Ahwatukee Chamber slates IMPACT Awards Gala

Tickets are now on sale for a special event sponsored by the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce that will be recognizing local residents, businesses and organizations that have made an impact on the community in the past year.
The Chamber also is accepting nominations in a broad range of categories for its IMPACT Awards Gala 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at The Foothills Golf Club, 2201 E. Clubhouse Drive.
Tickets are $75 for Chamber members ($140 for a couple) and $90 for non-members ($150 for a couple) and include a three-course plated dinner, a glass of wine and a raffle ticket. There also will be a cash bar.
Tickets can be bought and nomination forms can be found at ahwatukeechamber.com.
In addition to announcing IMPACT winners, the Women in Business Ahwatukee Chamber and the Ahwatukee Chamber Community Foundation will award scholarships to three Ahwatukee students.
The foundation is awarding the annual “Tim Hovik Scholarship” along with two others. The foundation has a long tradition of giving back to the community with over $70,000 in scholarships awarded.
There are 15 award categories and nominees must be an Ahwatukee Chamber member or, in some categories, Ahwatukee residents.
An award selection committee will review the nominations and choose up to four finalists for each category, then vote on the winner.
The categories include Women Business Owner of the Year, honoring a woman who is the chief executive, president or founder of a company or business venture that they started and significantly grew; the Shero Award, which honors a woman leader who inspires those who work with and around them; male and female Realtor of the Year.
The Mentor of the Year award recognizes a man or woman “who enriches the lives and careers of others by sharing the benefits of experience and knowledge” and “has founded and is running their own company.”
The Rising Star recognizes an emerging talent while the Champion of Change honors someone who has commitment “to raising the value of diversity and inclusiveness in their work environment.”
The Leadership in Community Award recognizes “a woman or man who goes beyond the call to devote and volunteer time, energy and resources to support their community” while the Educator Champion Award “highlights a woman or man who has educated, encouraged, and has made a profound impact on someone’s life.”
Another award honors “a Phoenix man or woman who protects, cares for, and drives community safety.”
Awards also will be given to the microbusiness, and small, mid-size, corporate and large businesses. There also is a Business of the Year Award.
“We currently have 79 nominations across 15 categories,” Chamber President/Executive Director Andrew Hayes said. “All of the nominees have made an IMPACT on the Ahwatukee Community in their own special way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.