Ahwatukee residents apparently are taking COVID-19 more seriously than many of their neighbors.
Data released last week by county and state public health officials show the percentage of eligible Ahwatukee residents who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus exceeds the state and county percentages as well as those of their East Valley neighbors.
According to the county, 85045 has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated people among Ahwatukee’s three ZIP codes at 60 percent. When you factor in those who have had their first dose, 85045 shows a 73.4 percent vaccination rate.
In 85044, the fully vaccinated percentage is 49 percent while 60.3 percent have had their first shot.
ZIP code 85048 has a fully vaccinated rate of 52 percent, compared with 64.2 percent who have had their first dose.
The data include both the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as well as the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients are included in both data sets, according to the county.
Ahwatukee’s stats suggest residents here have been far more open to the vaccine than many Arizonans.
For example, Phoenix citywide has a 36.1 fully vaccinated rate and 47.7 one-dose rate.
Statewide, 44.3 percent have received one dose and 33 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Maricopa County’s fully vaccinated rate is only 30 percent, the latest data show. That percentage puts it behind Yuma, Santa Cruz, Pima, Navajo, La Paz, Graham Gila, Coconino, Cochise and Apache counties.
Ahwatukee’s vaccination rate also stands out among its East Valley neighbors.
Tempe has a fully vaccinated rate of 39.2 percent while 50 percent have received one dose.
Chandler’s fully vaccinated rate is 46.2 percent compared with 59.3 percent who have received one shot.
Gilbert’s fully vaccinated rate is 31 percent with 53.5 percent with one dose while Mesa’s fully vaccinated rate checks in at 37.6 percent and a one-dose rate of 48.4 percent.
The vaccination rates have been sufficiently concerning to state Health Director Dr. Cara Christ that she recently held a virtual town hall specifically “for those living in areas of Mesa identified for highly targeted outreach on COVID-19 vaccinations.”
Though she took questions only from two Mesa City Council districts, she made it clear she was giving a pep talk “to encourage every Arizonan to be vaccinated.”
Several callers had a similar question: How safe are the vaccines?
“Arizona is now vaccinating all individuals age 16 and over … This vaccine is safe and effective,” she stressed, noting manufacturers were required to show their vaccines are safe.
“With any medication or vaccine, there’s always the possibility of side effects … they’re really common after the second dose,” Christ added.
She referenced a recent national article that showed “not only does the vaccine protect against the strain it was designed against, but it also protects against the variants.”
Asked about “booster” shots for those who have been vaccinated, Christ said timelines are fuzzy, then added, “Some providers are looking at combining a flu shot with a COVID booster.”
Christ said all that needs to be done for now is the two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one shot of Johnson and Johnson, which are “believed to provide six months of coverage.”
Christ said she is “hoping 12 and above will be eligible starting” this week. The Food & Drug Administration gave the goahead for this on Monday.
And, she added, “We’re hoping before the start of school, more ages will be eligible for vaccines.”
One caller shared concerns about “long term effects” of the new vaccines: “I don’t want to grow a third eye or something,” she said.
“There aren’t a lot of long-term effects with these vaccines … these are safe,” Christ stressed in her answer.
After another caller shared similar concerns, Christ said, “This (vaccine) has been tested on hundreds of millions of people …. The vaccine is really good at protecting against hospitalization and death.”
Christ took another shot at convincing the skeptics:
“The vaccine is the best tool we have for returning to normal,” she said.
“This virus is very unpredictable. It is able to mutate … The more people that can get vaccinated the less chance there is for the virus to be transmitted and mutate into a strain that may not be protected.”
The level of participation varies with age, with 80 percent of county residents over 65 — the age group at greatest risk of severe complications and death from the coronavirus — vaccinated.
Other county data last week served as a reminder that while COVID-19 transmission levels are nowhere near what they were when 2021 began, Ahwatukee and Arizona generally aren’t out of the woods.
County data last week show that ZIP code 85044 had 101 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people – putting it in the high-transmission category. Positive new test results were at 5.8 percent, an indication of moderate virus spread.
In 85045, the county reported 61 cases per 100,000 – a level showing substantial spread – but only a 4.7 positivity rate, indicating low transmission.
In 85048, the county reported 80 cases per 100,000, which is in the substantial transmission category, and a moderate positivity rate of 6.3 percent.
