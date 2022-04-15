At long last, the Easter Parade returns Saturday

Like the coach of a Super Bowl team three days before the big game, Mike Schmitt hasn’t been sleeping soundly lately.
There are just too many things to do, too many things that could go wrong that he needs to make sure don’t.
Come 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the corner of Warner Road and 48th Street, Schmitt’s fretting will hit a crescendo – as it has 29 previous years– as the Ahwatukee Kiwanis Easter Parade steps off for the 46th time. Following the parade, the Kiwanis will hold its Spring Fling from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Ahwatukee Park, 4700 E. Warner Road to raise money for its many activities benefitting teens in group foster homes.
“I go to sleep thinking ‘Where are we going to put this and that? Will they show up on time?'” Schmitt, Parade Boss for his 30th year, said Friday.
He had just come back from the main post office in Phoenix to accomplish “what I consider one of the major goals of parade-making” – mailing the positions and directions to each of the 70 entries that comprise the largest Easter parade and oldest continuous one in Arizona.”
There were still things to fine-tune and last-minute details to nail down – like figuring out where each entry waits before stepping off. That’s no small task as some units are pretty big – like the 200 Ahwatukee Little League players and two bands, each numbering at least 100 members, from Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe high schools and their feeder Kyrene middle schools.
Some things were already in place, like the pooper scoopers who will follow behind the Gilbert Days Rodeo Queen and her court as they and their steeds prance down 48th Street for the first time in Ahwatukee.
But other details still can’t be tended to until Saturday morning– like picking up speakers and tables from Mountain View Lutheran Church, the oldest veteran unit in the parade.
Those speakers and tables will be positioned at public address stations at the Ahwatukee Country Club and the corners of Ahwatukee Drive and Kiowa and Pawnee streets so commentators, including veteran announcer Becky Lynn, can tell onlookers what entries are passing by as the sounds of “The Chicken Dance” and “Do the Hokey Pokey” fill the air intermittently.
The dignitaries also are in place, led by Councilman Sal DiCiccio as Grand Marshall.
Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club President Neil Rayes and his fellow members picked DiCiccio because this is his last Easter Parade as councilman and because he helped the club avert a $450 permit the Fire Department wanted to impose.
Other dignitaries will be there as well, including Mayor Kate Gallego, the three-member Legislative District 18 delegation, Congressman Greg Stanton. Ahwatukee Foothills News founder and former owner Clay Schad, one of the parade’s founders, will be in a car driven by Chad Chadderton, one of Ahwatukee’s pioneer Realtors.
Leading the parade will be the Ahwatukee American Legion Post 64 color guard.
Schmitt also has lined up what he calls “the big finish” – all 10 zany units of the clown-clad Shriners, who will be in all kinds of vehicles, including a 10-man bicycle, as well as at least three horses. They’ll make up the cavalcade’s caboose because Schmitt wants spectators to stick around for the entire parade.
Alas, some veteran parade marchers won’t be there this year. Schmitt talked wistfully of one long-time resident who marched in the parade for years with her husband. Then he died, and she still marched. She continued participating even when her daughter had to push her in a wheelchair until one year, Schmitt learned she too had passed on.
Setting up those loudspeakers is no easy task and depends on the generosity of several homeowners along the route who allow the club to use their electricity.
Schmitt recalled one homeowner who called police after she saw a power cord stretching across her driveway.
“She thought we were stealing her electricity, but it was her next-door neighbor who allowed us to hook it up,” Schmitt chuckled. “There wasn’t even an outdoor outlet on her house.”
