged his commitment to study the issue and involve the community in the discussion.
“Whatever the support role might be to best support our students – that is the work that can’t just happen overnight. I understand the need and the importance for our community members and for yourselves to have opportunity to share information and your thoughts…No one is saying otherwise.”
But he said he needs to speak to the Tempe police chief “and get her input on how that’s going to impact their program for the SROs.”
“I need to be able to speak to the principals because it’s going to directly impact each of their sites…There’s a lot of people we have to have consideration from,” he added.
“I am not saying that’s something that we’re not willing to implement or explore,” Mendivil said. “But we’ve got to look at a balanced recommendation that provides that level of support from our law enforcement but also could provide additional support – maybe exclusively – to social workers but we need time to study this. I need time to talk to the right people.”
